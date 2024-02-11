Making the Grade | Don’t walk, run to Donut Worry

OPINION — “If it tastes good, spit it out!” said the humorous, older lady at Kroger in LaGrange, Georgia, many years ago. Unfortunately, she was giving me good advice. At the time, I was looking at a food item which was unhealthy for diabetics such as myself. Since becoming a diabetic in 2002, I have often thought that if I had to have a chronic disease, I really wish that it wasn’t one in which carbohydrates were like Kryptonite for Superman. In other words, too many carbs can hurt or kill me. Too many carbohydrates raise my A1C, or blood sugar average. Diabetics who don’t eat right or exercise regularly are more likely to have cancer, heart attacks, strokes, dementia, amputations, kidney dialysis, lose their eyesight, have complications from Covid, etc. In other words, diabetes can cause everything except good health and happiness. In fact, I can still hear my sweet Mama’s voice telling me, “Stacey, you don’t want to be on kidney dialysis.” Mama was quite right because she was on it for six years, and it was terrible. Therefore, for over 20 years, this “Pooh-sized” woman has had a treacherous, up-hill climb to manage her diabetes. Why? Because carbohydrates are my favorite food group. I crave bread, pasta, potatoes, sweets and junk food. You know, the good stuff. Now, I like protein and vegetables, but not nearly as much. Sigh. So, of course, Mike and I recently traveled to Donut Worry at 231 N. Dean Road, Suite 2 in Auburn. As my sweet Daddy used to say, “Stacey, you don’t have any discipline.” In the words of the late, great Coach Ralph “Shug” Jordan, “You’re so right, Carl.” Daddy loved me and wanted to encourage me to do better; unfortunately, I often failed. When Mike and I walked into Donut Worry, the aroma was intoxicating. I felt my blood sugar rise. The shop had a cozy atmosphere; also, I loved the shop’s slogan: “Eat, sip & relax.” Three of my favorite past times. Last, as a retired English teacher, I loved the play on words of the shop’s name. Ms. Lakhena Long, the shop’s owner, was so welcoming and helpful. She said that she and her husband, who live in Atlanta, are moving to Auburn soon and opened Donut Worry this past Jan. 14. Long said everything in the shop is made fresh daily. Believe me, the tantalizing scent of baking donuts was proof. Since I didn’t want to go into a diabetic coma, Mike and I ordered a half dozen donuts. Mike’s three included two chocolate-covered donuts and one cronut. I chose one cronut, one chocolate-covered and one maple bacon donut. Those fresh, delicious donuts were slap your Grandma two times good. The cronut was especially amazing; it was shaped like the letter ‘S,’ and it made me smile when I bit into it. Since I have a diabetic checkup with Lynn Hudson, my fabulous endocrinologist in Opelika, I unfortunately can’t make any more trips to Donut Worry for a while. Blood tests do not lie. Besides our delectable donuts, Donut Worry offers customers classic donuts such as glazed cake, iced, topped and cinnamon/powdered. The shop also has specialty donuts, some of which include jelly/cream filled, cereal topped and cookie/candy topped. Donut Worry also serves premium donuts as well as ultimate donuts, including Reese’s peanut butter, Butterfinger, caramel turtle, cheese Danish and Cookie Monster. The shop also offers a variety of beverages, including various coffees, iced frappe, Boba tea, sodas, sports drinks, bottled tea and juice, energy drinks and milk. In addition, Donut Worry serves breakfast items including bagels, croissant sandwiches and regular kolaches, which have link sausage and non-spicy jalapenos. To me, kolaches look like pigs-in-a-blanket on steroids, and I definitely want to try one. People of Lee County, there’s a new donut in town. Trust me, run and do not walk to Donut Worry; you will be very happy you did. Donut Worry is open on Monday through Friday from 6 a. m. to 4 p. m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 6 a. m. to 3 p. m. Donut Worry makes the grade with an A+ from this retired English teacher. Remember, “Pooh-sized” people NEVER lie about food. Enjoy! Stacey Patton Wallace, who retired from teaching language arts for 30 years, is a professional diner. Her column, “Making the Grade,” will appear every other week in The Observer. Stacey may be reached at retiredlangartsteacher2020@gmail.com.