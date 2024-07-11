BARBARA LEE KRIEL

Barbara was born Oct. 12, 1944, in Joliet, Illinois, and raised in Wilmington. She was a well-loved and adventurous young woman, being voted high school homecoming queen and earning the title as the youngest female licensed pilot in the state of Illinois. She settled in Opelika in 1984 with her two children and lived and served in that community. There she established a legacy of love, support, caring that will be remembered for generations. She extended her love to animals in need, adopting countless dogs and cats over the years. She was sharp-minded and opinionated and was not afraid to share her beliefs. Yet she was kind and loving at the same time. She was a registered nurse for forty-plus years. She said her favorite unit was obstetrics because it was so full of joy. She also was a kind and caring special education teacher who gave a silver dollar to every one of her students at their high school graduation.

After retirement, she continued to contribute to our community. She volunteered her time to the Lee County Adult Literacy Coalition and ran into her students when she was out and about. She was a driver for the elderly, taking folks to their hair appointments and shopping. She joked that she was the old-people Uber driver.

For as long as we can remember she packed shoeboxes at Christmastime for Lee County inmates. Her life was full of love and giving to others. Barbara leaves behind two children Shelaine (Mac), and Brian (Amanda); eight grandchildren Christopher, Alexanndria, Victoria, Brandon, Grace, Harrison, Andrew and Virginia; three great-grandchildren Jeremiah, Drue and Erin.

She is also survived by her brother Mike, nephews Mikey and Jon, and niece Michelle.

She was preceded in death by father and mother John and Miriam Gall, and brother, John.

A memorial service will be held at Foundry Church at 200 North 26th St. (Pepperell Village) Opelika on Saturday, July 13, at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Foundry Church or CARE Humane Society at 1140 Ware Drive, Auburn, Alabama 36832.