Alter Call

When you don’t know what to do

OPINION —

We were in our bed. My wife was crying. The excruciating pain of a herniated disc in her back was more than Dean could bear. Not knowing what else to do, I was kissing away her tears, trying to comfort her.

Through my own tears, my eyes focused on the wall near our bed the framed words crocheted by my mother: “Marriage – May there be such a oneness between you that when one weeps the other will taste salt.” I realized I was indeed tasting the salt of my dear wife’s tears. And it was something I did many times, when I didn’t know what to do, during our 68 years of marriage.

That was not an uncommon experience. Weak and flawed as we are, all of us have moments like that. Even kings are sometimes helpless. King Jehoshaphat, who ruled Judah for 25 years, had such a moment. It happened 850 years before Christ was born; you can read about it in Second Chronicles, chapter 20.

Though Jehoshaphat had an army of a million soldiers, one day he was advised that his army was outnumbered. Several enemy nations had banded together, and their vast army was coming to destroy Israel. Knowing he was outmanned, Jehoshaphat turned to God and called on the nation of Judah to seek God’s help.

Having gathered everyone together to pray for God’s help, the king stood and prayed before the people, concluding his prayer by saying, “O our God, won’t you stop them? We are powerless against this mighty army that is about to attack us. We do not know what to do, but we are looking to you for help.” When the king finished praying, a man named Jahaziel stood up, having been moved by the Spirit to speak.

Jahaziel addressed the king and the crowd and said, “Listen, don’t be afraid or discouraged because of this vast army. The battle is not yours but God’s. And he will be with you!”

After he spoke, the king and all the people bowed with their faces to the ground and began worshiping the Lord. Some of the Levites began to praise the Lord with a very loud voice! The king was so encouraged that he appointed a choir to begin singing and praising God.

The choir went out before the army singing, “Give thanks to the Lord, for his love endures forever.” As the choir began to sing, the Lord began to work and soon victory was theirs!

Yes, there are times when we don’t know what to do. But do not despair! We can study an incident like this in the life of King Jehoshaphat and find a helpful plan for those desperate days when we don’t know what to do. Here is such a plan: