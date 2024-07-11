Daewon America to make $46.2 million investment in Opelika

Expansion will create 100+ local jobs

CONTRIBUTED BY CITY OF OPELIKA

OPELIKA — Daewon America Inc. announced a $46.2 million investment in Opelika. The company is planning a building expansion and new manufacturing equipment to be installed in the Opelika facility, located in the Northeast Industrial Park. This investment will create 100 new jobs.

“I believe everything in our local economy starts with a good paying job,” said Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller. “That has been my focus since you hired me as your mayor in 2004. Our community has been blessed with over 5,000 new good paying jobs since 2004. This significant additional capital investment by Daewon will result in property tax revenue to benefit Opelika City Schools, East Alabama Health and Lee County Youth Development Center. There is no question that this has been a team effort with City Council President Eddie Smith and the Opelika City Council, Ronnie Wilson and the Opelika Industrial Development Authority and John Sweatman and his Economic Development team. They have all played an important role in our continued success.”

“Daewon America is proud to partner with the City of Opelika and the Economic Development team in expanding our operations,” said Daewon America President Chris Cho added. Opelika has been an incredibly supportive home for our United States headquarters. We are humbly grateful to the City of Opelika and its residents as we continue to strengthen our roots in our community.”

“Daewon has continued to be a valued partner in Opelika since their initial announcement to come to our community in 2006,” Sweatman said. “Daewon’s total capital investment over the past 18 years, including this new expansion, is well over $164 million and the new total number of jobs created to 260. We look forward to supporting Daewon’s new expansion efforts and we are extremely thankful they decided to choose Opelika.”

Opelika City Council President, Eddie Smith added, “In my 20 years on the Opelika City Council, the past 16 as president, we’ve had the pleasure of approving many of these abatements that mean additional good paying jobs for our citizens.”

The additions to Daewon America Inc. are expected to be completed in the summer of 2027.