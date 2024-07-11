Smiths Station makes progress on storm shelter

BY HANNAH GOLDFINGER

HGOLDFINGER@OPELIKAOBSERVER.COM

SMITHS STATION — Smiths Station Mayor Richard Cooley announced during the Smiths Station City Council work session this week that the city storm shelter is making progress.

“We’re now out of peer review on our storm shelter,” Cooley said.

The city hopes to have bids ready to go out on July 22, he said.

“We’ve already had three interested so far,” he said. “… Our next step, now at this point, is we’re waiting on the architect to get the bid packages ready.”

OTHER BUSINESS

• The council amended the authorization of a lease-purchase of a 2024 Pac-Mac KB20Trash/Grapple Truck from Ingram Equipment for the Environmental Department from a purchase to lease-purchase.