Time to stop the insanity

OPINION —

“Free Markets” would solve this quagmire regarding “legal” medical Cannabis. The Alabama Legislature had an opportunity in the 2024 Legislative Session to resolve this dilemma and chose not to do so, while the sick, suffering and dying citizens of Alabama continue to be sick, continue to suffer and continue to die. We are very curious why Gov. Kay Ivey is refusing to speak publicly to the citizens of Alabama regarding this matter.

SB46/2021 created a “legal” Cannabis cartel and the AL Legislature dictates who can and cannot participate in the medical Cannabis Industry in Alabama. The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission carries out their edicts.

It’s time for the citizens of Alabama to stand up and speak out, contact your state Legislators and Gov. Kay Ivey. End this insanity.

H Marty Schelper

(256) 201-6079

alabamacannabiscoalition.org

Founder/President of the Alabama Cannabis Coalition and Alabama Republicans Against Marijuana Prohibition