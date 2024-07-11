Auburn Community Orchestra announces new director

CONTRIBUTED BY

CITY OF AUBURN

AUBURN — The Auburn Community Orchestra has appointed Dr. Russell (Rusty) Logan as the new orchestra director and conductor for the 2024-25 season.

Logan is a native of Wetumpka and graduated from Wetumpka High School. He attended Auburn University and received a Bachelor of Science in music education and a Master of Music in trombone performance. Following this, he attended the University of Mississippi where he obtained a doctorate in music theory.

Logan has served as director of bands at Monroe Academy (Forsyth, Georgia), Victoria High School (Victoria, Texas) and Auburn High School. He also served as an instructor of music/director of bands at Huntingdon College in Montgomery, teaching music education and music theory classes. Logan currently serves as a part-time instructor at Auburn University where he teaches all levels of music theory and aural skills.

Logan is currently the principal trombonist and the executive board chair for the Alabama Winds Concert Band and performs with the Montgomery Symphony Orchestra. He is active as a guest conductor, band adjudicator and clinician. He has served as president of the Alabama Bandmasters Association and is currently serving as executive director for the Alabama Music Educators Association.

Logan’s professional affiliations include the Alabama Music Educators Association, Alabama Bandmasters Association, National Band Association, National Association for Music Education and the National Fraternity for Band Directors, Phi Beta Mu. In 2019, Logan was selected as a member of the Alabama Bandmasters Hall of Fame.

Logan is married to his wife Betsy, and their son Jeremy is assistant director of bands/director of percussion studies at Boone High School in Orlando, Florida.