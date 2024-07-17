Fire guts downtown office

BY MICHELLE KEY | PUBLISHER

MICHELLE@OPELIKAOBSERVER.COM

OPELIKA – A fire broke out overnight in the building located at 13 N. 8th St. in downtown Opelika. The building housed the corporate offices of Stone Martin Builders.

Firefighters were called to the scene at approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 16. A call for mutual aid was put out and the Auburn Fire Department responded and helped contain the blaze. the Lee County Emergency Management Agency, EMS and Opelika Police Department were also on the scene assisting

While the cause of the fire is unknown at this time, it is believed that it started in the back left-hand side of the office building. As firefighters were working to contain the fire, the roof collapsed into the building and flames fully engulfed the building.

However, the building’s firewall did its job and damage to adjacent properties buildings was limited according to Opelika Fire Department Public Information Officer Bob Parsons. Sneak and Dawdle, the local speakeasy, has some water and smoke damage.

As the sun came up over Opelika, damage to the building’s façade was visible.

The front face of the façade near the top corner has come away and threatens to just collapse so there will not be a lot of activity inside the building,” Parsons said. “We are spraying water from the outside [for hot spots].”

Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller expressed his appreciation for both the Opelika and Auburn Fire Departments.

“I’m grateful for the quick response from the Opelika Fire Department that prevented this fire from spreading to other structures,” Fuller said. “I appreciate the Auburn Fire Department responding, too.”

Due to the damage and the ongoing hot spots that are being monitored by the fire department, there will be several roads blocked off. They are as follows:

First Avenue from 9 th Street to 7 th Street

Street to 7 Street North Railroad Avenue from 8 th Street to 7 th Street

Street to 7 Street 8th Street from the railroad tracks to the Emerald Cove Learning Center

The police department advises that motorists should expect delays and plan to take an alternate route.