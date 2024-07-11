Cheers on the Corner returns

The Auburn Downtown Merchants Association will host the 8th annual Cheers on the Corner event July 26, in downtown Auburn. This event has been a sell-out in previous years, and early tickets purchases are encouraged. Attendees will receive a souvenir wine glass and get to enjoy the tastes of downtown at more than 20 stops. Each stop will provide you with a savory bite paired with a refreshing beverage sample. Vote for your favorite Best Bite and Sip. Enjoy live music. Must be 21 years or older to purchase a ticket. Tickets are $45 in advance and $50 the day of. Tickets went on sale on July 8.