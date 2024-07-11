Auburn City Council buys three Harley police cycles

CONTRIBUTED BY CITY OF AUBURN

AUBURN — At its first regular meeting in July, the Auburn City Council authorized the purchase of three 2024 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide police motorcycles at a total caost of $83,655.66. One motorcycle will replace a damaged 2016 Honda ST1300, and two of the motorcycles will be expansion vehicles needed to support special events and traffic enforcement.

In other action, the council approved a license agreement for outdoor café improvements behind Little Italy and The Irritable Bao in downtown Auburn. Owners of these two restaurants plan to jointly improve the outdoor dining area by covering the patio space with a pergola. The agreement grants a license to owners of these restaurant properties to allow their tenants utilization of the City’s property for outdoor dining with an initial term of 10 years, with five renewal options of one year each, for a potential lease term of 15 years.

The council approved a development agreement and tower crane agreement for the AC Hotel that is planned for North Gay Street. The development agreement addresses construction logistics related to public right of way, and both agreements are intended to protect the public using rights of way along North Gay Street and other streets by which materials and equipment will be delivered.

The council announced various traffic control signs and devices for roads and neighborhoods throughout Auburn, including a No U-Turn/No Left Turn sign to be located at the north end of the island at the intersection of East University Drive and Saugahatchee Road.

The council approved professional consulting services for the Mall and Tacoma Drive Basins Sanitary Sewer Project at a cost of $119,700.

The next regular council meeting will be held July 16 at 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber, located at 141 N. Ross St. in the Public Safety Building.