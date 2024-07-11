Public Notice | July 11, 2024

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LOUIS C. YOUNG , DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2024-346

TO: ROBIN VAUGHN-BURKE, ROBSHAWN MARKELL YOUNG,

MELVIN RYAN WATTS, SCOTT PHILPOT, SABRENA JOHNS

NOTICE: On the 7th day of June, 2024, a certain writing, purporting to be the Will of LOUIS C. YOUNG also known as LOUIS CALVIN YOUNG was filed in my office for probate by DERRICK WASHINGTON and the 18th day of July, 2024, at 10 o’clock a.m. CST was appointed a day for hearing thereof at which time you can appear and contest the same, if you see proper.

Given under my hand, the 14th day of June, 2024.

BILL ENGLISH

JUDGE OF PROBATE

Robert H. Pettey, Attorney

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal Run 06/20/24, 06/27/24, 07/04/24

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

OPELIKA CITY COUNCIL

JULY 16, 2024, 6:00 P.M.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN in accordance with §23-4-2, Code of Alabama, 1975, that the City Council of the City of Opelika will conduct a Public Hearing during the regularly scheduled City Council meeting on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, beginning at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, to receive the benefit of public input concerning a proposal to vacate a portion of the right-of-way of Speedway Road between Randall Drive and Veterans Parkway. All persons interested in the proposed vacation are invited to appear at the public hearing and express their views. Written statements or objections may be submitted to the City Clerk prior to the time of the hearing.

The portion of Speedway Drive proposed to be vacated is more particularly described as follows:

Commence at a point under asphalt locally accepted as the Southwest corner of Section 15, Township 19 North, Range 26 East, Auburn, Lee County, Alabama; thence North 21°46’52” East, a distance of 2070.89 feet to the point of beginning of a right-of-way vacation more fully described as follows:

Thence North 00°49’50” East, a distance of 216.29 feet; thence North 00°49’50” East, a distance of 110.44 feet; thence South 89°10’10” East, a distance of 48.78 feet; thence South 00°49’55” West, a distance of 110.16 feet; thence South 00°49’55” West, a distance of 99.88 feet; thence South 00°49’55” West, a distance of 99.90 feet; thence South 00°49’55” West, a distance of 99.92 feet; thence South 00°49’55” West, a distance of 37.57 feet; thence with a curve turning to the right with an arc length of 130.20 feet, with a radius of 2662.7 feet, with a chord bearing of North 21°10’12” West, with a chord length of 130.19 feet to the point of beginning, said right-of-way vacation containing 18,949.9 square feet or 0.44 acres, more or less.

Being further described according to and as shown on that certain survey or drawing dated January 29, 2024, by Arthur R. Nettles, Registered Surveyor, attached hereto and marked Exhibit “A”.

A copy of the Petition to Vacate and the proposed resolution approving the vacation will be available upon request at the office of the City Clerk, 1st Floor of City Hall, 204 South 7th Street, Opelika, Alabama.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s ADA Contact Person, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to a disability.

DATED this the 20th day of June, 2024.

/s/Russell A. Jones, CMC RUSSELL A. JONES, CITY CLERK

Legal Run 06/20/2024, 06/27/2024, 07/04/2024 & 07/11/2024.

IN RE: The Estate of

IN THE PROHATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, STATE OF ALAHAMA

MOLLIE M. KREMINSKI

a/k/a MOLLIE MARGARET KREMINSKI, deceased

Case Number: 2024-340

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to LEE VAUGHN as Executor of the Estate of MOLLIE M. KREMINSKI deceased, on the 14th day of June, 2024, by the Honorable BILL ENGLISH.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Bradley R. Coppedge, Attorney for the Estate of Mollie M. Kreminski

Legal Run 06/27/24, 07/04/24 & 07/11/24

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ROBERT G. BROWN, DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2024-345

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 14th day of June, 2024, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

REBECCA THIBODEAU KHAN Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal Run 06/27/24, 07/04/24, 07/11/24

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF PIKE COUNTY

STATE OF GEORGIA

Plaintiff;

ALLY GRABLIN

vs. SCOTTIE HAMMOCK, Defendant

CIVIL ACTION NO. 2021CV-288 RBK

ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

The Court having considered Plaintiff’s Motion for Publication concerning the Defendant, the Court finds that the present whereabouts of the same are currently unknown to the Plaintiff: and the Plaintiff: having exercised due diligence to find said individual. has not been successful in locating said individual. The Court is satisfied that the Defendant is a necessary and proper party based upon the pleadings in this action so as to require service by some means allowed by law.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that service be perfected by publication on the Defendant in the above referenced matter.

So ordered this the 8th day of May, 2024

The Honorable Rhonda Kreuziger

Judge, Pike County Superior Court

Jody L. Sellers, Esq.

Georgia Bar No. 633244

Attorney for Plaintiff

THE SELLERS LAW FIRM LLC

306th S. 5th Street

Griffin, Georgia, 30233

770-415-9848

jsellers@thesellerslawfirm.com

Legal Run 06/27/24, 07/04/24, 07/11/24, 07/18/24

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF BOBBIE JEAN WHITE Case No. 2024-230 Deceased

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that on the 17th day of June 2024, Letters of Administration having been granted to April White, as Administratrix of the Estate of Bobbie Jean White, deceased, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

April White

Administratrix of the Estate of Bobbie Jean White

Legal run 6/27/2024, 7/4/2024, 7/11/2024

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LURA ATKINS , DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2024-244

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 21st day of June, 2024, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

TERESA LAMBERT

Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal Run 07/04/2024, 07/11/2024 & 07/18/2024

INVITATION TO BID

24028

Sealed bids for the construction of

New 115kV Transmission Line

shall be received at the Opelika City Hall 2nd Floor Conference Room, 204 South Seventh Street, Opelika, Alabama, until 2:00 p.m., local time, July 22nd, 2024, and then publicly opened and read aloud. All interested parties are invited to attend. Only bids from competent general contractors will be considered. At the time of contract award, the successful bidder must be a properly licensed general contractor. The attention of all bidders is called to the provisions of State law governing “General Contractors” as set forth in the Ala. Code §34-8-1, et. seq. (1975) and rules and regulations promulgated pursuant thereto. Bidders must be licensed by the Licensing Board for General Contractors when bids are submitted.

Bidders are required to have a State of Alabama General Contractor’s License. All bidders must submit with their proposal, contractor’s license number and a copy of the license. State law Ala. Code §34-8-8(b) requires all bids to be rejected which do not contain the contractor’s current license number. Evidence of this license shall be documented on the outside of the sealed bid.

All bidders shall possess all other licenses and/or permits required by applicable law, rule, or regulation for the performance of the work.

Contact the City of Opelika Purchasing Department for specifications at 204 S. 7th St, Opelika, AL 36801. The specifications can also be downloaded from the city’s website at www.opelika-al.gov/bids.aspx. Questions regarding these Bid/Contract Documents may be directed to Mr. Brent Poteet, Power Services Director, City of Opelika, P.O. Box 390, Opelika, Alabama 36803. Phone: (334) 705-5572. The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished to him/her by the City of Opelika. All information in the proposal must be completed by the bidder for the proposal to be accepted.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished to him/her by the City of Opelika. All information in the proposal must be completed by the bidder for the proposal to be accepted.

A Bid Bond in the amount of five (5) percent of the bid amount made payable to the City of Opelika must accompany each bid. Performance and Payment Bonds for the full contract sum will be required of the successful bidder. The right is reserved by the Owner to reject all Bids and to waive irregularities.

Envelopes containing bids must be sealed, marked, addressed as follows, and delivered to: Lillie Finley, Purchasing-Revenue Manager, City of Opelika, 204 South 7th Street, P.O. Box 390, Ope¬li¬ka, Alabama, 36803-0390. Attn: New 115kV Transmission Line

LILLIE FINLEY- PURCHASING-REVENUE MANAGER

CITY OF OPELIKA

204 SOUTH SEVENTH STREET (36801)

POST OFFICE BOX 390 (36803-0390)

OPELIKA, ALABAMA

PH: (334) 705-5120

Legal Run 07/04/2024, 07/11/2024 & 07/18/2024

STATE OF ALABAMA CASE NO. 2024-365

LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT

ESTATE OF DANESE J. CONSTAN, DECEASED

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Letters Testamentary of said Danese J. Constan, deceased, having been granted to Phillip N. Constan this 28th day of June 2024, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by the law or the same will be barred.

Phillip N. Constan, Personal Representative

Legal Run 07/04/2024, 07/11/2024, & 07/18/2024

ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE

Property described below will be sold per the The Self-Service Storage Facilities Act. Sale on Friday the 26th day of July, 2024 at 1:00 PM with bidding to take place on lockerfox.com. Payment and pickup at facility. Storage Rentals of America, 3806 Pepperell Pkwy, Opelika, AL, 36801-6024 McGuire, Jessica. Vandiver, Roman. Austin, Roland.

Legal Run 07/04/2024 & 07/11/2024

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE:The estate of Martha Cunningham, Deceased

Case No.: 2024-323

TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration having been granted to Liberty Powell as Administratrix of the Estate of Martha Cunningham, deceased, on the 26th day of June, 2024.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same be barred.

Liberty Powell, Administratrix of the Estate of Martha Cunningham, Deceased

Marrell J. McNeal, Attorney at Law, PC

PO Box 308

Opelika, AL 36803

334-745-7033

Legal Run 07/04/24, 07/11/24, & 07/18/24

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF PHILLIP MARTIN WILLIAMS,

DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2024-378

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 24th day of June, 2024, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

NITA ANNE WILLIAMS

Administrator

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal Run 07/04/2024, 07/11/2024, & 07/18/2024

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY,

STATE OF ALABAMA

IN RE: The Estate of JANICE C. HENDERSON, DECEASED

Case Number: 2024-368

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Sara Pitts Nicholson, Personal Representative, on the 21st day of June, 2024, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Amber N. Crawford Hall Booth Smith, P.C.

P.O. Box 2707

Columbus, GA 31902-2707

Legal Run 07/4/2024, 07/11/24 & 07/18/24

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

HUGLEY, APRIL, Plaintiff

v. DUNN, DANOUS, Defendant

CASE NO. DR-2023-000145.00

ORDER

The MOTION TO SERVE BY PUBLICATION OR POSTING filed by HUGLEY, APRIL, is hereby GRANTED IN PART.

The Court will allow service by publication service by publication, but only after the Plaintiff has filed a Complaint, as she was instructed to do in written order by this Court dated December 14, 2023. Each and every lawsuit must begin with the filing of a Complaint, pursuant to Rule 7(a) of the Alabama Rules of Civil Procedure.

If no Complaint is filed within 30 days this case is to be dismissed without prejudice.

The Plaintiff can find a Complaint form to use in the office of the Circuit Clerk at the Lee

County Justice Center, or online per the directions given in the Court’s last Order.

DONE this 18” day of April, 2024

/s/ RUSSELL K. BUSH

CIRCUIT JUDGE

Legal Run 07/04/2024, 07/11/2024, 07/18/2024, 07/25/2024

INVITATION TO BID 24024

Sealed bids for the construction of G. W. Carver Hall Roofing Project

shall be received at the Opelika City Hall 2nd Floor Conference Room, 204 South Seventh Street, Opelika, Alabama, until 2:00 p.m., local time, July 22, 2024, and then publicly opened and read aloud. All interested parties are invited to attend. Only bids from competent general contractors will be considered. At the time of contract award, the successful bidder must be a properly licensed general contractor. The attention of all bidders is called to the provisions of State law governing “General Contractors” as set forth in the Ala. Code §34-8-1, et. seq. (1975) and rules and regulations promulgated pursuant thereto. Bidders must be licensed by the Licensing Board for General Contractors when bids are submitted.

Bidders are required to have a State of Alabama General Contractor’s License. All bidders must submit with their proposal, contractor’s license number and a copy of the license. State law Ala. Code §34-8-8(b) requires all bids to be rejected which do not contain the contractor’s current license number. Evidence of this license shall be documented on the outside of the sealed bid.

All bidders shall possess all other licenses and/or permits required by applicable law, rule, or regulation for the performance of the work.

Drawings and specifications are available at the City of Opelika Purchasing Department, 204 S. 7th St., Opelika, Alabama. Additionally, bid documents will be made available on the City of Opelika’s website at www.opelika-al.gov/bids.aspx.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished to him/her by the City of Opelika. All information in the proposal must be completed by the bidder for the proposal to be accepted.

A Bid Bond in the amount of five (5) percent of the bid amount made payable to the City of Opelika must accompany each bid. Performance and Payment Bonds for the full contract sum will be required of the successful bidder. The right is reserved by the Owner to reject all Bids and to waive irregularities.

Envelopes containing bids must be sealed, marked, addressed as follows, and delivered to: Lillie Finley, Purchasing-Revenue Manager, City of Opelika, 204 South 7th Street, P.O. Box 390, Opelika, Alabama, 36803-0390. Attn: G. W. Carver Hall Roofing Project.

LILLIE FINLEY- PURCHASING-REVENUE MANAGER CITY OF OPELIKA

204 SOUTH SEVENTH STREET (36801)

POST OFFICE BOX 390 (36803-0390) OPELIKA, ALABAMA

PH: (334) 705-5120

Legal Run 07/04/2024, 07/11/2024, & 07/18/2024

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Notice of the filing of Petition for Summary Distribution

In the Estate of JAMES FRANKLIN DOLER, deceased

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed in the LEE COUNTY Probate Office by JANICE KNOWLES DOLER on JULY 3rd, 2024, pursuant to Sections 43-2-690, Code of Alabama and that 30 days after the notice of publication hereof and pursuant to law the Court shall be requested to enter an Order directing Summary Distribution of the estate of said decedent.

BILL ENGLISH, PROBATE JUDGE

LEGAL RUN 07/11/2024

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Opelika will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

PURPOSE

The purpose of said Public Hearing will be to consider the adoption of an ordinance to amend Ordinance Number 124-91 (entitled “Zoning Ordinance of the City of Opelika”) adopted on September 17, 1991. At said Public Hearing all who desire to be heard shall have the opportunity to speak for or in opposition to the adoption of the following ordinance:

ORDINANCE NO. _

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING

ORDINANCE AND ZONING MAP OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council (the “City Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:Section 1. That Ordinance 124-91 entitled “Zoning Ordinance City of Opelika, Alabama”, adopted on September 17, 1991, and the Zoning Map of the City of Opelika provided for and referred to therein, as previously amended and/or modified, be and the same is hereby amended by rezoning or redistricting the parcels of land hereinafter in this section described, so as to change such parcels from one class of district to another class of district as follows, to-wit:

From a C-2 District (Office/Retail District) to a C-1 District (Downtown Commercial District), the parcels of land hereinafter described:

PARCEL I

From the intersection of the Northeasterly margin of First Avenue with the Southwesterly margin of North Seventh Street in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, run thence Northwesterly along the Southwesterly margin of North Seventh Street for 33 feet, more or less, to the center of the common wall between the building on the above described corner and the building on the within described property, the point so reached being the point of beginning of the property herein to be described and conveyed. FROM SAID POIN’I OF BEGINNING continue Northwesterly along the Southwesterly margin of said North Seventh Street for 67 feet, more or less, to the Northerly corner of Lot 2 D, Block 17 of the Grant Lands as shown on Totten’s Official Real Estate Map of the City o1 Opelika, Ala, 1930, recorded in the Lee County Probate Office in Town Plat Book 2 at Page 9 thence leaving said street, run Southwesterly parallel with First Avenue, 100 feet to the Westerly comer of said Lot 2 D; thence Southeasterly parallel with North Seventh Street, 67 feet, more or less; thence Northeasterly parallel with First Avenue, 100 feet, to North Seventh Street, and the point of beginning, a portion of the last said call running along the above described common wall.

PARCEL II

The Southeasterly 40 feet of Lot 2 E, Block 17, of the Grant Lands as shown on Totten’s Official Real Estate Map of the City of Opelika, Ala., 1930 the same being recorded in the Lee County Probate Office in Town Plat Book 2, at Page 9, and being more particularly described as follows: from the point of intersection of the Northwesterly margin of First Avenue with the Southwesterly margin of North Seventh Street in the City of Opelika, run thence Northwesterly along the Southwesterly margin of North Seventh Street 100 feet to the point of beginning of the property here in to be described and conveyed. FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING continue Northwesterly along said margin of said street, 40 feet, thence Southwesterly and parallel with First Avenue, 175 feet to the rear of lot of said Lot 2 E; thence Southeasterly parallel with North Seventh Street, 40 feet, to the Southerly corner of said Lot 2 E; thence Northeasterly 175 feet to the point of beginning.

PARCEL III

Commence at that certain point in the City of Opelika, Alabama where the Southwesterly margin of North 7th Street intersects the Northwesterly margin of First Avenue; thence run in a Southwesterly direction, along the Northwesterly margin of First Avenue, a distance of 100.0 feet to the point of beginning of the lot or parcel of land herein to be described and conveyed; from said point of beginning, thence run in a Southwesterly direction, along the Northwesterly margin of First Avenue, a distance of 45.0 feet; thence run in a Northwesterly direction, parallel with North 7th Street, for 100.0 feet; thence run in a Northeasterly direction, parallel with First Avenue, for 45.0 feet; thence run in a Southeasterly direction, parallel with North 7th Street, for 100.0 feet to the said point of beginning on the Northwest margin of First Avenue.

The above-described parcels are located at 704 1st Avenue, 104 North 7th Street and a vacant lot on North 7th Street, Opelika, Alabama.

Section 2. Any ordinance or part thereof in conflict with the provisions of this Ordinance be and the same are hereby repealed.

Section 3. This Ordinance shall be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

All interested persons are invited to attend the public hearing and be heard. Written comments concerning the above matter may be mailed to the City Clerk at P.O. Box 390, Opelika, AL 36803 at any time prior to the public hearing and may be further submitted to the City Council at the meeting and the public hearing.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s ADA Coordinator, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to any disability.

WITNESS my hand this the 11th day of July, 2024.

/s/Russell A. Jones, MMC

CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

Legal Run 07/11/2024

ORDINANCE NO. 010-24

AN ORDINANCE ENDING POLICY OF

PROVIDING FUNERAL ESCORT SERVICES

WHEREAS, the Opelika Police Department (OPD) has a long-standing tradition of providing escorts for funeral processions originating in or passing through the City of Opelika; and

WHEREAS, liability and staffing concerns have prompted many cities to stop providing funeral escorts; and

WHEREAS, OPD has recently completed a review of the City’s funeral procession policy; and

WHEREAS, OPD has determined that funeral escorts (1) unnecessarily place police officers at risk of injury; (2) expose police officers and the City to civil liability; and (3) divert resources from needed law enforcement activities; and

WHEREAS, OPD has recommended that the City discontinue its policy of providing police escorts for funeral processions.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council (the “Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:

Section 1. That the City’s policy of providing police escorts for funeral processions originating in or passing through the City shall end on October 1, 2024, at 12:00 noon, except in connection with the funeral processions of (1) police officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty; (2) members of the U.S. military killed in a combat zone; and (3) public officials and dignitaries at the direction of the Mayor.

Section 2. That Section 22-5 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Opelika is hereby repealed effective as of October 1, 2024, at 12:00 Noon.

Section 3. That this Ordinance shall be published as required by law in a newspaper of general circulation published in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED this the 2nd day of July, 2024.

/s/ Eddie Smith PRESIDENT OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

ATTEST:

/s/Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

TRANSMITTED TO MAYOR on this the 3rd day of July, 2024.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC

CITY CLERK

ACTION BY MAYOR

APPROVED this the 3rd day of July, 2024.

/s/ Gary Fuller MAYOR

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC

CITY CLERK

Legal Run 07/11/2024

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Opelika will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

PURPOSE

The purpose of said Public Hearing will be to consider the adoption of an ordinance to amend Ordinance Number 124-91 (entitled “Zoning Ordinance of the City of Opelika”) adopted on September 17, 1991. At said Public Hearing all who desire to be heard shall have the opportunity to speak for or in opposition to the adoption of the following ordinance:

ORDINANCE NO. _

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING

ORDINANCE AND ZONING MAP OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council (the “City Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:

Section 1. That Ordinance 124-91 entitled “Zoning Ordinance City of Opelika, Alabama”, adopted on September 17, 1991, and the Zoning Map of the City of Opelika provided for and referred to therein, as previously amended and/or modified, be and the same is hereby amended by rezoning or redistricting the parcel of land hereinafter in this section described, so as to change such parcel from one class of district to another class of district as follows, to-wit:

From a R-5M District (High Density Residential District) to a C-2 District (Office/Retail District), the parcel of land hereinafter described:

Commence at the Northeast corner of the Southeast quarter of the Southwest quarter of Section 12, Township 19 North, Range 26 East in Lee County, Alabama; run thence West for 59.6 feet; run thence South for 506.8 feet to a point on the Southeasterly margin of Pleasant Drive; run thence South 24 degrees 37 minutes West, along the Southeasterly margin of Pleasant Drive for 130 feet to the point of beginning of the lot to be herein described and conveyed; from said point of beginning run thence South 73 degrees 42 minutes East for 185.6 feet; run thence South l 2 degrees 53 minutes East for 113 feet; thence run North 73 degrees 42 minutes West for 255 feet to the Southeasterly margin of Pleasant Drive; run thence North 24 degrees 37 minutes East along the Southeasterly margin of Pleasant Drive; run thence North 24 degrees 37 minutes East, along the South Easterly margin of Pleasant Drive for 100 feet to the point of beginning.

The above-described property contains 22,450 square feet, more or less, and is located at 711 Pleasant Drive, Opelika, Alabama.

Section 2. Any ordinance or part thereof in conflict with provisions of this Ordinance be and the same are hereby repealed.

Section 3. This Ordinance shall be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

All interested persons are invited to attend the public hearing and be heard. Written comments concerning the above matter may be mailed to the City Clerk at P.O. Box 390, Opelika, AL 36803 at any time prior to the public hearing and may be further submitted to the City Council at the meeting and the public hearing.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s ADA Coordinator, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to any disability.

WITNESS my hand this the 11th day of July, 2024.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

Legal Run 07/11/2024

SEIZURE AND PROPOSED FORFEITURE NOTICE

Lee County, Alabama District Attorney commenced forfeiture against property listed below. The property was seized by Auburn Police Department (APD), Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), and Opelika Police Department (OPD) during the course of their official duties and has never been claimed.

CV-2024-900240.00: Firearms. A complete listing is available at www.leecountyda.org.

To claim a firearm, contact the recovering agency directly. Claimant must provide proof of ownership, under oath, subject to penalty of perjury. Contest to the forfeiture of the listed property may be made by filing a claim no later than 11:59PM CST 30 days after final publication of this notice, or, thereafter, a default judgement may be rendered.

Legal Run 07/11/24, 07/18/24, 07/25/24 & 08/01/24

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY

STATE OF ALABAMA

In re. the marriage of:

JUANITA DORIS FULGHUM RODARTE, PLAINTIFF,

VS. DANIEL ROBERT RODARTE, DEFENDANT.

CASE NUMBER: DR-2023-900136.00

NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION

Daniel Robert Rodarte, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer Juanita Doris Fulghum Rodarte’s Verified Complaint for Divorce and other relief by September 2, 2024, or, thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against him in Case No. DR-2024-900136.00, Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Done this 3rd day of July, 2024.

/s/ Mary B. Roberson CIRCUIT COURT CLERK

Jacob J. (Jake) Key

Attorney for Plaintiff

Johnson, Caldwell & McCoy, LLC

117 North Lanier Avenue, Suite 201

Lanett, Alabama 36863

(334) 644-1171

7/11/24, 7/18/24, 7/25/24 and 8/1/24

CITY OF OPELIKA

NOTICE OF PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING AND PUBLIC HEARINGS

TO: RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA AND ALL OTHER INTERESTED CITIZENS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of Opelika, Alabama will hold a regular meeting and will be conducting public hearings on Tuesday, July 23, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. in the Meeting Chamber at Opelika Municipal Court located at 300 MLK Boulevard, Opelika, Alabama. A Planning Commission work session will be held at 2:45 pm before the regular meeting. The purpose of the public hearings is to receive public comment on the following:

I. Some items at the meeting will have a designated public hearing (noted below). Individuals are limited to 5-minute comment period per public hearing.

II. Approval of Minutes

III. Update on Previous PC Cases

IV. New Business

A. Preliminary Plat – Public Hearing

A public hearing on a request by ASH—Evermore Homes of Al, LLC, authorized representative for SMB Land, LLC (Frank E. Plan managing member), property owners, for preliminary approval of the Knollwood subdivision consisting of 47 lots accessed from Crawford Road (Highway 169).

B. Plat (Preliminary and Final Plat) – Public Hearing A public hearing on a request by Mark Strozier, authorized representative for Anand, Inc., property owners, for preliminary and final approval of the Subdivision Plat of Parcel 43 10 02 09 3 000 001.005, consisting of 3 lots accessed at 1400 Columbus Parkway. A request by Harris Gray, authorized representative for Phyllis Jan Randolph, Tracy Rudd Lecroy, and Hugh Lee Richey, property owners, for preliminary and final approval of Replat for Tracy Rudd Lecroy, Phyllis Jan Randolph, and Hugh Lee Richey subdivision consisting of 5 lots accessed at 3151 Lee Road 177.

C. Conditional Use – Public Hearing A public hearing on a request by Troy McVey/Utility Sign Partners, authorized representative for Telepak Networks, Inc d/b/a CSpire Fiber, property manager, for conditional use approval for a fiber cabinet installation facility R-5M zoning district accessed at 1502 Spring Drive FIBER. A public hearing on a request by Larry Brookins, NorthStar Engineering Services, Inc., authorized representative for Glynn Smith, property owner, for conditional use approval for a distribution warehouse in a C-3 zoning district on Logans Drive accessed from Columbus Parkway. A public hearing on a request by Arthur R. Nettles, authorized representative for Shey Knight, J&S Property Group, LLC, property owner, for conditional use approval for an office warehouse use in a C-3 zoning district accessed at 1018 Walker Gray Court. A public hearing on a request by Arthur R. Nettles, authorized representative for Dave King, King Automobiles, Inc., property owner, for conditional use approval for an automobile sales lot in a C-3, GC-P zoning district accessed at Pepperell Parkway and West Thompson Circle. A public hearing on a request by Arthur R. Nettles, authorized representative for Dave King, King Automobiles, Inc., property owner, for conditional use approval for a King Honda automobile paint shop and parking/display of vehicles for sale in a C-3, GC-P zoning district accessed at Dunlop Drive.

D. Rezoning – Public Hearing

9a. An agenda item related to a rezoning request is an amendment to the Future Land Use Map for 11.33 acres accessed at Sportsplex Parkway and Andrews Road from a low density residential land use category to planned unit development. If the Planning Commission votes to send a positive recommendation to the City Council to rezone the 68.95 acres and Council approves the rezoning, then approval of said amendments to the Future Land Use map will be approved.

9b. A rezoning public hearing to consider a recommendation to the City Council on a request by Blake Rice, Barrett-Simpson, Inc., authorized representative for Carol Lowe Raymer, property owner, to rezone 68.95 acres accessed at Sportsplex Parkway and Andrews Road from a R-1 to a PUD zoning district.

E. Annexation and Plat (Preliminary and Final) – Public Hearing An agenda item to consider a recommendation to the City Council on a request by Mike Maher, representative for David A. Filgo, property owners, to annex 128.24 acres into the City limits accessed from Lee Road 171. R-1 zoning district is requested. A request by Mike Maher, representative for David A. Filgo, property owner, for preliminary and final approval of the Prestige subdivision consisting of 11 lots accessed at Lee Road 171.

F. Annexation, Rezoning, and Preliminary Plat – Public Hearing

12 An agenda item to consider a recommendation to the City Council on a request by Martha and Hunter Saunders, property owners, to annex 156 acres into the City limits accessed from Lee Road 152 (Betty’s Lane). A PUD zoning district is requested. A public hearing to consider a recommendation to the City Council on a request by, Birmingham LD, LLC, authorized representative for Martha and Hunter Saunders, property owners, to zone 156 acres annexed into the City limits accessed from Lee Road 152 (Betty’s Lane) to a PUD (Planned Unit development) zoning district. A public hearing on a request by Birmingham LD, LLC, authorized representative for Martha and Hunter Saunders, property owners, for preliminary approval of the Sauders Cove subdivision consisting of 499 lots accessed from Lee Road 152 (Betty’s Lane).

G. Master Plan Amendment- Public Hearing A public hearing on a request by Gateway at Opelika, LLC, property owner, for a major amendment to The Ballfields Master Plan zoned PUD at the corner of Pepperell Parkway and North 30th Street. The amendment replaces 32 townhome units with 64 apartment units. The Planning Commission will consider the request and vote.

V. Old Business

H. Conditional Use and Preliminary Plat – Public Hearing A public hearing on a request by Hayes Eiford and Mike Maher, authorized representative for Whiteridge Opelika LLC and R&S Properties, LLC, property owners, for conditional use approval for 78 twinhome lots, three open space lots, and one lot for future development in a R-3 zoning district accessed from Waverly Place. (This agenda item was tabled at the June 25th Planning Commission meeting.) A public hearing on a request by Hayes Eiford and Mike Maher, authorized representative for Whiteridge Opelika LLC and R&S Properties, LLC, property owners, for preliminary approval of the Waverly Woods subdivision consisting of 83 lots accessed from Waverly Place. (This agenda item was tabled at the June 25th Planning Commission meeting.)

I. Final Plat A request by Daniel Holland, representative for Firefly Development Lee, LLC, property owner, for final approval of the Firefly Phase 1 subdivision consisting of 95 lots accessed at 3169 Columbus Parkway (This item was tabled by the applicant at the June 25th Planning Commission meeting.) A request by Nick Howell, representative for 2H Properties, LLC, property owner, for preliminary and final approval of the Asheton Village subdivision consisting of 45 lots accessed at 5067 Birmingham Highway. (At the June 25th meeting, the Planning Commissoin tabled the final plat; the preliminary approval was approved.)

All interested persons are invited to attend the meeting/public hearings and be heard. Written comments concerning the above matters may be mailed to the Planning Director at 700 Fox Trail, Opelika, Alabama 36801 at any time prior to the meeting/public hearings and may be further submitted to the Planning Commission at the meeting/public hearings.

The Planning Commission reserves the right to modify or alter any of the proposed amendments to the Zoning Ordinance and to make its recommendations accordingly to the City Council.

Please contact the Planning department at 334-705-5156 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to a disability.

PLANNING DIRECTOR

Legal Run 07/11/2024

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF ROBERT LEE BAKER, DECEASED

CASE NO 2024-282

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration have been granted to Shirley A. Baker as Administrator for the Estate of Robert Lee Baker, deceased on July 20, 2022, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Done this the 2nd day of July 2024.

Bill English, Probate Judge

Lee County, Alabama

Legal 07/11/24, 07/18/24 & 07/25/24

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

In the Matter of: Rudolf Sedlacek Parker – an alleged incapacitated person

NOTICE OF HEARING:

TO: Any next of kin or interested party: Lee County CHR has filed a Petition to appoint a Legal Guardian/Conservator for the person of Rudolf Sedlacek Parker. A hearing has been set for the 5th day of August, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. central time, electronically via “ZOOM.” Please contact the Lee County Probate Court at 334-737-3670 for access to the electronic hearing should you intend to take part in the hearing of this matter.

Bill English – Lee County Probate Judge

Margaret A. Mayfield

Attorney for Lee County DHR

Post Office Box 809

Opelika, AL 36803

334-745-0333

Legal Run 06/27/24, 07/04/24, 07/11/24

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RICHARD F. HARRINGTON, DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2024-341

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 26th day of June, 2024, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

RICHARD F. HARRINGTON, JR.

Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal run 07/04/2024, 07/11/2024 & 07/18/2024

ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE

Property described below will be sold per the The Self-Service Storage Facilities Act. Sale on Friday the 26th day of July, 2024 at 1:00 PM with bidding to take place on lockerfox.com. Payment and pickup at facility. Storage Rentals of America, 501 26th St, Opelika, AL, 36801 Lewis, Courtney. Killcreas, Zack. Farrow, Dewaynia. Matthews, Jarvis.

Legal Run 07/04/2024 & 07/11/2024

Notice of auction of abandoned vehicles.

BEST 4 LESS will be auctioning off The below mentioned vehicles on FRIDAY, AUGUST 9, 2024. This Auction will be held at 2509 LAFAYETTE PARKWAY, OPELIKA,

ALABAMA, 36801 at 10:00 a.m. If you have any questions in regards to either of the vehicles please give call at 334-705-0000.

VIN#

5KXBV28274M003627 2004 EAST TE RS8.524

1N4AL21E79C103046 2009 NISSAN ALTIMA

1J4FA495X3P323447 2003 JEEP WRANGLER

Legal Run 07/11/2024 & 07/18/2024

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JOE M.KELLY Deceased

PROBATE COURT LEE COUNTY, AL

CASE NO.: 2024-015

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION of said deceased having been granted to Roberta Kelly on the 11th day of January, 2024, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Roberta Kelly

Legal Run 07/11/24, 07/18/24 & 07/25/24