Upcoming July Tax Holiday offers savings for consumers

ALABAMA — Alabama parents can plan to take advantage of the savings associated with Alabama’s back-to-school sales tax holiday.

Alabama’s 19th annual back-to-school sales tax holiday is July 19-21. This marks the eighth time the annual tax holiday will take place during the third weekend of July.

From 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 19, until midnight, Sunday, July 21, the state waives its 4% sales tax on school-related supplies and clothing. More than 300 cities and counties throughout Alabama also waive their local taxes. In some areas, the savings reach 10%. Check the 2024 participating cities and counties list to determine if your local communities are participating.

Exempt items include:

Clothing priced at $100 or less per article;

School supplies valued at $50 or less per item;

Books that cost $30 or less per book; and

Tablets, laptops, computers and printers with a selling price of $750 or less.

Learn more at

www.alabamaretail.org/resources/salestaxholidays/back-to-school/

*Resources for consumers and retailers compiled by Alabama Retail Association.

ShopAlabama to Save Money

The sales tax holiday provides shoppers a way to save money and support their local economies, especially those local businesses that sell the covered items exclusively, like shoe, children’s apparel, school supply, book and computer stores.

“The sales tax holiday offers parents a way to save on back-to-school needs,” said Alabama Retail Association President Rick Brown. “Saving money for consumers while stimulating sales for stores is what this weekend is all about.”

“Every little bit helps with inflation, so 10% savings is pretty big,” said Brian Schroll of The Name Dropper and Storkland in Montgomery, which has a 10% sales tax rate. Brian’s mother, Shea Schroll, said the tax holiday “definitely helps” her family business. She said her customers “love to save the sales tax on backpacks, shoes and clothing.”

Reason for Everyone to Shop

Although the sales tax holiday targets back-to-school shoppers, any consumer can benefit from the savings offered during the weekend. A wide range of items are exempt during the holiday, so there is a reason for everyone to shop.

Some of the widely needed items include diapers, printer ink, thumb or flash drives, printer paper and art supplies.

Full list of the tax-exempt items can be found at www.revenue.alabama.gov/ultraviewer/viewer/basic_viewer/index.html?form=2024/03/2024-Back-to-School-Sales-Tax-Holiday-Fact-Sheet.pdf

The Alabama Retail Association encourages shoppers to buy from local retailers by promoting the use of the #ShopAlabama hashtag. “Shopping with businesses that have a physical presence in your local area keeps businesses open and your neighbors employed,” said Brown.

This information will be updated periodically as the sales tax holiday approaches. Look for more content on Alabama Retail’s Facebook page and @ShopAlabama on Instagram.

The Alabama Retail Association represents retailers, the largest private employer in the state of Alabama, before the Alabama Legislature and the U.S. Congress. Through sales of food, clothing, furniture, medicine and more, our 4,300 independent merchant and national company members touch almost every aspect of daily living. Since 1943, we’ve worked to promote what’s best for the retail industry in Alabama. Whether voicing the retail view when public policy is made, educating members about issues that impact them, negotiating rates for benefits and services or communicating the retail story, the Alabama Retail Association and its members are better together.