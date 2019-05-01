Home
Politics
Education
Sports
Community
Columnists
Ann Cipperly
Jody Fuller
Hardy Jackson
Meet the Columnists
Opinions
Editorial Board
Letter to the Editor
Calendar
Obituaries
Legals
Weather
Contact Us
Subscribe Today
Digital Editions
Search
Homebrewing, winemaking shop to open in downtown Opelika
Lost and found: Montgomery woman’s jewelry recovered in Opelika lakebottom
Resting Pulse Brewery readies for Friday’s grand opening festivities
Community celebrates life of one of Opelika’s ‘beautiful souls,’ Amelia Elizabeth Hill
Capt. Bobby Kilgore to retire after 29 years with Opelika Police Department
Opelika’s Alsobrook Law Group to reopen today in former home of Greenhouse Restaurant on 9th Street
opelikaobserver
-
May 1, 2019
Local organizations partnering to build three homes in a week for Beauregard residents displaced by March 3 tornadoes
Nature Made, Feed the Children to distribute food to 800 local families on May 11 in Auburn
CyberZone now hosting Esports events for gamers
14th annual ‘Mayor’s Ball’ held Friday in Auburn
SPORTS
Lady Bulldogs soccer team advances to state quarterfinals
opelikaobserver
-
May 1, 2019
OHS hosts ‘Mike Spain Invitational’ Saturday
opelikaobserver
-
April 24, 2019
Cody Flournoy confirmed as Jackson head coach
April 19, 2019
Opelika baseball swept by Russell County to end season
April 16, 2019
Opelika baseball splits with Auburn and Central
April 10, 2019
Opelika’s Tyrell Davis signs with Huntingdon College Thursday
April 10, 2019
Auburn DIII burns Ability 360 Phoenix Suns 57-54 for the win at the National Wheelchair Basketball Association 2019 National Championship Games
April 10, 2019
Opelika soccer splits with American Christian, Auburn last week
April 3, 2019
POLITICS
A Day in the Life
opelikaobserver
-
May 1, 2019
Sen. Doug Jones visits East Alabama to meet with tornado survivors, local leaders on recovery efforts
opelikaobserver
-
May 1, 2019
Opelika’s Jamie Popwell presents flag found in rubble of March 3 tornadoes to members of Lee County Commission
May 1, 2019
State representatives sponsor legislation to address human trafficking in Alabama
May 1, 2019
Alabama hospitals are long overdue for relief from unfair reimbursement rates
May 1, 2019
Smiths Station City Council discusses financial benefits of new partnership with the Center for Municipal Services
May 1, 2019
Kudos to Sen. Cam Ward
May 1, 2019
President Trump approves Alabama disaster declaration
April 24, 2019
EDUCATION
New statewide beekeeping program helps raise awareness on bees
opelikaobserver
-
May 1, 2019
Alabama Extension System promoting state’s ongoing strawberry season
opelikaobserver
-
May 1, 2019
The gift that truly counts
May 1, 2019
Resolution presented to the Opelika High School robotics team during school board meeting
May 1, 2019
Craftsmanship | Natural Construction
May 1, 2019
May flowers for May Day
May 1, 2019
Twin Cedars offers reminders on services during April’s ‘Child Abuse Awareness Month’
April 24, 2019
‘Spring’ into action as you age
April 24, 2019
LEGALS
NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT
opelikaobserver
-
April 24, 2019
Notice to Contractors Lee County Project No. LCP 41-151-19
opelikaobserver
-
April 24, 2019
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property
opelikaobserver
-
April 24, 2019
