Opelika Completes Busy Week

OPELIKA —

Opelika High School’s tennis, soccer, track & field, golf and baseball teams were all in action over the course of a busy week for the Bulldogs. The following is a breakdown, by sport, of how the Bulldogs have fared recently.

TENNIS

The OHS girls and boys tennis teams swept Prattville and Smiths Station last week.

The Dawg tennis team picked up two section victories against Prattville, with the Lady Bulldogs winning 9-0, and the boys winning 5-4.

Singles winners included Connor Mullins, Devam Patel, Paxton Blackburn, Drue Gagliano, Mamie Nicholson, Joanne Smith T, Mary Cara Montel, Addison Kemp, Emma Brown and Avery Massey.

Doubles winners included Blackburn/Gagliano, Montel/Kemp, Brown/Addison Bryan and Nicholson/Martha Pugh.

Opelika then swept Smiths Station behind a 9-0 boys win and 7-2 girls win.

Singles winners included Mullins, Patel, Blackburn, Gagliano, Anderson Melnick, Myles Tatum, Smith T, Montel, Brown, Kemp and Massey.

Doubles winners included Mullins/Patel, Blackburn/Gagliano, Tatum/Melnick, Brown/Addison Bryan, Smith T/Nicholson.

SOCCER

Opelika girls and boys soccer teams defeated Central last week and both improved to 3-1 in the Area.

The Lady Dogs shutout the Lady Red Devils, 1-0, behind keeper Alex Desantos’ shutout. Amiya Brown scored the winning goal with an assist from Bailey Ward.

The Bulldog boys beat Central, 5-2. Offensively, Opelika’s Moe Forbes pulled the hat trick, scoring three goals. Luke Roberts and Rigo Ramirez each scored one goal and recorded one assist. Nolen Wilson and KJ Frazier also added assists.

TRACK AND FIELD

Opelika hosted the Mike Spain Invitational last Saturday at the Sam Mason Track at Opelika High School. The following are top 10 finishers for Opelika.

GIRLS

100 METER DASH

12.20 – Tierra Agee – 1st

12.48 – Amiya Brown – 2nd

200 METER DASH

28.50 – Amaia Spratling – 2nd

31.62 – Jalecia Brooks – 4th

26.93 – Kaylee McIntyre – 6th

27.15 – Makiah Paschal – 7th

400 METER DASH

1:03.26 – Kaylee McIntyre – 4th

1:03.72 – Kyndall Brundidge – 7th

800 METER RUN

3:11.33 – Emely Bravo Martinez – 4th

3:14.68 – Ellie Kendrick – 5th

1600 METER RUN

7:11.15 – Ellie Kendrick – 4th

6:10.62 – Margaret Bice – 9th

100 METER HURDLES

19.39 – Khalia Williams – 1st

19.49 – Dasja Kier – 2nd

16.24 – Dasia Keith – 3rd

18.09 – Cadence Williams – 6th

300 METER HURDLES

49.00 – Makiah Paschal – 1st

HIGH JUMP

4-6 – Memshallyah Weaver – 1st

5-0 – Kyndall Brundidge – 3rd

4-4 – Dasia Keith – 10th

LONG JUMP

15-4 – Dasia Keith – 5th

14-11.5 – Khalia Williams – 1st

14-8 – Kyndall Brundidge – 8th

TRIPLE JUMP

37-3 – Dasia Keith – 1st

34-0 – Kyndall Brundidge – 6th

32-5 – Kimora Rowell – 8th

POLE VAULT

7-6 – D’Nya Williams – 2nd

7-6 – Ke’Aja Lee – 4th

7-0 – Jada Frazier – 5th

DISCUS

103-5.5 – Cherdi Daniels – 2nd

98-5 – Trinity Rooks – 3rd

87-9 – Kasman Moss – 7th

JAVELIN

56-3 – Hayley Ponds – 3rd

47-4 – Rahkyia Harry – 4th

42-7 – Tyra Pitts – 6th

SHOT PUT

33-5.5 – Cherdi Daniels – 3rd

29-11.5 – Kasman Moss – 9th

BOYS

100 METER DASH

10.98 – Tykell Thomas – 2nd

11.14 – Qualik Harry – 7th

11.24 – Charles Hodge – 10th

200 METER DASH

10.98 – Tykell Thomas – 2nd

11.14 – Qualik Harry – 7th

11.24 – Charles Hodge – 10th

400 METER DASH

50.98 – Sam Washburn – 3rd

51.73 – Davian Jones – 4th

52.19 – Tirus Patten – 5th

52.29 – Thomas Stephens – 6th

800 METER RUN

2:04.19 – Michael Hart – 3rd

2:10.27 – Charles Brewer – 7th

2:10.62 – Zalen Shaw – 8th

2:11.73 – Brantley Turnham – 9th

1600 METER RUN

4:35.57 – Charles Brewer – 4th

4:39.54 – Brantley Turnham – 6th

200 METER RUN

12:24.55 – Zane Sexton – 10th

110 METER HURDLES

14.46 – Tykell Thomas – 1st

15.18 – Theo Hubbard – 3rd

15.45 – JaClarence Perry – 4th

300 METER HURDLES

39.62 – JaClarence Perry – 1st

41.32 – Theo Hubbard – 3rd

42.43 – Tykell Thomas – 5th

42.60 – Qualik Harry – 6th

HIGH JUMP

6-2 – Davian Jones – 3rd

6-0 – Jaxon Freeman – 6th

5-8 – Cordarrious Ingram – 9th

LONG JUMP

21-8 – Davian Jones – 2nd

21-3 – Tirus Patten – 6th

TRIPLE JUMP

44-3 – Davian Jones – 2nd

41-1 – JaClarence Perry – 5th

40-8 – Kylin Fears – 6th

40-0 – Tirus Patten – 8th

POLE VAULT

11-6 – Dontarius Alvis – 2nd

10-6 – Brannon Massey – 3rd

DISCUS

110-3.5 – Ronald Reese Jr. – 7th

JAVELIN

140-1 – Ronald Reese Jr. – 5th

SHOT PUT

44-7.75 – Mikeil Heard – 2nd

GOLF

The OHS girls and boys golf team beat Valley and Beauregard in a tri-match last week.

Opelika’s boys scored a 184, Beauregard posted a 200 and Valley scored a 210. Evan Henderson recorded a 33 for the lowest score of the nine-hole match. Roman Gagliano followed with a 36; Cole Nelson (37), Luke Roberts (39), Preston Phengsiri (39), Harsh Patel (43) and JT Gaberlavage (44) rounded out the bunch.

The Lady Bulldogs shot 122, followed by Beauregard’s 132 and Valley’s 143. Individually, Emma Childs shot a 39 — leading the Lady Dawgs. Ashley Hilyer (41), Kaylin Ward (42), Karly Phatsadavong (45) and Molly Anderson (47) rounded out the group.

BASEBALL

The Bulldog baseball (13-15, A 0-4) team dropped a two-game series with Smiths Station last week, falling 12-6 and 9-8.

Smiths Station won game one of the doubleheader against Opelika, 12-6.

Christopher Floyd started the game pitching for Opelika. The right-hander surrendered seven runs on nine hits over four-and-a-third innings, striking out three and allowing no walks. Landon Rudd and Taylor Fields entered the game from the bullpen, throwing two innings and two-thirds of an inning, respectively. The Dawgs recorded eight hits on the day. Jake Smith and Brodie Jones collected multiple hits while Fields, Jackson Killcreas and Bryce Speakman added hits.

OHS lost a close, tough second game in the last inning against the Panthers.

The game was tied at eight when Smiths Station knocked in the game-winning run in the bottom of the inning.

Opelika scored six runs in the sixth inning off of hits by Russell Copous, Fields, Jones, Smith and Speakman.

Ford pitched four-and-a-third innings, allowing four runs, four hits and striking out eight. Copous and Jackson Killcreas pitched two-and-two-thirds innings and two-thirds of an inning, respectively, in relief.

The Bulldogs racked up 12 hits. Speakman, Parker Killcreas, Jackson Killcreas and Smith all collected multiple hits. Speakman led the OHS offense with three hits. The loss eliminated Opelika from advancing to the 7A baseball playoffs.

.D. Mark Mitchell is the sports director at iHeartMedia, host of “On the Mark” Fox Sports the Game 910-1319, co-chair of the Auburn-Opelika Sports Council, chairman of the Super 7 and Dixie Boys Baseball state director.