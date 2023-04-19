Opelika Completes Busy Week

OPELIKA —
Opelika High School’s tennis, soccer, track & field, golf and baseball teams were all in action over the course of a busy week for the Bulldogs. The following is a breakdown, by sport, of how the Bulldogs have fared recently.
TENNIS
The OHS girls and boys tennis teams swept Prattville and Smiths Station last week.
The Dawg tennis team picked up two section victories against Prattville, with the Lady Bulldogs winning 9-0, and the boys winning 5-4.
Singles winners included Connor Mullins, Devam Patel, Paxton Blackburn, Drue Gagliano, Mamie Nicholson, Joanne Smith T, Mary Cara Montel, Addison Kemp, Emma Brown and Avery Massey.
Doubles winners included Blackburn/Gagliano, Montel/Kemp, Brown/Addison Bryan and Nicholson/Martha Pugh.
Opelika then swept Smiths Station behind a 9-0 boys win and 7-2 girls win.
Singles winners included Mullins, Patel, Blackburn, Gagliano, Anderson Melnick, Myles Tatum, Smith T, Montel, Brown, Kemp and Massey.
Doubles winners included Mullins/Patel, Blackburn/Gagliano, Tatum/Melnick, Brown/Addison Bryan, Smith T/Nicholson.
SOCCER
Opelika girls and boys soccer teams defeated Central last week and both improved to 3-1 in the Area.
The Lady Dogs shutout the Lady Red Devils, 1-0, behind keeper Alex Desantos’ shutout. Amiya Brown scored the winning goal with an assist from Bailey Ward.
The Bulldog boys beat Central, 5-2. Offensively, Opelika’s Moe Forbes pulled the hat trick, scoring three goals. Luke Roberts and Rigo Ramirez each scored one goal and recorded one assist. Nolen Wilson and KJ Frazier also added assists.
TRACK AND FIELD
Opelika hosted the Mike Spain Invitational last Saturday at the Sam Mason Track at Opelika High School. The following are top 10 finishers for Opelika.
GIRLS
100 METER DASH
12.20 – Tierra Agee – 1st
12.48 – Amiya Brown – 2nd
200 METER DASH
28.50 – Amaia Spratling – 2nd
31.62 – Jalecia Brooks – 4th
26.93 – Kaylee McIntyre – 6th
27.15 – Makiah Paschal – 7th
400 METER DASH
1:03.26 – Kaylee McIntyre – 4th
1:03.72 – Kyndall Brundidge – 7th
800 METER RUN
3:11.33 – Emely Bravo Martinez – 4th
3:14.68 – Ellie Kendrick – 5th
1600 METER RUN
7:11.15 – Ellie Kendrick – 4th
6:10.62 – Margaret Bice – 9th
100 METER HURDLES
19.39 – Khalia Williams – 1st
19.49 – Dasja Kier – 2nd
16.24 – Dasia Keith – 3rd
18.09 – Cadence Williams – 6th
300 METER HURDLES
49.00 – Makiah Paschal – 1st
HIGH JUMP
4-6 – Memshallyah Weaver – 1st
5-0 – Kyndall Brundidge – 3rd
4-4 – Dasia Keith – 10th
LONG JUMP
15-4 – Dasia Keith – 5th
14-11.5 – Khalia Williams – 1st
14-8 – Kyndall Brundidge – 8th
TRIPLE JUMP
37-3 – Dasia Keith – 1st
34-0 – Kyndall Brundidge – 6th
32-5 – Kimora Rowell – 8th
POLE VAULT
7-6 – D’Nya Williams – 2nd
7-6 – Ke’Aja Lee – 4th
7-0 – Jada Frazier – 5th
DISCUS
103-5.5 – Cherdi Daniels – 2nd
98-5 – Trinity Rooks – 3rd
87-9 – Kasman Moss – 7th
JAVELIN
56-3 – Hayley Ponds – 3rd
47-4 – Rahkyia Harry – 4th
42-7 – Tyra Pitts – 6th
SHOT PUT
33-5.5 – Cherdi Daniels – 3rd
29-11.5 – Kasman Moss – 9th
BOYS
100 METER DASH
10.98 – Tykell Thomas – 2nd
11.14 – Qualik Harry – 7th
11.24 – Charles Hodge – 10th
200 METER DASH
10.98 – Tykell Thomas – 2nd
11.14 – Qualik Harry – 7th
11.24 – Charles Hodge – 10th
400 METER DASH
50.98 – Sam Washburn – 3rd
51.73 – Davian Jones – 4th
52.19 – Tirus Patten – 5th
52.29 – Thomas Stephens – 6th
800 METER RUN
2:04.19 – Michael Hart – 3rd
2:10.27 – Charles Brewer – 7th
2:10.62 – Zalen Shaw – 8th
2:11.73 – Brantley Turnham – 9th
1600 METER RUN
4:35.57 – Charles Brewer – 4th
4:39.54 – Brantley Turnham – 6th
200 METER RUN
12:24.55 – Zane Sexton – 10th
110 METER HURDLES
14.46 – Tykell Thomas – 1st
15.18 – Theo Hubbard – 3rd
15.45 – JaClarence Perry – 4th
300 METER HURDLES
39.62 – JaClarence Perry – 1st
41.32 – Theo Hubbard – 3rd
42.43 – Tykell Thomas – 5th
42.60 – Qualik Harry – 6th
HIGH JUMP
6-2 – Davian Jones – 3rd
6-0 – Jaxon Freeman – 6th
5-8 – Cordarrious Ingram – 9th
LONG JUMP
21-8 – Davian Jones – 2nd
21-3 – Tirus Patten – 6th
TRIPLE JUMP
44-3 – Davian Jones – 2nd
41-1 – JaClarence Perry – 5th
40-8 – Kylin Fears – 6th
40-0 – Tirus Patten – 8th
POLE VAULT
11-6 – Dontarius Alvis – 2nd
10-6 – Brannon Massey – 3rd
DISCUS
110-3.5 – Ronald Reese Jr. – 7th
JAVELIN
140-1 – Ronald Reese Jr. – 5th
SHOT PUT
44-7.75 – Mikeil Heard – 2nd
GOLF
The OHS girls and boys golf team beat Valley and Beauregard in a tri-match last week.
Opelika’s boys scored a 184, Beauregard posted a 200 and Valley scored a 210. Evan Henderson recorded a 33 for the lowest score of the nine-hole match. Roman Gagliano followed with a 36; Cole Nelson (37), Luke Roberts (39), Preston Phengsiri (39), Harsh Patel (43) and JT Gaberlavage (44) rounded out the bunch.
The Lady Bulldogs shot 122, followed by Beauregard’s 132 and Valley’s 143. Individually, Emma Childs shot a 39 — leading the Lady Dawgs. Ashley Hilyer (41), Kaylin Ward (42), Karly Phatsadavong (45) and Molly Anderson (47) rounded out the group.
BASEBALL
The Bulldog baseball (13-15, A 0-4) team dropped a two-game series with Smiths Station last week, falling 12-6 and 9-8.
Smiths Station won game one of the doubleheader against Opelika, 12-6.
Christopher Floyd started the game pitching for Opelika. The right-hander surrendered seven runs on nine hits over four-and-a-third innings, striking out three and allowing no walks. Landon Rudd and Taylor Fields entered the game from the bullpen, throwing two innings and two-thirds of an inning, respectively. The Dawgs recorded eight hits on the day. Jake Smith and Brodie Jones collected multiple hits while Fields, Jackson Killcreas and Bryce Speakman added hits.
OHS lost a close, tough second game in the last inning against the Panthers.
The game was tied at eight when Smiths Station knocked in the game-winning run in the bottom of the inning.
Opelika scored six runs in the sixth inning off of hits by Russell Copous, Fields, Jones, Smith and Speakman.
Ford pitched four-and-a-third innings, allowing four runs, four hits and striking out eight. Copous and Jackson Killcreas pitched two-and-two-thirds innings and two-thirds of an inning, respectively, in relief.
The Bulldogs racked up 12 hits. Speakman, Parker Killcreas, Jackson Killcreas and Smith all collected multiple hits. Speakman led the OHS offense with three hits. The loss eliminated Opelika from advancing to the 7A baseball playoffs.
.D. Mark Mitchell is the sports director at iHeartMedia, host of “On the Mark” Fox Sports the Game 910-1319, co-chair of the Auburn-Opelika Sports Council, chairman of the Super 7 and Dixie Boys Baseball state director.