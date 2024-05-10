Auburn City Council notes

BY DANIEL SCHMIDT
FOR THE OBSERVER
AUBURN — Due to technical difficulties during the live-stream of Auburn’s City Council meeting on Tuesday night, a detailed reporting of the meeting is unavailable.
AGENDA ITEMS:
- The council approved what is expected to be more than $4.8 million worth of non-educational ad valorem and sales and use tax abatements for ILJIN America Corporation. Documents from the city show ILJIN expects to hire 123 new employees and invest $73.2 million over the next three years.
- The council approved a $3.32 million contract with D&J Enterprises, INC for the Fiscal Year 2024 Streets Resurfacing Project. That project will see 39 sections of road throughout Auburn resurfaced.
- The council approved a nearly $30,300 contract with Auma Actuators, Inc. to replace a valve actuator, which helps regulate the flow of fluids, at the H.C. Morgan Water Pollution Control Facility.
- The council approved a roughly $39,700 contract with Ryan Public Safety Solutions for support and maintenance services for technical assistance, remote equipment diagnostics and software and firmware support for the 911 call handling system.
- The council authorized the submission of the 2023 Municipal Water Pollution Prevention Annual Report to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. According to that report, the H.C. Morgan Water Pollution Control Facility and Northside Water Pollution Control Facility scored 34 points and 28 points, respectively, on a scale of zero to 783. Scores below 71 points on that scale indicate facilities are properly operated and maintained.
- The council approved a resolution concurring with the Industrial Development Board in support of the sale of the industrial facility at 979 W. Veterans Blvd. to ILJIN American Corporation.
- The council approved a resolution concurring with the Industrial Development Board in support of the sale of the industrial facility at 1117 W. Veterans Blvd. to Auburn University.
- The council approved an alcohol beverage license for Donahue Coffee LLC doing business as Well Red, which is located at 1150 N. Donahue Drive.
The council approved an alcohol beverage license for Third Charm LLC doing business as Melt Auburn, which is located at 1800 Samford Trace Court in Suite 240.