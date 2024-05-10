Avenue B bridge to get new name

BY MICHELLE KEY, PUBLISHER

OPELIKA — In Tuesday night’s meeting, the Opelika City Council passed a resolution to rename the Avenue B bridge after Thomas Kidd Davis III. as the “Thomas Kidd Davis III Memorial Bridge.” Davis and several members of his family were in attendance.

Davis was recgonized by Mayor Gary Fuller and the council due to his service to the Opelika community. According to the resolution, some of his accomplishments include his service as a member of the Opelika Kiwanis Club for 56 years where he served as president; his services as Director of the Museum of East Alabama; a member of the Board of Directors of the Opelika Industrial Development Authority for almost 30 years and as its chairperson from 1991 to 1997; and his tireless efforts and long-term vision to promote economic development in our community and the city of Opelika will benefit for years to come by the work that has been done and the economic development that will come.

During his tenure on the board, the Opelika Industrial Development Authority acquired, planned and developed the Northeast Opelika Industrial Park, a 2,200-acre industrial site located along I-85, which has become the home to a wide range of industries. Davis worked tirelessly to attract new industries to the community, including Wal-Mart Distribution Center, JoAnn Distribution Center, HL Mando America, Hanwha Advanced Materials America, Cumberland Plastics, Gambro, Daewon America and Pharmavite. Also during his tenure on the board he worked to attract new commercial ventures to the community, including the Grand National Golf Course, a Robert Trent Jones 54-hole course built on a 600-acre site at Lake Saugahatche

Fuller and the council issued a proclamation declaring the month of May as Building Safety Month. The proclamation reads, “Each year, in observance of Building Safety Month, people all over the world are asked to consider the commitment to improve building safety, resilience and economic investment at home and in the community and to acknowledge the essential service provided to all of us by local and state building departments, fire prevention bureaus and federal agencies in protecting lives and property.”

SERVICE AWARDS

Fuller presented services awards to several city employees during the meeting. The most notable being:

Assistant Chief of Police Casey Brown – OPD – 30 years

Chris Moore – OFD – 25 years

Terry Coxwell – OPS – 25 years

The council held five public hearings during the meeting for the following agenda items:

Demolition of property located at 401 N. 16th Place;

A weed abatement assessment for 615 Martin Luther King Blvd.;

A weed abatement assessment for 2102 S. Long St.; and

An ordinance to amend the Zoning Ordinance and Map to rezone nearly 99 acres of land between Gateway Drive and Cunningham Drive from C-2, C-3 and R-4 to a Planned Unit Development (PUD). The council later introduced an ordinance for this rezoning for its first reading.

