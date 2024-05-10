Avenue B bridge to get new name

BY MICHELLE KEY, PUBLISHER
OPELIKA — In Tuesday night’s meeting, the Opelika City Council passed a resolution to rename the Avenue B bridge after Thomas Kidd Davis III. as the “Thomas Kidd Davis III Memorial Bridge.” Davis and several members of his family were in attendance.
Davis was recgonized by Mayor Gary Fuller and the council due to his service to the Opelika community. According to the resolution, some of his accomplishments include his service as a member of the Opelika Kiwanis Club for 56 years where he served as president; his services as Director of the Museum of East Alabama; a member of the Board of Directors of the Opelika Industrial Development Authority for almost 30 years and as its chairperson from 1991 to 1997; and his tireless efforts and long-term vision to promote economic development in our community and the city of Opelika will benefit for years to come by the work that has been done and the economic development that will come.
During his tenure on the board, the Opelika Industrial Development Authority acquired, planned and developed the Northeast Opelika Industrial Park, a 2,200-acre industrial site located along I-85, which has become the home to a wide range of industries. Davis worked tirelessly to attract new industries to the community, including Wal-Mart Distribution Center, JoAnn Distribution Center, HL Mando America, Hanwha Advanced Materials America, Cumberland Plastics, Gambro, Daewon America and Pharmavite. Also during his tenure on the board he worked to attract new commercial ventures to the community, including the Grand National Golf Course, a Robert Trent Jones 54-hole course built on a 600-acre site at Lake Saugahatche
Fuller and the council issued a proclamation declaring the month of May as Building Safety Month. The proclamation reads, “Each year, in observance of Building Safety Month, people all over the world are asked to consider the commitment to improve building safety, resilience and economic investment at home and in the community and to acknowledge the essential service provided to all of us by local and state building departments, fire prevention bureaus and federal agencies in protecting lives and property.”
SERVICE AWARDS
Fuller presented services awards to several city employees during the meeting. The most notable being:
- Assistant Chief of Police Casey Brown – OPD – 30 years
- Chris Moore – OFD – 25 years
- Terry Coxwell – OPS – 25 years
The council held five public hearings during the meeting for the following agenda items:
- An ordinance to vacate a portion of Speedway Drive between Randall Drive and Veterans Parkway;
- Demolition of property located at 401 N. 16th Place;
- A weed abatement assessment for 615 Martin Luther King Blvd.;
- A weed abatement assessment for 2102 S. Long St.; and
- An ordinance to amend the Zoning Ordinance and Map to rezone nearly 99 acres of land between Gateway Drive and Cunningham Drive from C-2, C-3 and R-4 to a Planned Unit Development (PUD). The council later introduced an ordinance for this rezoning for its first reading.
OTHER BUSINESS:
- The council approved a request by Family Dollar Stores of Alabama LLC, dba Family Dollar Store 20320, for a retail beer and wine off premise alcohol license.
- The council approved a request by Tiger 1 Management Inc., doing business as On Point 2, for a retail beer and retail wine off premise alcohol license.
- The council approved a request for a downtown street closure by Red Clay Brewing for a food truck event on May 9.
- The council approved a request for a downtown street closure for the Kids Community Market Event on May 11.
- The council approved a request for a downtown street closure by Red Clay Brewing for a bike night event on May 23.
- The council approved a request for a downtown street closure by Pride on the Plains for a parade on May 31.
- The council approved a request for a downtown street closure for the Juneteenth Celebration on June 21.
- The council approved a request for a downtown street closure by O Grows Farmers Market for the open-air market on Tuesdays from May 21 through Aug. 27.
- The council approved a request for the 2024 Collinwood Christmas Luminaries event to be held Dec. 13.
The council approved the purchase of one 2023 F-Series SD Truck with Crane from Truck Equipment Sales Inc. in the total amount of $129,497.50.
- The council approved expense reports from various departments.
- The council approved a resolution to designate city personal property as surplus and to authorize its disposal.
- The council approved the purchase of turn-out gear in the amount of $34,600 for the Opelika Fire Department (OFD) under HGACBuy Contract No. EE08-19.
- The council approved the purchase of two-way radios and related equipment from Motorola Solutions for the OFD, utilizing state of Alabama Contract No. MA230000003341-2 in the amount of $66,588.30.
- The council approved a resolution pertaining to the annual authorization to levy tax on property within Opelika.
- The council approved a resolution pertaining to the annual MWPP reports for the East and West Sewer Treatment Plants for the Public Works Department.
- The council approved an agreement with Barrett Simpson Inc for a drainage study and design of improvements due to ongoing drainage issues within the area of North Railroad Avenue and 1st Avenue, and a comprehensive drainage study has been completed. This study offers solutions to the drainage issues and this proposal intends to redesign, modify and construct drainage improvements within this drainage basin.
- The council approved an agreement with CDG Engineering & Associates Inc. for the design, construction Inspection and testing for the Northpark Drive extension over Halawakee Creek for an amount of $822,470.
- The council approved a resolution to amend the agreement with Witt O’Brien’s LLC for grant management services to increase the compensation to an amount not to exceed $225,000.
- The council approved a resolution to amend an order form with Flock Group Inc for two additional ALPR camera systems for the Opelika Police Department.
- The council approved a request for an extension of tax abatement of sales and use taxes for Pharmavite LLC.
- The council approved a master sign plan for the Landing Entertainment District on Gateway Drive authorizing the placement of two free-standing signs.
- The council approved a service agreement with All Funeral Services for an initial integration fee of $224,000 plus software subscription and maintenance fees.
- The council approved a temporary crane swing easement agreement with East Alabama Health Care Authority to assist in the construction of three additional floors to the West Pavilion of East Alabama Medical Center located at 2000 Pepperell Parkway.
- The council authorized an application for a planning grant under the Safe Streets for All Program.
- The council tabled the resolution for the demolition of property located at 01 N. 16th Place.
- The council approved weed abatement assessments for 615 ML King Blvd. and 2102 S. Long St.
- The council approved a special appropriation to the Domestic Violence Intervention Center for $3,500.
- The council approved a special appropriation to Hold Up the Light (H.U.T.L.) for $300 from the discretionary funds of President Pro Tem and Ward 2 Council Member Erica Norris.