Inside the State House | May 9, 2024

Senator/Coach Tuberville is quietly effective

OPINION —

As the end of 2023 was approaching, the U.S. Senate had ignored the custom to adjourn around Thanksgiving for a month-long Christmas break. Instead, they were working right up to Christmas. Alabama’s senior Senator, Tommy Tuberville, was quietly and effectively maneuvering to get things accomplished with an adroitness exhibited by U.S. Senate veterans.

Tuberville has become an adept political operator during his three and a half years in the upper chamber of Congress. Political observers did not know what to expect when a man, who prefers the title “Coach” to “Senator” came to Washington, and he has surprised many with his ability to get his priorities accomplished.

A good example of the Coach’s savvy occurred in the days leading up to Christmas, as the Senate worked to craft an end-of-year nominations package. These packages often come together at the close of the year and approve multiple presidential nominees for senior executive branch positions in the final days of the congressional session. Leadership and the Senate’s most senior members control which nominations make it into the package.

Tuberville collaborated with his colleagues on both sides of the aisle to make sure his friend and fellow Alabamian, former 11-term Congressman Spencer Bachus, was included in the package in the final hours of the 2023 session. The Senate operates on the rule of unanimous consent, meaning that a single Senator can throw a wrench into its operations and bring the entire body to a standstill. The Coach has established credibility in the Senate, and his colleagues have come to learn that when he threatens to hold up a legislative package, they had better take him at his word. This credibility has given him the ability to get things done.

As a result of Tuberville’s efforts, Bachus was included in the year-end package and confirmed unanimously by the Senate for a second term on the Board of the Export-Import Bank of the U.S. Originally appointed by President Trump, Bachus’ senior leadership role at America’s leading development finance bank has allowed him to provide financing to strategically important companies and industries to ensure the U.S. remains competitive with adversaries like China.

The COVID-19 pandemic revealed supply chain vulnerabilities in the United States, and the Export-Import Bank has played a key role in helping to fortify domestic supply lines for industries vital to national security. Thanks to Tuberville’s efforts, Alabama will continue to have a voice at this powerful federal agency in Bachus.

This year-end coup by Tuberville to get the revered Jefferson County former congressman reappointed to the Export-Import Bank was expedited with the assistance of Coach’s brilliant young assistant, Emory Cox. Folks should not underestimate Coach Tuberville. He is used to working in the trenches.

Alabamians should also not underestimate how close Tuberville and former President Donald Trump are. If Trump is reelected, Tuberville will be Trump’s closest ally and friend in the U.S. Senate. Alabama will be in the catbird seat in a Trump administration because of Tuberville.

Bachus had a successful 22-year run as the 6th district’s congressman. However, his successor, Gary Palmer, is doing a Yeoman’s job in this seat. The 6th congressional district is an affluent district, which includes the upscale suburbs of Jefferson County as well as burgeoning upscale Shelby County. Palmer is beginning his 11th year in the U.S. Congress. He disposed of two opponents in the March GOP Primary and should have clear sailing for as long as he wants to stay in this seat.

Palmer has become a player among the Republican congressional ranks. Prior to going to congress, he founded and ran the very conservative “think tank” – the Alabama Policy Institute. Therefore, he is viewed as an expert on policy issues. He is a leader in the GOP steering committee that sets policy and the agenda for the Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives. He also serves on the very important House Energy and Transportation Committee.

See you next week.

Steve Flowers’ weekly column appears in over 60 Alabama newspapers. He served 16 years in the state legislature. steve@steveflowers.us.