Hugs for mothers

OPINION —

From “Here Comes A Hug” (author anonymous): It’s Wondrous what a hug can do. A hug can cheer you when you’re blue. A hug can say “I love you so” or “I really hate to see you go.” A hug can soothe a small child’s pain and bring a rainbow after the rain. Hugs are great for fathers and mothers, Sweet for sisters and brothers. No need to fret about your store of ‘em; The more you give, the more there’s more of ‘em. So, stretch those arms with-out delay and give that friend a hug today!

This coming Sunday, May 12, we can give big hugs to those we call Mother, Mama, Mom, Mommy, etc. which spells love to our hearts and ears. I want to review this annual tribute to honor those women we love as we celebrate Mother’s Day.

There are so many female role models that have touched my life in their actions of teaching, nurturing, guiding and sharing. Even though they may not have had children of their own, their touch on my life has been like a mother. I know many of you and many of our children are touched by women who love and care for them from the heart. As a teacher, when my young students call me “mama” by mistake as they are caught up in their work or activities, I know they are referring to me as a caregiver, which is such an honor of love for me as a teacher. “Happy Mother’s Day” is a heart issue for someone who has shown love and care to children from their heart.

The history of Mother’s Day in the United States began when Miss Anna Jarvis at Andrew’s Methodist Church in Grafton, West Virginia, where her mother had served as a Sunday School teacher for more than 20 years, celebrated the first Mother’s Day. This was in honor of her late mother, Mrs. Jarvis, who had held “Mother’s Friendship Day,” to heal the pain of the Civil War. Anna Jarvis’ steady campaign moved President Woodrow Wilson to declare that Mother’s Day should be celebrated as a national holiday on the second Sunday in May.

With Mother’s Day, we focus on the central truth about mothers and that is this: Mothering matters. The heart of a mother not only affects children and families, but it affects communities, cities, town and the world.

We teachers of early childhood see and realize this is such a critical time in a child’s life of bonding, learning, the molding of a child’s personality, learning how to adjust, socially interacting with other children, as well as adults. Not only does a child’s ability to learn happen at an early age, but their ability to love is a need at an early age. A mother’s nurturing love and those people who touch your child’s life at an early age builds the foundation of the child’s ability to adjust to his or her environment. The bonding that happens with folks who love them affects a child’s entire self-structure, who they are, their identity. Mothers have such a huge responsibility in multi-tasking and raising children in today’s busy world. With this truth, it is so important for moms to take care of themselves, too, for the sake of their children and families.

Hope and perspective are two references that moms list as their way of balancing mothering responsibilities. With hope, even though I may have had a bad day with my child or children, there is a new tomorrow. We moms are only human. We cannot do it all. Believe it or not, children are the most forgiving little individuals who forget if you had a bad day and are ready to start anew with a bunch of hugs, kisses and let’s meet the new day! Our children are our best cheerleaders in the challenges of mothering.

Perspective is another big need. You may have one child still bottle feeding, another that needs to be potty trained and another who needs help with homework. Moms have to have an extra measure of grace in order to accomplish everything needed to be done.

In talking to young moms in mothers of preschool groups, they have said they just want to know how to hang in there when everything gets so confusing and unpredictable. All of us who mother children or care for them realize that we just have to flex, delegate and know this is just normal.

In raising children, moms so many times self-impose standards that are not necessary. For example, making sure your home is thoroughly immaculate, everything perfect, vacuum cleaner in hand all the time. During this season of a mom’s life, who cares if your home is perfect? Certainly not your little ones. They would rather have “Mommy time” which spells love. Children only go through life once, so savor each day because they do grow up quick.

I hope all you ladies who are identified as moms will benefit from this article in one way or the other. On this upcoming Mother’s Day, be sure to wish those who have influenced your lives in wonderful ways a Happy Mother’s Day. This will be the greatest gift they may receive.

Beth Pinyerd has taught many years in the early childhood classroom. She has a master’s degree in early childhood education.