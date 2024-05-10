Stamp Out Hunger: Letter carriers to collect for food bank

Leave canned goods by your mailbox for pick up on May 11

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

LEE COUNTY — The Food Bank of East Alabama is asking for the community’s support on May 11 by participating in Stamp Out Hunger, the largest single-day food drive in the country hosted annually by the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC).

The Food Bank of East Alabama is a non-profit distribution center committed to efficiently providing donated and purchased food through more than 200 qualified agencies such as soup kitchens, shelters and emergency food pantries that serve people in need. Each month throughout seven counties in East Central Alabama, more than 32,450 people rely on the Food Bank for assistance.

“Stamp Out Hunger is like no other food drive,” said Martha Henk, executive director. “It allows every community across the country to collectively come together on one day to do their part to fight hunger. We are so grateful to community members who donate non-perishable items and for the letter carriers who take the time to collect each bag to help fight hunger in our community,”

To participate, simply collect non-perishable food items and leave them in a sturdy bag near your mailbox before the mail is delivered on the morning of May 11. A letter carrier will collect the donations and deliver them to the Food Bank of East Alabama. Items will then be distributed to those facing hunger right here in East Central Alabama.

The foods most needed include: