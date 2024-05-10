Public Notices | May 9, 2024

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF MARSHALL COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: 2936 & 2937

IN RE: THE ADOPTION PETITION OF HECTOR HERNANDEZ AND VERENISE HERNANDEZ

NOTICE OF ADOPTION HEARING

(Ala. Code §26-10E-17 (1975))

To: Bridgette Lashea King and Francisco Hernandez

Please take notice that a petition for adoption in the above-style matter has been filed in said Court by the Petitioners named below. As a notified party, you may appear in the adoption proceedings to contest or support the attached petition. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of service of this notice with counsel for said Petitioner, whose name and address are as shown below and with the Clerk of the Probate Court at the following address: 425 Gunter Ave #110, Guntersville, AL 35976 (mailing address). If you fail to respond within thirty (30) days and appear at the hearing, the Court may construe that failure as an implied consent to the adoption and waiver of the right to appear and of further notice of the adoption proceedings. If the adoption is approved, your parental rights, if any, will be considered terminated.

DONE this 15th day of April, 2024.

Attorney for Petitioners:

E. Shane Hollaway

P.O. Box 758

Guntersville, AL 35976

Petitioners:

Hector & Verenise Hernandez

106 Auburn Avenue

Albertville, AL 3595 ANDREA LECROY

JUDGE OF PROBATE

Legal Run 04/18/24, 04/25/24, 05/02/24 & 05/09/24

SEIZURE AND PROPOSED FORFEITURE NOTICE

Lee County, Alabama District Attorney commenced forfeiture against property listed below. The property was seized in violation of Alabama’s laws concerning controlled substances and is subject to forfeiture pursuant to Ala. Code §15-5-61(1975).

“Dope man” whose true identity and whereabouts are unknown may contest forfeiture of the listed property by filing a claim no later than 11:59PM CST 30 days after final publication of this notice, or, thereafter, a default judgement may be rendered against him in Case Number CV 2023-000187.00, Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama. Claimant must describe the seized property, state ownership or interest in the property, and be made under oath, subject to penalty of perjury.

CV-2023-000187.00: U.S. Currency in possession of Courtland Crosslin seized July 19, 2023, in Opelika, Alabama,

Legal Run 04/25/24, 05/02/24, 05/09/24 & 05/16/24

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ROBERT EARL McKENDREE,

Deceased

Case No.: 2024- 2 3 5

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Janice McKendree, Personal Representative on the 18TH day of April, 2024, by Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Legal Run 04/25/24, 05/02/24 & 05/09/24

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

LACORA NICKERSON, Plaintiff,

v. CHAYN LOPEZ,

Defendant.

CASE NO.: 43-DV-2023-901070

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: Chayn Lopez, Defendant, Named Above, whose whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence:

You are hereby notified that on the 13th day of November, 2023, a Complaint was filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, regarding a tortious injury allegedly caused by your negligence that occurred on or about December 25, 2022. By reason of an Order for service of a summons by publication entered by the Court in this cause on April 15, 2024, you are hereby directed to plead, answer, or otherwise respond to the Complaint and file such response with the with the Clerk of said Court and serve upon Kenneth S. Nugent, PC, attorneys for the party to this action whose address is 1234 First Avenue, Suite 200, Columbus, Georgia, 31901, on or before the expiration of 30 days after the last publication of this notice. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

This the 16th day of April, 2024.

Mary Roberson, Clerk of Circuit Court, Lee County

Legal Run 04/25/24, 05/02/24, 05/09/24 & 05/16/24

Construction of a Multi-Use Trail Along the Banks of Pepperell Branch ADECA RTP Project 22-RT-54-03

Form of Advertisement for Completion Legal Notice for Bid# 23031

In accordance with Chapter I, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Robinson Paving Company Inc, Contractor, has completed the Contract for The Construction of a Multi-Use Trail Along the Banks of Pepperell Branch, for the City of Opelika/ADECA, owner, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Jeffrey Robinson, 5425 Schatulga Rd Columbus, GA 31907, in writing.

Legal Run 05/02/24, 05/09/24, 05/16/24, 05/23/24

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF GEORGE B. WINGARD, DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2024-242

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 23rd day of April, 2024, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

WESLEY L. WINGARD

Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

Legal 05/02/24, 05/09/24 & 05/16/24

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

ROBERT ASHURT WARD, DECEASED

Case No. 2024-141

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration have been granted to Matthew A. Ward as Administrator for the Estate of Robert Ashurt Ward, deceased on April 24, 2024, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Done this the 24th day of April 2024.

BILL ENGLISH Probate Judge Lee County, Alabama

Legal Run 05/02/24, 05/09/24 & 05/16/24

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LURA ATKINS, DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2024-244

TO:Michael Brad Sullivan, Rufus Ray Wilson, Sharon J. Ekdahl, David Johnson, Tommy Johnson, Beverly McDaniel, Wesley Lance Johnson, Bobby Johnson, any unknown heirs of Jerre Allen Baker, and any unknown heirs of Lura Atkins also known as Lura Johnson Atkins

NOTICE: On the 22nd day of April, 2024, a ce1tain writing, purporting to be the Will of LURA ATKINS also known as LURA JOHNSON ATKINS was filed in my office for Probate by TERESA LAMBERT and the 4th day of June, 2024, at 11:00 o’clock a.m. CST electronically via Zoom was appointed a day for hearing thereof at which time you can appear and contest the same, if you see proper. Please contact the Lee County Probate Court at 334-737-3670 for access to said Zoom hearing.

Given under my hand, the 24th day of April, 2024.

BILL ENGLISH

JUDGE OF PROBATE

Robert H. Pettey, Attorney Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal Run 05/02/24, 05/09/24 & 05/16/24

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by Auburn City Schools at the office of Auburn City Schools, 855 East Samford Avenue, Auburn, AL 36830 until 3:00 PM local time Thursday, May 30, 2024 for the:

AUBURN HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD AND VIDEOBOARD UPGRADES

AUBURN, ALABAMA

at which time they will be publicly opened and read.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held on Wednesday May 22, 2024, at 9:00 AM at the Auburn City Schools Central Office located at 855 East Samford Avenue, Auburn, AL 36830. If weather and circumstances permit, those in attendance may have the opportunity to visit the project site at Auburn High School (address provided above in bold).

Scope of Work: The project includes new scoreboards for the baseball field, softball field, and gymnasium, as well as a new videoboard in the gymnasium.

Performance Time: The overall project must be completed on, or before August 8, 2024. The anticipated “Notice to Proceed” is June 12, 2024, for the initiation of Shop drawings, Submittal Data and Product Procurement.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to “AUBURN CITY SCHOOLS” in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and specifications may be examined at Auburn Reprographics & Supply, INC, 660 North Dean Road, Auburn, AL 36830 and may be obtained electronically from Auburn Reprographics greg@auburnrepro.com) or Harvest Engineering (deiland@harvest-eng.com) after April 30, 2024.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Engineer or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect (Engineer); the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

AUBURN CITY SCHOOLS

(Awarding Authority)

TCU CONSULTING SERVICES

(Owner’s Representative)

HARVEST ENGINEERING, LLC

(Engineer)

Legal Run 05/02/2024, 05/09/2024 & 05/16/2024

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

COURT OF PROBATE LEE COUNTY

ESTATE OF DENISE R. HERRON, DECEASED

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to the

undersigned on the 23rd day of April 2024, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of the

Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims

against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law

or the same will be barred

Witness my hand and seal this the 23rd day of April, 2024.

BENNIE J. HERRON

Legal Run 05/02/2024, 05/09/2024, 05/16/2024

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: 2024- 243

IN RE: The Estate of DAN O. ROBERTS, deceased

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to CYNTHIA LYNN

ROLLIE, as Personal Representative of the Estate of DAN 0. ROBERTS, deceased, on the 22nd day of April 2024, by Bill English, Lee County Probate Judge.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

CYNTHIA LYNN ROLLIE

Personal Representative of the

Estate of DAN O. ROBERTS

Legal Run 05/02/24, 05/09/24 & 05/16/24

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE MATTER OF THE MINOR NAME CHANGE PETITION FILED BY MONQUETTA BERNICE BARNETT

CASE NO. 2024-203

NOTICE OF HEARING

TO: CALIXTO FORTUNATO IBARGUEN III

Notice is hereby given that Petition for a Minor Name Change has been filed in the Lee

County, Alabama Probate Office, by Monquetta Bernicia Barnett on April 4, 2024, to change the

name of C.A.I, born on March 29, 2007, in Montgomery County, Montgomery, Alabama to Calixto Furtunato Ibarguen, II and Monquetta Bernicia Barnett. A hearing has been set for the 24th day of June, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. central time, electronically via “ZOOM”,

Should you intend to object to this minor name change, you must file a written response, with the attorney for the Petitioner, Hon. Jason C. Riggs, P.O. Box 954, Auburn, AL 36831 or with the Deputy Chief Clerk of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama at 334-737-3670, as soon as possible, but no later than thirty (30) days from the last day this notice is published Or appear on the date of the hearing, as set above.

Hon. Bill English

Judge of Probate, Lee County, Alabama

Legal Run 05/02/24 05/09/24, 05/16/24 & 05/23/24

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: The Estate of ETHERIAL J. JACKSON, deceased

NOTICE OF HEARING

TO: KATHY MATHEWS, LINDBURGH JACKSON, ANY AND ALL OTHER HEIRS OF ETHERIAL J. JACKSON

You are hereby notified that on the 13th day of February 2024, Henry Lee Jackson filed in the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama a petition for the probate of record in this Court of a certain paper writing, purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of ETHERIAL J. JACKSON, deceased, and on that day, said Will was filed in said Probate Court. It is therefore, ordered that a hearing be set for the 3rd day of June 2023, at 10:00 o’clock, a.m. in the Lee County Probate Court, 21S South 9th Street, Opelika, AL.

BILL ENGLISH, JUDGE OF PROBATE, LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Legal Run 05/02/24, 05/09/24 & 05/16/24

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: 2020-187

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF JESSIE MURIAL WILLIAMS, Deceased

NOTICE OF HEARING

TO: ANY AND ALL HEIRS OR INTERESTED PARTIES OF JESSIE MURIEL WILLIAMS ESTATE

You are hereby notified that on the 29th day of April 2024, Asaila Nakema Thomas by and through her attorney Cody W. Foote filed in the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama a Motion for Approval of Sales Contract in the Estate of JESSIE MURIEL WILLIAMS, deceased. It is therefore, ordered that a hearing be set for the 10th day of June 2024, at 10:00 o’clock, a.m. electronically via “ZOOM” for the hearing of said petition, and the taking of testimony in support thereof, at which time any next of kin can appear and contest the same if you see proper. Please contact the Lee County Probate Court at 334-737-3670 for access to the electronic hearing should you intend to take part.

BILL ENGLISH

Judge of Probate, Lee County, Alabama

Legal Run 05/09/24, 05/16/2024 & 05/23/2024

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Notice of the filing of Petition for Summary Distribution

In the Estate of LEONA ESTELLE STRONG LAKE, AKA LEONA E. LAKE, deceased

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed in the LEE COUNTY Probate Office by HOWARD DWIGHT LAKE on May 2nd, 2024, pursuant to Section 43-2-690, Code of Alabama and that 30 days after the notice of publication hereof and pursuant to law the Court shall be requested to enter an Order directing Summary Distribution of the estate of said decedent.

BILL ENGLISH, PROBATE JUDGE

Legal Run 05/09/2024

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, STATE OF ALABAMA

Case Number.: 2024-202

IN RE: The Estate of MILTON F. STOKEY, JR. A/K/A MILTON FRANCIS STOKEY, JR., Deceased)

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to PATRICIA WARREN STOKEY as Executor of the Estate of MILTON F. STOKEY, JR., deceased, on the 5th day of April, 2024, by the Honorable BILL ENGLISH.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred

Bradley R. Coppedge, Attorney for the Estate of Milton F. Stokey, Jr.

Legal Run 05/09/24, 05/16/24 & 05/23/2024.

NOTICE OF SPECIAL CALLED MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE WATER WORKS BOARD OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a meeting of the board of directors of The Water Works Board of the City of Opelika will be held on May 20, 2024, beginning at 3:00 PM, in the board room of the Administrative Building located in the W. Warner Williams Water Resource Park, 4055 Water Street, Opelika, Alabama. The meeting agenda will be posted as specified in State law.

The regularly scheduled meeting on May 27, 2024, has been cancelled.

DATED this the 22nd day of April, 2024.

ERIC CANADA

SECRETARY OF THE WATER WORKS BOARD OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

Legal Run 05/09/2024

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Notice of the filing of Petition for Summary Distribution

In the Estate of CHARLES WESLEY JONES, deceased

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed in the LEE COUNTY Probate Office by DEBBIE DONALDSON on MAY 7th, 2024, pursuant to Section 43-2-690, Code of Alabama and that 30 days after the notice of publication hereof and pursuant to law, the Court shall be requested to enter an Order directing Summary Distribution of the estate of said decedent.

BILL ENGLISH, PROBATE JUDGE

Legal Run 05/09/2024

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY ALABAMA

CASE NO.: 2023-001

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF MARY JANE THOMASON, An incapacitated person

NOTICE OF FILING OF PARTIAL SETTLEMENT

You will take notice that Neil Thomason, as Conservator of the Estate of Mary Jane Thomason, filed his account and vouchers for a Partial Settlement of the Estate on the 19th day of April, 2024, and that the 3rd day of June, 2024, at 2:00 o’clock p.m. has been appointed to hear said partial settlement.

Done this 7th day of May, 2024.

BILL ENGLISH

Judge of Probate

Legal Run 05/09/24, 05/16/24 & 05/23/24

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

CASE NO. 2024-259

ESTATE OF JAMES EMORY MORTON SR., DECEASED

PROBATE COURT LEE COUNTY

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of the Estate of JAMES EMORY MORTON, SR., are hereby granted to James E. Morton, Jr. on the 30th day of April, 2024, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

James E. Morton, Jr.

Legal Run 05/09/24, 05/16/24 & 05/23/24

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: The Estate of FLARCIE M. HOPKINS, Deceased

CASE NO.: 2024-253

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to LISA H. CLEVELAND, as Personal Representative of the Estate of FLARICE M. HOPKINS, deceased, on the 25th day of April, 2024, by Bill English, Lee County Probate Judge.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

LISA H. CLEVELAND

Personal Representative of the Estate of FLARICE M. HOPKINS

Legal Run 05/02/2024, 05/09/2024, 05/16/2024

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF JESSIE MAE POLLARD, DECEASED.

Case No. 2024-189

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Patricia Sims, as Executrix of the Estate of Jessie Mae Pollard, deceased, on the 28th day of March, 2024, by the Honorable Bill English.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same be barred.

Patricia Sims, Executrix Of the Estate of Jessie Mae Pollard, Deceased

Marrell J. McNeal, Attorney at Law, PC

PO Box 308

Opelika, AL 36803

334-745-7033

Legal Run 04/25/24, 05/02/24 & 05/09/24

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BARBARA Z. CURRY, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2024-213

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 8th day of April, 2024, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

JOHN E. CURRY

Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

Legal Run 04/25/24, 05/02/24 & 05/09/24

INVITATION TO BID 24020

Sealed bids for the construction of the McCoy Street Improvements

shall be received at the Opelika City Hall 2nd Floor Conference Room, 204 South Seventh Street, Opelika, Alabama, until 2:00 p.m., local time on May 21, 2024, and then publicly opened and read aloud. All interested parties are invited to attend. Only bids from competent general contractors will be considered. At the time of contract award, the successful bidder must be a properly licensed general contractor. The attention of all bidders is called to the provisions of State law governing “General Contractors” as set forth in the Ala. Code §34-8-1, et.seq. (1975) and rules and regulations promulgated pursuant thereto.

Bidders must be licensed by the Licensing Board for General Contractors when bids are submitted.

Bidders are required to have a State of Alabama General Contractor’s License with a specialty of “Highways and Streets, Clearing and Grubbing, Earthwork, Erosion, Site Work, Grading or Municipal and Utility”. All bidders must submit with their proposal, contractor’s license number and a copy of the license. State law Ala. Code §34-8-8(b) requires all bids to be rejected which do not contain the contractor’s current license number. Evidence of this license shall be documented on the outside of the sealed bid.

All bidders shall possess all other licenses and/or permits required by applicable law, rule or regulation for the performance of the work.

Drawings and Specifications may be examined at the Office of the City Engineer located at 700 Fox Trail, Opelika, Alabama, and phone number: 334-705-5450. Bid documents may be obtained from the Office of the City Engineer at no charge as an electronic file if the bidder supplies a storage drive or as an email attachment or electronic drop box. Drawings and Specifications may also be downloaded from the City’s website at www.opelika-al.gov/bids.aspx.\

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished to him/her by the City of Opelika. All information in the proposal must be completed by the bidder for the proposal to be accepted.

A Bid Bond in the amount of five (5) percent of the bid amount made payable to the City of Opelika must accompany each bid. Performance and Payment Bonds for the full contract sum will be required of the successful bidder. The right is reserved by the Owner to reject all Bids and to waive irregularities.

Envelopes containing bids must be sealed, marked, addressed as follows, and delivered to: Lillie Finley, Purchasing-Revenue Manager, City of Opelika, 204 South 7th Street, P.O. Box 390, Opelika, Alabama, 36803-0390. Attn: McCoy Street Improvements\

LILLIE FINLEY- PURCHASING REVENUE MANAGER CITY OF OPELIKA

204 SOUTH SEVENTH STREET (36801)

POST OFFICE BOX 390 (36803-0390) OPELIKA, ALABAMA

PH: (334) 705-5120

Legal Run 04/25/24, 05/02/24 & 05/09/24

PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF : THOMAS E. POLLARD, an incapacitated person

NOTICE OF FILING OF FINAL ACCOUNTING

INTERESTED PERSONS TAKE NOTICE THAT BIRDIE P. PETERSON, as Conservator of THOAMS E. POLLARD, an incapacitated person has filed her final accounting requesting approval of the same. The 22 day of May 2024 at 10:00 a.m. has been set the time to review the final accounting. Contact the Lee County, Alabama Probate Office for directions to participate electronically. Done this the 18th day of April, 2024.

BILL ENGLISH, PROBATE JUDGE

Legal Run 04/25/24, 05/02/24 & 05/09/24