Opelika names Environmental Services director

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — The city of Opelika announced the appointment of Jasen Spoon as the new director of Opelika Environmental Services (OES).

“We are thrilled to have Jasen join our team,” said Mayor Gary Fuller. “With a background in Public Works and Administration, Jasen will be a perfect leader for the Environmental Services Department.”

Spoon will oversee operations of the OES department and divisions that include trash, garbage, recycling and code compliance. He has more than 15 years of private municipal experience.

“I am excited about this opportunity,” Spoon said. “I believe in creating a work culture that will be noticed by the community. As a leader, it is my duty to positively affect change and to promote a mindset of success in my employees. Without they’re success, I have none.”

Spoon holds a Bachelor of Science degree in history and political science from Shorter University. His passion for education and mentorship led him to a fulfilling career as a teacher and coach at Opelika High School, where he positively impacted the lives of countless students, instilling in them a love for learning and personal growth.

Spoon, who originally hails from Piedmont, has been happily married to his wife Stephanie for 24 years, and they have one daughter who is attending Auburn University.