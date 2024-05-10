Opelika Giving Day to support 10 select projects

BY DANIEL SCHMIDT

FOR THE OBSERVER

LEE COUNTY — Lee County residents have the opportunity to support local nonprofits on May 22 when Envision Opelika hosts the sixth annual Opelika Giving Day.

The event exclusively helps Opelika-based nonprofits promote their causes and raise money to supplement their existing funding. According to Envision Opelika board secretary Lisa Harrelson, the event can have a significant impact on participating organizations despite lasting only 24 hours.

“People who are going to go online and look at these organizations are already the giving kind of people that want to assist, and they may not have the time to do it, or they might not have the skills to do it,” Harrelson said. “It’s a great way to let the community know about the different organizations that are out there, what they do, how they assist, and give them an opportunity to contribute to that.”

According to its website, Opelika Giving Day has raised around $150,000 over the years to help 35 local nonprofits cover the cost of specific projects or initiatives.

Envision Opelika limits the number of participants to maximize opportunities and avoid excessive competition for oftentimes limited funding. This year, organizers selected 10 nonprofits from among 14 applicants to participate. The organizations will used funds raised as follows:

Nourish Foundation will produce food boxes;

Opelika Community Theatre will expand the Penguin Project;

United Way of Lee County will renovate Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library;

EAMC Foundation will fund Take a Step Toward Wellness;

Girls STEPS Inc. will fund the Girl’s Boxx Entrepreneurship Camp;

Women’s Hope Medical Clinic will host Strolling for Dad;

Once Voice Shelter will enact the Northridge Home Transportation Project;

Auburn-Opelika Habitat for Humanity will construct Habitat Home No. 77;

Creekline Trails of Opelika will purchase tools and safety gear; and

Worth2 will fund a clothing closet.

To make a donation, visit https://opelikagivingdays.org on May 22.

Donors may also visit the Envision Opelika office at 1103 Glenn St. in Opelika if they prefer to donate via check or cash. Those proceeds will go toward the specific initiative the donor chooses.