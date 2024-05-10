Obituaries and Upcoming Services | May 9, 2024

Upcoming Services:

Visitation 10 a.m., Homegoing celebration, 11 a.m.

May 9

Central Baptist Church, Opelika

Memorial service, May 10, 10 a.m.

Lakeview Baptist Church, Auburn

Visitation, Sunday, May 19, 4-6 p.m.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, Opelika.

Graveside service Monday, May 20, 10 a.m.

Memorial Park, Auburn

Obituaries

FLETCHER LEWIS UNDERWOOD

Fletcher Lewis Underwood, age 71 of Opelika, entered his Heavenly home from Arbor Springs Health and Rehab, on Sunday, May 5, 2024. Fletcher and his identical twin brother, Mitchell Lane Underwood, were born on Dec. 15, 1952, to Dorothy Mitchell Underwood and John Lewis Underwood in Valley. He graduated from Valley High School in 1971, Southern Union State Community College in 1973 and Auburn University in 1975 with a degree in business and personnel management.

He was employed for many years as a human resources director in the Valley and Atlanta areas. He moved to Opelika several years ago to be near to his brother and other family members.

Fletcher was predeceased by his parents, Lewis and Dot Underwood, as well as his brother, Mitchell.

He is survived by his daughter, Chloe’ of Tallapoosa, Georgia; sister-in-law, Lynda Underwood (Mitchell) of Opelika; niece, Amy Underwood Spain (Jim) of Opelika; and several cousins. He was very active at Central Baptist Church of Opelika, where he served as a deacon. Fletcher loved his Lord and definitely had a servant’s heart for helping others.

A memorial Homegoing Celebration will be held on Thursday, May 9, at Central Baptist Church, 1611 Second Avenue, Opelika. Visitation with the family will be at 10 a.m., and the memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Fletcher to Central Baptist Church at the above address.

DAVID LEE STEVENSON

David Lee Stevenson of Auburn passed away May 3, 2024.

He graduated from Auburn High School in 1976. He later graduated from Auburn University where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity and earned a degree in civil engineering. After he and his wife Michelle were married in 1980, they embarked on six years of service with David serving in the U.S. Navy. For the next 13 years he worked as a project manager in construction engineering jobs in six different states. After living in South Carolina for 15, years they moved back to their beloved community of Auburn in 2014.

A gifted athlete, David played almost every sport during his lifetime, with his favorites being football, baseball, basketball, golf and fishing. He was an avid supporter of the Auburn Tigers.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Eugene Stevenson and Mavis Mayberry Stevenson. David’s legacy lives on through his devoted wife, Michelle Lange Stevenson; their three children, Alice Emily Stevenson, Jack David Stevenson of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Rachel Ann Stevenson of Everett, Washington; his siblings, Jane Stevenson and John Stevenson; his niece, Mary Kathryn Papaioannou (J.P.); nephews, Jesse Stevenson and Lane Stevenson; and grand-niece, May Papaioannou. He was blessed with wonderful in-laws, Jerry and Barbara Lange and Nancy Levin.

Visitation will be held Sunday, May 19, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home in Opelika. A graveside service will be held Monday, May 20, at 10 a.m. at Memorial Park in Auburn, with Pastor Trip Martin officiating. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Auburn First Baptist Church.

SANDRA RIDDLE ASHURST

Sandra Riddle Ashurst, age 73, of Auburn passed away on May 2, 2024, after a 21-year battle with Waldenstrom’s Macroglobulinemia. She was born on Feb. 20, 1951. Sandra was a beloved mother and grandmother.

Sandra dedicated her life to education, holding a Bachelor of Science from Auburn University and a Master of Science in counseling from Troy State University Montgomery. She was an instructor of adult education in Selma. Her specialties were helping others obtain their GED and the implementation of workforce development initiatives.

In her free time, Sandra cherished moments with her children, granddaughter and dogs. She was a passionate supporter of Auburn University.

Sandra is survived by her daughter, Amanda Ashurst; son, William Ashurst (Shelly); and granddaughter, Emmy. She was preceded in death by her mother, Joyce Riddle, and father, Bertrand Riddle.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the International Waldenstrom’s Macro-globulinemia Foundation (iwmf.com) in the hope of a cure.

HOWARD RAY DORMAN

Howard Ray Dorman of Auburn passed away peacefully at his home on April 29, 2024. He was 83.

He attended Auburn University and served his country in the Alabama Air National Guard. He loved music, boxing, but most of all, he loved his family and the time he spent with them.

He was born on Dec. 11, 1940, to the late Artie Mae Dorman and Clements Ray Dorman. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Horn Dorman, and sister, Sarah Dorman Russell.

He is survived by his son, Jeffrey Howard Dorman; granddaughter, Erin Grace Dorman; grandson, Benjamin Jeffrey Dorman; brother, Martin Clements Dorman; and nephews Barry and Bradley Dorman.

A small memorial service was held at the Auburn Town Creek Columbarium on May 7.

ELOISE JIMMERSON DABBS

Frances “Eloise” Jimmerson Dabbs passed away at Bethany House in Auburn on April 30, 2024. She was born on July 31, 1939, in Ozark.

She was a member of Auburn First Baptist Church. She taught Sunday School in Alabama, Tennessee and Maryland and served in Training Union (Discipleship Training), Women’s Missionary Union and Girl’s Auxiliary (GAs). She began college when her children were in school. She graduated with honors from Auburn University with both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in vocational rehabilitation. She worked as a counselor with the State of Alabama in Dothan. Her previous employment included Alabama Highway Department, Easter Seals Achievement Center and final employment was with the Auburn City School System as a substitute teacher. She loved her family and devoted her life to all of them. Being a polio survivor, she assisted disabled people, young and old. As she aged, others helped her as she struggled with post-polio syndrome difficulties.

Mrs. Dabbs was preceded in death by her husband, Eldridge Huey Dabbs, parents James Thomas and Muna Frances Woodham Jimmerson, her twin brother, George Thomas Jimmerson, two half-sisters and five half-brothers.

Survivors include her son, Kevin Hugh Dabbs (Kendra) of Phenix City; daughters Karen Frances Dabbs of Auburn and Kimberly Grace Sistrunk (Harris) of Society Hill; six grandchildren, Adam Dabbs (Becky) of Auburn, Kristen Dabbs Banks (Ryan) of Easley, South Carolina, Trent Dabbs (Kristin) of Phenix City, Katelyn Sistrunk Johndrow (Justin) of Auburn, Lauren Sistrunk Dowdell (James) of Auburn and Lindsey Sistrunk of Society Hill; 14 great-grandchildren with two more to be born this year; brother-in-law Harlon H. Dabbs (Gen) of Festus, Missouri; nephew, Michael Jimmerson of Wittmann, Arizona, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held May 3 at Auburn Memorial Park Cemetery, with Dr. Tripp Martin of Auburn First Baptist Church officiating. Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

Family would like to thank Bethany House and their staff for the care for her and the family in her last days and Home RN, especially Tawanna Wagner and her special pre-nursing students that loved on her so much. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Auburn First Baptist Church.

DARRYL LEE RODGERS

Darryl Lee Rodgers, 80, of Lafayette passed away on April 29, 2024, at East Alabama Medical Center.

He was born in LaFayette on Jan. 24, 1944, to the late Jimmy and Thelma Rodgers.

Darryl graduated from LaFayette High School and Auburn University. He taught in Chambers County at LaFayette High School for most of his career and retired after 25 years. He was also a songwriter, singer and musician in his spare time.

On March 20, 1970, he married Barbara Smith of Opelika, and they raised one daughter. Darryl loved the Lord and was a lifetime member of LaFayette First Baptist Church.

In addition to his loving wife, Barbara, he is survived by his daughter Amanda Grubbs (Stephen) of Wilmington, North Carolina, and their three children Nathanael, Natalie and Noah Grubbs, who brought him immense joy; and several nieces and nephews who held a special place in his heart.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Janice Edwina Rodgers Collins, and her husband Travis Collins.

A graveside service was held May 2 at LaFayette Cemetery, with Revs. Bill Hand and Stephen Grubbs officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that you consider a donation to Lifeline Christian Services in Birmingham. This adoption agency played a pivotal role in Darryl’s life, making him a proud father 37 years ago. Your contribution will help other families experience the same joy he did. https://lifelinechild.org/how-to-donate.

GAYLE MARGARET CROSS

Gayle Margaret McDonald Cross, 75, of Auburn passed away May 4, 2024.

Gayle was born on March 15, 1949, in Huntsville, Texas. She and her three younger brothers, Mike, Mark and Brian, were raised in Pasadena, Texas.

She met James Cross in January 1967 in physics class during their senior year at Sam Rayburn High School. They were married two and a half years later on July 18, 1969. Gayle earned degrees in math and English from Sam Houston State University and a law degree from the University of Houston.

James and Gayle lived in Okinawa, Japan, for six years, where Jae and Kelby were born. They lived in Chorleywood, England (near London), for two and half years, then moved to College Station, Texas, where James finished up graduate school and Gayle worked as an associate at a law practice before deciding that teaching was a better schedule for the family. Then they handpicked Auburn as the destination where James would build his teaching and research career and together they would raise their family. Gayle’s love of travel continued through the years as she visited many different countries.

Along with loving her family and traveling, Gayle found a great passion in learning about the Bible. She was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on Nov. 30, 1985. She served as a full-time pioneer for 17 years, volunteering many hours each month to teaching others about Jehovah and the beautiful promises in the Bible.

She was predeceased by her parents, Floyd and Margaret McDonald, and younger brother Mark McDonald. She is survived by her husband, James; children, Jae and Kelby (Conway), son-in-law Joel; grandchildren Reagan, Oliver and Izzie; younger brother Mike McDonald (wife Anne) and baby brother Brian McDonald (wife Rose); as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service was held May 11 at Kingdom Hall in Auburn. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

ANNELLE W. GRAY

Annelle W. Gray, 86, of Opelika was born on July 24, 1937, in Deatsville and passed away May 5, 2024, at Arbor Lakes Nursing Home in Auburn.

Annelle has been a resident of Tallassee, Opelika, Dadeville and Lake Martin over her 86 years of life.

She retired from the payroll department of Uniroyal Tire Co. in Opelika. The Grays were active members of Northside Baptist where she sang in the choir. Annelle was active in multiple churches during her lifetime teaching the youth. She had a true servant’s heart.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ottis Wilson and Edna Wilson, as well as her husband. Donald H. Gray.

Survivors include her son, Craig (Sally) Gray of Dothan; two daughters, Susan (Brian) Bass of Opelika and Beth (Thomas) Milner of Opelika; brother-in law, Doug (Ann) of Jasper; nine grandchildren, Aubry Gray of Phenix City, Jimmy (Beth) Gray of Millbrook, Cole (Jennifer) Gray of Hoover, Craig W. (Evie) Gray of Chelsea, Emily (Paul) Whitfield of Jupiter, Florida, Brian (Jessica) Bass of Opelika, Stephanie Bass of Opelika, Joshua (Elizabeth) Milner of Auburn and Jacob (Sara) Milner of Columbus; 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

A funeral service was held May 8 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Wayne Ivey officiating. Burial followed at Garden Hills Cemetery.



