October 12, 1941 – May 15, 2024

Ann Diffley Neighbors, 82, of Nixburg, Alabama, passed away on May 15, 2024. A visitation will be held Friday, May 17, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. CT at Cornerstone First Global Methodist Church ( 310 Green St. in Alexander City), followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 1 p.m.

Born on Oct. 12, 1941, Ann graduated from Goodwater (Alabama) High School in 1960 and attended Auburn University, majoring in home economics.

On June 4, 1961, Ann married Bobby G. Neighbors and over the next 63 years, Bobby and Ann had two children and relocated to several cities in Alabama where Bobby served as a teacher, coach, principal, or superintendent in Rockford, Kellyton, Goodwater, Woodland, Guntersville, Tallassee, Jasper and Jefferson County (Birmingham). In 2003, Bobby retired from public education and the couple settled into his home place in Nixburg.

Ann had no problem finding employment in every city the family lived in. A versatile and hardworking employee, she excelled in every position and was a tremendous asset to her employers. Two positions she was most proud of in her career were serving as a writer and editor of federal projects at Sizemore & Sizemore Forestry Services in Tallassee, where she and Dr. Sizemore also taught grant writing workshops at Duke University during the summers; and serving as the financial manager of The Sportsman Center in Jasper. Ann was an accomplished lay speaker and was responsible for planting and growing Sunday school classes everywhere the family lived. She never missed an opportunity to witness to others through her Christian service and she loved nurturing and encouraging others. Filled with the Fruits of the Spirit, Ann had a great love for all people, especially her family, and a great need to serve them. She spent her life encouraging others and making them feel good about themselves.

Ann enjoyed entertaining friends and family and was a master at it. Whether it was a reunion, a reception, a party or any other occasion, Ann was always up for planning, hosting and/or helping. She was very artistically talented with a gift of decorating and designing and loved helping others beautify their spaces and their lives.

Ann was predeceased by her parents, Lemerle Wright Diffley and Oscar Harmon Diffley; and two brothers, Wayne and Roland.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Bobby; daughter, Jennifer Ann Neighbors of Auburn, one son, Mark Diffley Neighbors and daughter-in-law, Terri, of Opelika; two grandchildren, who affectionally called her Gigi: Chelsea (Will) Neighbors Cloud of Helena and Sgt. John Carter Neighbors of Fort Drum, New York; and two great-grandchildren: Walker Holt and Reece Ellynn Cloud of Helena.

For those who would like to honor Ann’s lifelong desire to help others, the family suggest making a contribution to a charity of your choice.

Radney Funeral Home of Alexander City is handling arrangements.