They’re Back!

Local farmer’s markets announce plans for summer

Auburn’s City Market open starting May 18

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — City Market, Auburn Parks and Recreation’s weekly farmer’s market, will return for the summer beginning May 18. The market will be held each Saturday morning through Aug. 24 from 8 to 11 a.m. at Town Creek Park.

The entire family is invited to enjoy live music, fun activities for the kids and an array of fresh, local and handcrafted items to browse and purchase.

Parking is available at Town Creek Park and in the gravel lot across the street from the park. City Market vendors will start selling their products at 8 a.m. sharp.

For more information, visit auburnalabama.org/citymarket or email citymarket@auburnalabama.org.

O Grows farmers market moving to new location

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — Beginning May 21, the O Grows summer farmers market will be held at Courthouse Square in Opelika each Tuesday from 3 to 6 p.m. through August. Each week visitors will find the freshest produce and other products for sale from local and regional producers.

Established in 2012, O Grows is a community-university partnership with the city of Opelika, Envision Opelika, Opelika City Schools and Auburn University. With headquarters at the Southside Center for the Arts (1103 Glenn St.). O Grows operates a community garden, youth programs and farmers markets year-round in support of its mission to cultivate local food, relationships and knowledge sharing with area residents. For more information about O Grows, visit the Facebook page OGrows/OGrows Farmers Market.