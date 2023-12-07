On the Mark

Swimming, basketball and coaching search

AHSAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIP

The Alabama High School Athletic Association held the 64th Swimming and Diving Championships at Auburn University’s Martin Aquatics Center last weekend in Auburn.

Huntsville High won its eighth consecutive boys swimming title in the 6A/7A division, while Bob Jones High won the girls 6A/7A class. Whitesburg Christian won the 1A/5A girls championship, while the boys 1A/5A Class was won by Arab.

The OHS Swim Team had a good showing at the state meet. Sarah Bush, Presley Mullins, Mylee Bordeaux and Grace Nelson won the 200-yard freestyle relay for the second year in a row.

Sarah Bush won the 50-yard freestyle and placed second in 100-yard freestyle.

Sarah Bush, Presley Mullins, Aniston McGhee and Grace Nelson placed third in the 200-yard medley relay. Brian McEntire placed sixth in both 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke. Presley Mullins came in sixth for 200-yard freestyle. Aniston McGhee placed seventh for 100-yard breaststroke, and Grace Nelson placed 10th in 50-yard freestyle.

The OHS Lady Bulldog Basketball team went 2-1 last week, beating Benjamin Russell 53-27 and Sylacauga 49-45. Stanhope Elmore beat OHS 57-47 for the only loss of the week.

Naomi Whack scored a game high 19 points in a 53-27 win against Benjamin Russell last Friday. K.K. Dowell scored 12 points, and Tyra Pitts scored 10 points.

Whack led the Lady Dogs with 15 points in a 57-47 loss to Stanhope Elmore. Mya Pearson added 12 points in the loss.

Opelika varsity boys team beat Stanhope Elmore 71-45 last week. J.T. Holloway and Brady McNally scored 12 points each to lead the Dogs. Eli McNally and Jaxson Freeman scored 13 and 12 points, respectively.

OHS FOOTBALL COACH SEARCH

Opelika City School Superintendent Dr. Farrell Seymore shared with me some tidbits concerning the search for a head football coach.

In an email exchange last week, Dr. Seymore shared the following information: The job will be posted for a minimum of two weeks which is required by law. Interviews are not expected until “…after the AHSAA football season ends.”

A committee comprised of school personnel and community members will focus on hiring the “BEST” person for the job. Salary will depend on experience and is expected to be very competitive.

I asked if the new coach will have the ability to make staff changes. Seymore explained, “Once the new person is selected, he will have the opportunity to review the needs of the program and make recommendations as we move ahead.” There was no timeline given but I will be shocked if a new coach is not hired before Christmas break.

Another important fact about prior head football coaching searches is that evey football coach hired by Opelika since 1982 was “targeted” by OCS prior to hiring a coach. In every instance since 1982, a “person/coach of interest” was in the forefront of every search.

The following coaches were all “people of interest” by OCS prior to being hired: Doug Barfield, Spence McCracken, Brian Blackmon, Caleb Ross and Erik Speakman. All of the coaches were men that were targeted by the superintendent and others in the immediate circle. These coaches were interviewed and earned the respect of the OPS board of Education.

As we continue waiting on a new coach to be named, does Dr. Farrell Seymore have a “person of interest” and/or is he watching the mail for applications? Like I wrote last week, Opelika is the best job open in Alabama.

The only problem is, every day that goes by another job opens. Pinson Valley became the latest school looking for a new head football coach.

“On the Mark” has learned a coach with multiple state championships on his resume applied for the OHS job.

AHSAA SUPER 7

The AHSAA Super 7 football championship, held at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, kicked off Wednesday, as Montgomery Catholic played Wenonah in the 1A/5A Flag Football Championship. Central and Vestavia played in the 6A/7A Championship Flag Football game, and Thompson battled Central in the 7A championship game. None of these games were completed by press time.

Thursday’s championship schedule includes 3A Mobile Christian v. Montgomery Academy at 11 a.m., 1A Leroy v. Coosa Christian at 3 p.m. and 5A Gulf Shores v. Ramsey at 7 p.m.

Friday’s championship schedule includes 4A Montgomery Catholic v. Cherokee County at 11 a.m., 2A Reeltown v. Fyffe at 3 p.m. and 6A Saraland v Clay Chalkville at 7 p.m.

