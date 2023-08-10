Bulldogs Biting to Get Back

OPINION —

We are less than two weeks from the start of high school football in Alabama. Locally, Lee-Scott and Chambers Academy will play the first football game in our area on Thursday, Aug. 17, at Jud-Scott Field on the Lee-Scott campus. Opelika opens the season eight days later in the AHSAA Kickoff Classic against defending 7A State Champion Thompson at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.

OHS head football coach Erik Speakman gave a summary of his program during “FOX Sports the Game” High School Media Days presented by the Orthopaedic Clinic.

Speakman opened his comments talking about three new coaches hired since last season. Eric Howell moved to the area from Texas to be closer to his son. Howell has 29 years of coaching experience. Larry Cobb, a younger coach recommended by former head coach Tom Causey, brings incredible enthusiasm and energy to the staff, Speakman said. Speakman joked about him working the players out too long and told Cobb there is a time for a break. Trey Fetner, the third new coach, comes from Handley High School where he was head baseball coach. Fetner will be responsible for coaching the linebackers.

The 2023 Opelika team will have 22 seniors, which is smaller than most classes. Speakman said he believes the numbers are down because this year’s senior class was in the eighth grade when COVID hit, making it harder to keep track of the students in unusual circumstances.

The Dogs, playing their second year in class 7A, finished 5-5 last season and did not make the playoffs. Speakman said his team struggled with playing the different-sized schools each week, but competed in every game. He mentioned the close games: Opelika won two games by a total of four points, beating Calloway 29-28, and Central in overtime, 17-14. Opelika lost a three-point game in overtime at Prattville (17-14); lost to Enterprise, 22-14; and Dothan, 14-7. The Dogs have 22 players returning from last year who played significant snaps despite losing 29 players to graduation.

By the time you read this, the Bulldogs will be completing their second week of practice, which allows Speakman and his staff two more weeks to prepare for the season opener against the Warriors.

Opelika will play 10 straight weeks of games — four games at Bulldog Stadium, one neutral site (Cramton Bowl) and five more road games on opponent’s home campuses.

Opelika plays two Thursday night games, Aug. 31 against J.A.G Jaguars (formally Jeff Davis), and at Enterprise on Oct. 19.

All games will kickoff at 7 p.m. central time; tickets can be purchased online at gofan.co, at the ticket office prior to games beginning at 5:30 p.m. or at Bubba’s Medicine Shop and Victory Designs on Monday during game week. Contact OHS for season ticket information at 334-745-9715.

iHEARTRADIO / OBSERVER CONTINUES TO BE YOUR HOME FOR HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COVERAGE

iHeartRadio and The Observer will continue to provide readers and listeners the latest information on local teams, scores and interviews with head coaches and much more when it comes to high school football. The Observer will have recaps from all our LOCAL teams along with “Players of the Week” and updated news. iHeartRadio will continue to broadcast Opelika High football games on WKKR. The station has carried Opelika football for almost 50 years and will continue to provide live coverage for every game, home and away. The radio crew consist of Van Riggs, who starts his seventh season as “Voice of the Dogs”, along with coach Spence McCracken in the booth and Mac McCrackren on the sidelines. Airtime begins game nights at 6:30 p.m. on WKKR 97.7, online at kickerfm.com and on the iHeartRadio app.

iHeartRadio continues to air its Fall “High School Sports Shows” on KICKER FM, FOX Sports the Game.

The “High School Coaches Show”, presented by the Orthopaedic Clinic, airs each Wednesday night (6 to 8 p.m.) beginning Aug. 23 from Moe’s BBQ at Bent Creek in Auburn.

The Coaches Show airs from 6 to 8 p.m. on WKKR 97.7 Kicker FM and FOX Sports the Game 910-1310. The two hour show features between 15 to 20 head coaches from local schools giving listeners weekly updates on their team.

The “High School Scoreboard Show”, presented by Encore Rehab, airs Friday night’s for two hours beginning at 10 p.m. Listeners will be able to hear local and state wide scores from around the state of Alabama.

Valley Ram fans can hear their games on WCJM 100.9 FM. Steve Wheeler and his crew bring you all of the action for every VHS football game.

Mark Mitchell is the sports director at iHeartMedia, host of “On the Mark” Fox Sports the Game 910-1319, co-chair of the Auburn-Opelika Sports Council, chairman of the Super 7 and Dixie Boys Baseball state director.