May Day comes in bright

OPINION —

Happy May Day to our community. April Showers have truly brought in May flowers in Lee County, Alabama. Our town, garden clubs and volunteer community associations do an excellent job of keeping up our environments as we welcome tourists from near and far. Families, take time to ride and point out our beautiful community to your children.

I remember the fun and creativity that was put into celebrating May Day at our local schools and in the community when I was a child. May Day has been celebrated in one way or another throughout history and all over the world. It is rich in colorful tradition, beauty and lore. I used to dream and look forward to making my May Day hat and basket. This is a tradition I like to transfer over to the students I teach. Rainbows come to my mind on the many colors we see around us during this time of year. In Genesis 9:13, God promises us, “I have set my rainbow in the clouds, and it will be a sign covenant between me and the earth.”

Families can adopt simple ways of celebrating May Day with inexpensive crepe paper or ribbons. Inviting neighbors over to celebrate May Day can be done with sticking a broomstick, metal pole or used pipe right into the ground. You can use the poles on a swing set, or you can even use a small tree to fasten long colorful ribbons to the top of the tree and let them stream down. Ribbons can be cut from leftover materials you have at home. Children are so creative, and they love to clap and dance with colorful streamers.

In Hawaii, May Day is called Lei Day. I picked up a handful of leis myself at the dollar store to celebrate May Day with children.

May 2 is recognized as the National Day of Prayer. Always observed on the first Thursday in May, this is when the nation turns to God in prayer and love. Prayer brings us all together. Be on the lookout at how our community is celebrating National Day of Prayer.

We are made for prayer. If we go back to the very beginning, we see that prayer and communication with God has always been central. The Bible clearly describes the benefits of prayer. Children love to bow their little heads and pray. The process of praying comes naturally to children, who understand that God is love and that love is unselfish.

One prayer activity that is so very simple for children and adults is the Five Finger Prayer, written by Tony Kummer. You can use these as a model of prayer with your children.

Thumb — These are people close to us. We thank God for our family and friends. Pointing finger — These are people who point the way. Pray for leaders in our lives, such as teachers, pastors, coaches, club leaders, etc.

3.Tall finger — These are people in authority. We pray for government and authority, such as elected officials and police officers. Ring finger — This is the weakest finger, to remind us to pray for people who are weak and sick. Pray that Jesus will give them strength and healing. Pinkie finger — Pray for ourselves and our needs. God leans down to hear a child pray.

This simple five finger prayer reminds us of who to pray for. Also, children and families can journal their prayers, write down family prayer requests and draw a picture when the prayer is answered.

Next week, May 6 to 10, is National Teacher Appreciation Week. The most wonderful gifts a child and family could extend to teachers are prayers. A simple note of thanks means so much to teachers. I keep my little notes from students, which may have a scribbled “I Love You,” and letters from parents to thank me for being a part of shaping their child’s future. They truly bring JOY to a teacher’s heart. Smiles, hugs and seeing children truly trying to learn are the jewels in teachers’ treasure chests.

Back in 2010, I was sitting in the cafeteria at East Alabama Medical Center with my mother, Marie Jones, because my dad was in the hospital. An elderly gentleman kept staring at my mother. Finally, he came over and asked my 90-year-old mother, “Miss Vaughn, do you remember me?”

My mother’s first teaching assignment was as a first grade teacher in Smiths Station before she even met my Dad. Her maiden name was Vaughn, and she had taught this gentlemen in first grade when she was in her early 20s. My mother quickly re-membered his name and gave him a big hug. Her first grade student, now an elderly gentleman, told me that my mother had spent so much time with him helping him learn to read. He had a successful business and introduced my mother to his wife, children and grandchildren. He told me that my mother had beautiful long hair when she was young, and the reason he was staring at her was because he remembered Miss Vaughn with long hair. What teacher appreciation my mother was shown on that day, and I saw how it truly encouraged her to receive this thank you after many years. So, remember to thank a teacher, present or past. Gratitude encourages us all.

Beth Pinyerd has taught many years in the early childhood classroom. She has a master’s degree in early childhood education.