Making the Grade | Jan. 23, 2025

Butcher Paper BBQ

OPINION —

As I’ve mentioned before in this column, fall is my favorite season of the year.

Although spring in Alabama is beautiful, my allergies are in bloom. And summer in Alabama is brutal; it’s not fun sweating on the way to the mailbox. But in fall, I love the cooler weather, yellow and red leaves and Auburn football (Although last season was painful, I’m hoping we’ll be better this year.).

I’m also fond of winter; I’m very content when the temperatures are in the 50s during the day and the 30s at night.

However, recently, the temperatures dropped into the 20s, which is too cold for me. When my face hurts, I’m not having a good time. Also, my sweet husband Mike has had to winterize our house, making our showers and faucets drip. He’s also had to squeeze his car into our garage with mine.

On one of those freezing nights when the temperature had dipped to 24 degrees, we decided that barbecue sounded good, so we drove to Butcher Paper BBQ at 128 Columbus Parkway in Opelika.

When we got out of the car, we loved the smell of burning hickory wood. Although we admired the rustic atmosphere of Butcher Paper BBQ, we decided to order takeout.

That way, we could turn on our electric fireplace, settle into our La-Z-Boy recliners and wear comfortable stretch pants and long-sleeved t-shirts, our preferred home attire. Thankfully, Mike and I didn’t outgrow our stretch pants from Thanksgiving to Christmas, but it was close.

Will and Melia, who took our orders, were so friendly, patient and helpful as they answered all of my questions. They told us that Butcher Paper BBQ opened in 2019 and is locally owned by Mark Coxwell.

At Butcher Paper BBQ, everything is made in house, including the sauces. Also, the pickles are brined for 24 hours.

Mike chose the brisket snack with baked beans. I selected the barbecue chicken with Brunswick stew and a baked potato. We both ordered the sweet sauce.

When we returned home, we quickly donned our stretch pants and t-shirts, eager to dive into our meals. Oh, my two times. Our entrees were really delicious, and we loved that house-made sweet sauce. Also, the sides were excellent. My tasty Brunswick stew helped me warm up from the cold.

If you haven’t tried Butcher Paper BBQ, you need to go there soon. Mike wants to try the smoked sausage next.

Besides our tasty choices, Butcher Paper BBQ offers diners a variety of snack plates: pulled pork, chicken leg quarter, smoked sausage and rib-three bones. All snack plates include one side, house pickles, choice of bread and one sauce.

The restaurant also serves sandwiches such as pulled pork, chicken, brisket, rib on the bone and sausage. Plates come with two sides, house pickles and choice of bread; plates include pulled pork, half chicken, smoked sausage two links, ribs-four bones and brisket.

Also, diners may order favorites such as BBQ Mac, BBQ potato, jumbo beef hot dog, sausage dog, grilled cheese and BBQ grilled cheese. Treats include peanut butter pie, skillet cookie and brownie.

Butcher Paper BBQ is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Breakfast is served from 7 to 10 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. The restaurant is closed on Sunday.

Butcher Paper BBQ accepts take-out orders by phone at (334) 748-9008 and online at www.butcherpaperbbq.com. The restaurant also specializes in catering services.

Butcher Paper BBQ makes the grade with an A+ from this retired English teacher. Remember, “Pooh-sized” people NEVER lie about food. Enjoy!

Stacey Patton Wallace, retired language arts teacher, is a professional diner. Stacey may be reached at retirelangartsteacher2020@gmail.com.

PUBLISHER’S NOTE: A Facebook post asking the community for support due to hardships caused by weather, a small fire and a generally slow month made by Butcher Paper BBQ owner Mark Coxwell on Jan. 20, went viral for all the right reasons. The community showed up in masse for Coxwell leaving him and his crew “completely overwhelmed with the absolute outpouring of support.” The restaurant ended up closing early due to selling out of its famed barbecue. Good Job Opelika!