Observer Obituaries | Week of March 31, 2025

CAMILLA ANN HIRSCHEL

Camilla Ann Hirschel was born Dec. 6, 1931, and passed away Nov. 9, 2024.

There will be a public memorial service for Camilla’s family and friends on Saturday, April 12, at 2 p.m. at Auburn Unitarian Universalist Fellowship (AUUF) on Thach St. in Auburn, with Rev. Martia Keller officiating. For those unable to attend in person, a Zoom link will be posted at www.auuf.org.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home of Opelika assisted the family with arrangements.

MICHAEL (MIKE) WESLEY BOGARDUS

Michael (Mike) Wesley Bogardus, 82, of Auburn passed away peacefully on March 27, 2025. Born on April 4, 1942, in Seattle, Washington, Mike led a life dedicated to his faith and his family.

Mike was a loving husband and devoted father, finding his greatest joy in his family. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Cassandra (Sandy) Bogardus; children, Tracy Adrian, Kelly Chase (Wren) and Bryan Bogardus (Elizabeth); siblings, Patty Brown and Judy Graves; grandchildren, Ashley Bertani, Amy Adrian, Patrick Adrian, Mary Clai Chase, Lauren Bogardus, Kaitlyn Bogardus and Carter Chase; great-grandchildren, Felix Bertani, Louisa Bertani and Theo Bertani; and many nieces and nephews.

Mike was known for his generous and playful spirit. He helped anyone in need and was an example to many. His legacy of faith, love and service will live on in the lives he touched.

A graveside service was held at Montgomery Memorial Cemetery on April 1, with Rev. Alex Goodsell officiating. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to a church or charity of your choice.

CAROL JENICE CHRISTIAN

Carol Jenice Christian, a beloved mother, grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully at her home in Opelika on March 18, 2025, at the age of 67. She was born on May 8, 1957, in Opelika.

She is reunited in heaven with her parents, Gilmer Davis and Frances Howard; her grandson, Seth Carriere; and her brothers, Steve and William Davis.

She is survived by her beloved daughters, Alice Wester (Shawn) and Cassie Mishio (Zach); grandchildren, Ansley Carriere, Alexis Gordon and Kaleb Smith; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and a large circle of loving family and friends.

A proud graduate of Salem High School, Carol pursued a nursing degree from Southern Union in 1993. She dedicated over 20 years of her career in the emergency room at East Alabama Medical Center, where she touched countless lives with her care and compassion.

Carol’s life was celebrated at a memorial service on March 29 at Ridge Road Baptist Church in Opelika, with Rev. Darrell Shelton officiating.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

BETTY FRANCES BROOKS HOLLEY

Betty Brooks Holley departed this life on March 24, 2025, after a remarkable 80 years filled with love, adventure and service to others.

Born Oct. 29, 1944, in Martin, Tennessee, she was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Wilma Brooks; sisters, Martha Butler and Marie Spelling; and brother, Gerald Brooks.

Betty is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 57 years, William Holley Jr., with whom she explored the world, visiting more than 25 countries and creating a life full of shared dreams and cherished memories. She also leaves behind countless friends and relatives who will remember her generosity, kindness and sense of humor.

She earned an undergraduate degree in home economics at the University of Tennessee-Martin; a master’s degree in rehab counseling from the University of Alabama and a doctorate degree in adult education from Auburn University.

Education was very important to Betty throughout her lifetime. At age 9 she joined her local 4-H Club and was named a 4-H All-Star, the highest honor achievable for a Tennessee club member. Nothing made her happier than passing on that knowledge to the thousands of youth she worked with in various projects during her career.

She began her career with the Alabama Cooperative Extension Service as a 4-H agent in Bibb County. Later she worked as a program specialist with the national USDA Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program, working to improve the nutrition and overall health of Alabama’s limited resource families. In 1986, she joined the 4-H state staff as a specialist in youth development/leadership, where she exceled until her retirement.

Her accomplishments were too many to list, but one of her proudest achievements was the development of the Alabama 4-H State Council, through which hundreds of youth ambassadors can promote 4-H educational opportunities to numerous, diversified audiences around the state. She was also involved in an Interstate Teen Retreat, which gave older 4-Hers an opportunity to meet and work with other teens from all counties in our state as well as with teens from adjoining states.

Even after her retirement, she continued to work with youth through the Alabama Environthon, an educational, competitive, environmental program for grades 9-12, and was asked to serve as the national chairman of Environthon.

Betty was a dog lover, and her four-legged children were truly family members and were treated like “royalty.” Betty was also known for being a gourmet cook and developing recipes, amazing many of her friends by often inviting area restaurant chefs to her home so she could cook for them and share her recipes. Friends envied her never-ending supply of energy, which she usually used to help enrich the lives of everyone around her.

Funeral services were held at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home on March 30, with burial following later in Tennessee.

GOODE “GEEDY” G. DORMAN III

Col. (Ret.) Goode “Geedy” G. Dorman III passed away March 26, 2025 following a long battle with cancer. He passed at his residence in Opelika at the age of 69, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Laurel, Mississippi, on June 3, 1955, second born of the late Goode G. Dorman Jr. and Ikie Belle Dorman. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Mary Ellen Dorman.

Col. Dorman is survived by his wife, Beth (Ballard) Dorman; daughters, Ellen (Ryan) Harding and Claire (Corey) Davis; and four grandchildren, Sarah Claire Harding, Ellery Harding, Mary Ballard Davis and Hampton Davis.

A Celebration of Life Service was held March 31 at the Infantry Chapel, Fort Benning, Georgia. Burial will take place at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home of Opelika assisted the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be mailed to: Hospice Angels Foundation at Bethany House, 1171 Gatewood Drive, Building 100, Auburn AL, 36830

DAVID ALEXANDER

David Alexander of Opelika passed away after a long illness at East Alabama Medical Center on March 24, 2025.

He was born on June 20, 1955, to Edward and Dorothy Alexander in Providence, Rhode Island. From there, the family gradually moved south, stopping in South Carolina and Georgia before arriving in Opelika in 1970.

He attended Opelika High School then enlisted in the United States Navy. After his discharge in 1974, he worked at West Point-Pepperell finishing plant. He then started his career as a cabinet maker with Van Nostrand Cabinets. For the past 30 plus years he worked with Wellborn Industries designing, building and installing custom cabinets.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Marcia Harrington Alexander; siblings, Joanne (Jimmy) Camp, Peter (Kerry) Alexander, Mark (Theresa) Alexander, Arleen Alexander, Carol (Rick) Dudley, Charles Alexander, Kathryn (Lance) Ingram, Elizabeth Kinnucan, Frances (Bruce) Ward and George Alexander; stepchildren, Jeff (Stacey) Barber, Adam (Nancy) Burdette and Shawn (Amy) Harrington; four grandchildren, one great-granddaughter and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews who called him Uncle Dabo or Grand D.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, James Alexander.

A celebration of his life was held at Frederick-Dean Funeral Chapel on March 28. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to your favorite charity in his memory.

ADDIE GREEN ABERCROMBIE

Addie Elizabeth Green Abercrombie, 103, of Opelika passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on March 24, 2025, at Arbor Springs Health and Rehab.

She was born on March 14, 1922, to William Elbert and Addie Elizabeth Lovejoy Green. Addie was a devoted wife, loving stepmother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was a wonderful lady with a strong faith and was a member of Pepperell United Methodist Church. Addie worked at M. Snower Sewing Plant and retired after 32 years. After retirement, Addie loved sewing and gardening and was a devoted Auburn fan and Braves fan for over 40 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepson, Ray Estes (Melanie); brother, Paul Green; sisters, Daisy Mae Miller, Dollie Newton, Mary Knowles and Catherine Green. She was married to Emmitt Marshall White for 43 years, to Lubie Hugo Estes for four years and to Charlie Frank Abercrombie from 1991 until his death in December 2004.

She is survived by five stepchildren, Charlie Trippi Abercrombie (Lisa), Rita Dubose, Brenda Christian, Deloris Stephens (Glenn), Hugo Estes Jr. (Cindy), and several nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff of Arbor Springs Health and Rehab and especially to the dedicated workers on the Third Hall. Heartfelt thanks also to Southeast Hospice.

A funeral was held on March 27 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service at Garden Hills Cemetery with Rev. Rick Lane officiating.

Addie will be deeply missed but her memory will live in the hearts of her family and all who knew her.