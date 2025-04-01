Public Notices | Week of March 31, 2025

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF LEE

NOTICE is hereby given that a bill substantially as follows will be introduced in the 2025 Regular Session of the Legislature of Alabama and application for its passage and enactment will be made:

A BILL TO BE ENTITLED

AN ACT

Relating to Lee County; to authorize the Lee County

Revenue Commissioner to perform the duties required for the redemption of land for taxes in the county; and to authorize the revenue commissioner to charge an administrative fee.

BE IT ENACTED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF ALABAMA:

Section 1. (a) The procedure for the redemption of land fo taxes pursuant to Sections 40-10-121, 40-10-122, 40-10-125 through 40-10-130, and 40-10-133, Code of Alabama 1975, in Lee County shall be the same, except that all such duties as are required of and are performed by the Judge of Probate of Lee County shall be transferred to and be performed by the Lee County Revenue Commissioner, and the judge of probate shall be relieved of all such duties.

(b) In addition to any other fee authorized by law, the revenue commissioner may charge an administrative fee to

process a redemption under this section in an amount not to exceed fifty dollars ($50). All fees collected by the revenue commissioner under this section shall be paid into the general fund of the county.

Section 2. This act shall become effective immediately.

Legal Run 03/20/25, 03/27/25 & 04/03/25, 04/10/25

——————–

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF VIRGINIA L. BOROWSKI, DECEASED

PROBATE COURT LEE COUNTY

CASE NO. 2025-124

NOTICE TO CREDITORS Take Notice that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of the Estate of GINIA L. BOROWSKI are hereby granted to C. L. Borowski and Samuel Mark Borowski as Co-Personal Representatives on the 11th day of March, 2025, by the Honorable JERE COLLEY, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

VIRGINIA L. BOROWSKI, Jr.

Samuel Mark Borowski

LEGAL RUN 03/20/25, 03/27/25 & 04/03/25

——————–

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Whatley Construction LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for the construction for the East Samford School Renovations at 332 E Samford Ave. Auburn, AL 36830 for the State of Alabama, Lee County and the city of Auburn, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Barganier Davis Williams Architects, 624 S McDonough St., Montgomery, AL 36104. Whatley Construction LLC, PO Box 137, Opelika AL 36803.

Legal run 03/20/2025, 03/27/2025, 04/03/2025 & 04/10/2025

——————–

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF DONALD D. GILBERT, Deceased

CASE NO.: 2025-023

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION of said deceased having been granted to TERESA ANDERSON on the 28th day of February, 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

TERESA ANDERSON

Legal Run 03/20/25, 03/27/25 & 04/03/215

——————–

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE MATTER OF HORACE FANNING

CASE NO.: 2021-509

NOTICE OF HEARING

Notice is hereby given to any KNOWN OR UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HORACE FANNING, that a Petition for Final Settlement of Conservatorship of HORACE FANNING was filed by Conservator, Benjamin H. Parr, requesting approval of a Final Accounting. A hearing has been set for the 7th day of APRIL, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. central time, electronically via “TEAMS”. Please contact the Lee County Probate Court at 334-737-3670 for access to the electronic hearing should you intend to take part in the hearing of the Petition for Final Settlement of the Conservatorship of HORACE FANNING.

Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of Probate, Lee County, Alabama

Legal Run 03/20/25, 03/27/25 & 04/03/25

—————-

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

In accordance with Alabama Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Alabama Code Sections 32-13-1 through 32-13-8 notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders, and other interested parties. The following motor vehicles will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder at 9:00 am , April 18, 2025 at Opelika Ford , 801 Columbus Highway, Opelika, Alabama. Seller reserves the right to reject any bid and the right to bid.

2016 Jeep Compass

VIN# 1C4NJCBA0GD793099

Legal Run 04/03/2025, 04/10/2025

—————-

CITY OF OPELIKA NOTICE OF PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING AND PUBLIC HEARINGS

TO: RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA AND ALL OTHER INTERESTED CITIZENS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of Opelika, Alabama will hold a regular meeting and will be conducting public hearings on Tuesday, April 22, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. in the Meeting Chamber at Opelika Municipal Court located at 300 MLK Boulevard, Opelika, Alabama. A Planning Commission work session will be held at 2:45 pm before the regular meeting. The purpose of the public hearings is to receive public comment on the following:

I. Some items at the meeting will have a designated public hearing (noted below). Individuals are limited to 5-minute comment period per public hearing.

II. Approval of Minutes

III. Update on Previous PC Cases

IV. New Business

A. Plat (Preliminary) – Public Hearing

1. A public hearing on a request by Blake Rice, BSI, Inc., authorized representative of SMB Land, LLC property owner, for preliminary approval of the Hidden Lakes-Lake Condy SD, Redivision of Parcel 5 subdivision consisting of 20 lots accessed at the 900 block of Lake Condy Road.

2. A public hearing on a request by Aaron Adams authorized representative for James G. McClain, Jr., property owner, for preliminary approval of the Highline Townhome Subdivision consisting of 56 lots accessed at 2410 Cunningham Drive.

3. A public hearing on a request by Hayes Eiford, authorized representative for Bobby Joe Burdette, property owner, for preliminary approval of the Brookhaven Townhome Subdivision, consisting of 49 lots accessed at 2112 Cunningham Drive.

B. Annexation and Plat (Preliminary) – Public Hearing

4. (a) A public hearing to consider a recommendation to the City Council on a request by Edgar Hughston Builder Inc., property owners, to annex 94.4 acres into the City limits accessed at 2800 block of Lee Road 391 (Old Columbus Road). A R-1 zone is requested.

(b) A public hearing on a request by Hughston Builder Inc., property owners, for preliminary approval of the Summit Points subdivision consisting of 46 lots accessed at 2800 block of Lee Road 391 (Old Columbus Road).

C. Final Plat

5. A request for final approval from Ledge Nettles, Baseline Surveying, authorized representative for Andrews & Anderson Development, LLC, property owner for Dickson Place SD, Phase 2A, consisting of 77 lots accessed from 3500 Andrews Road.

6. A request for final approval from Andrew Burk, authorized representative for DRB Group Alabama, LLC, property owner for The Village of Waterford SD, Phase 2A, consisting of 65 lots accessed from Jansen Avenue and Arlee Avenue.

7. A request for final approval from Mike Maher, Precision Surveying, authorized representative for DFH Liberty, LLC, property owner for The Hamlet at Wyndham Gate Pod 10 Phase 1 subdivision consisting of 18 lots accessed at 3200-3434 Hamlet Drive.

8 A request for final approval from Spencer Cothran (Holland Homes, LLC) authorized representative for Fox Run Phase V, LLC, property owner for Fox Run Phase V-A subdivision, consisting of 79 lots accessed at 1201 Fox Run Parkway.

D. Vacation of Right-of-Way

9. A petition from Daniel Holand, authorized representative for Fox Run Phase V, LLC, property owner, to vacate an unimproved right of way as provided on the “Fox Run Industrial Park, A resubdivision of Lots 4 and 7, First Revision-First Addition” subdivision plat accessed at 1001 Fox Run Parkway. The Planning Commission provides a recommendation to the City Council.

E.Rezoning – Public Hearing

10. A public hearing to consider a recommendation to the City Council on a request by Gregg Harris – Farpoint Properties, LLC, property owner, to rezone two lots (33,180 square feet) at 401 & 409 Simmons Street from M-1 to C-2.

All interested persons are invited to attend the meeting/public hearings and be heard. Written comments concerning the above matters may be mailed to the Planning Director at 700 Fox Trail, Opelika, Alabama 36801 at any time prior to the meeting/public hearings and may be further submitted to the Planning Commission at the meeting/public hearings.

The Planning Commission reserves the right to modify or alter any of the proposed amendments to

the Zoning Ordinance and to make its recommendations accordingly to the City Council.

Please contact the Planning department at 334-705-5156 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to a disability.

PLANNING DIRECTOR

Legal Run 04/03/2025

——————–

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF TERRY L. EVANS, Deceased.

CASE NO. 2025-059

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration, have been granted to Elaine Thomaston, as Administratrix of the Estate of Terry L. Evans, deceased, on February 26, 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Done this the 26th day of February, 2025

Jere Colley, Probate Judge

Lee County, Alabama

Legal Run 04/03/25, 04/10/25 & 04/17/25

——————–

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF JACK E. WHITE, DECEASED

Case No. 2025-113

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary have been granted to Terry M. White as Executor for the Estate of Jack E. White, deceased, on March 24, 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Done this the 24th day of March, 2025.

Jere Colley, Probate Judge of Lee County, Alabama

Legal Run 04/03/2025, 04/10/2025, 04/17/2025

——————–

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, STATE OF ALABAMA

IN RE: The Estate of

ROBERT FRANK BORDERS, Deceased

Case Number: 2025-128

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to JOSEPH A. HATHAWAY, as Executor of the Estate of ROBERT FRANK BORDERS, deceased, on the 14th day of March, 2025, by the Honorable JERE COLLEY, JR..

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Bradley R. Coppedge, Attorney for the Estate of Robert Frank Borders

Legal Run 04/03/2025, 04/10/25, & 04/17/25

——————–

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, STATE OF ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF PAULA ROBINSON a/k/a PAULA ALICIA ROBINSON, DECEASED further and

also known as PAULA ROBINSON a/k/a PAULA ALICIA ROBINSON

LETTERS TESTAMENTARY for the estate of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned Personal Representative PERRY FELIX STARLING, on March 24, 2025, by the Honorable BILL ENGLISH, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ PERRY FELIX STARLING

Legal Run 04/03/2025, 04/10/25, & 04/17/25

——————–

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE MATTER OF GREGORY POPE

CASE NO.: 2025-133

NOTICE OF HEARING

TO: Any relatives or interested parties of Gregory Pope

Please take notice, Lee County DHR has filed a Petition to appoint a Legal Guardian for the person of Gregory Pope. It is ordered that the 291h day of April, 2025, at I :00 p.m. be appointed the day on which to hear such petition, at the Lee County Courthouse, 215 South 9th Street, Opelika, AL at which time all persons interested may file their notice of appearance and contest the said petition if they don’t deem it proper.

Done this the 26th day of March, 2025.

Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama

Legal Run 04/03/25, 04/10/25 & 04/17/25

——————–

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: JAMES T. MADDEN, Deceased.

Case No.: 2025-

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Jonathan Avooske, Personal Representative on the 25th day March 2025, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Jonathan Avooske

Legal Run 04/03/2025, 04/10/25, 04/17/25

——————–

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF MARY ANN HARPER

CASE NO.2014-A-146

NOTICE OF FILING OF MOTION FOR AN ACCOUNTING AND REMOVAL OF EXECUTOR

NOTICE TO: ARRISSA HILL, AND ANY OTHER KNOWN OR UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARY ANN HARPER

YOU WILL TAKE NOTICE The Court is in receipt of a Motion for an Accounting and Removal of Executor filed on November 21, 2024, by Marrell J. McNeal, attorney for William Harper. A hearing is scheduled for May 13, 2025, at I:00 PM at the Lee County Courthouse, 215 S. 9th Street, Opelika, Alabama. Please appear in person should you intend to take part in said hearing.

DONE this 31s’ day of March, 2025.

Jere Colley, Judge of Probate

Legal Run 04/03/25, 04/10/25, 04/17/25

——————–

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Matthes Parker LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for the improvements for Auburn University Project: 23-526 –Ingram Hall – Replace Front Entrance Windows at 212 Ingram Hall, Auburn University, AL 36849-5101, United States for the State of Alabama, Lee County and the city of Auburn, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Stacy Norman Architects LLC, 126 Tichenor Ave, Auburn, AL 36830.

Matthes Parker LLC, 2044 S College St. Auburn, AL 36832

Legal run 04/03/2025, 04/10/2025, 04/17/2025 & 04/24/2025

——————–

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Matthes Parker LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for the renovations for the Auburn University Project: 23-239 – Scott-Ritchey Research Center – Building B, Renovate For New Kennels at CENTER BUILDING B 1265 H.C. MORGAN DRIVE,AUBURN, Alabama 36849, United States for the State of Alabama, Lee County and the city of Auburn, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Hendon + Huckelstein Architects, 2126 Morris Ave., Birmingham, AL. 35203. Matthes Parker LLC, 2044 S College St. Auburn, AL 36832

Legal run 04/03/2025, 04/10/2025, 04/17/2025 & 04/24/2025

——————-

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Notice of the filing of Petition for Summary Distribution

In the Estate of BERNARD D. FITZGERALD, DECEASED

Case No.: 2025-191

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed in the Lee County Probate Office by JOHN R. PHILLIP on March 31, 2025, pursuant to Section 43-2-690, Code of Alabama and that 30 days after the notice of publication hereof and pursuant to law the Court shall be requested to enter an Order directing Summary Distribution of the estate of the decedent.

JERE COLLEY, PROBATE JUDGE

Legal Run 04/03/2025