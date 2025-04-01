Emma Lean Robinson dies at age 111

As of Feb. 9, 2025, at the age of 111, Emma Lena Robinson was one of the oldest Americans alive. She was born to Rufus and Pearlie Tucker in LaFayette, on Feb. 9, 1914.

She grew up and received elementary and high school education in the schools of Chambers County, Alabama. She attended and graduated from Alabama State University in Montgomery, Alabama. Her employment as a teacher was 35 years in the schools of Chambers County.

She spent decades worshipping with Christian and Sabbath-keeping Church groups. In May 1993, she was sought and accepted as a converted member of Jewish principles, doctrines and institutes. The Israeli name conferred upon her is Rachav Lina Bat Avraham Admon. The friends and members of Temple Beth El were kind enough to accept her as a member. Eternal thanks for eternity are their due.

Robinson lived through 20 presidents, two world wars, the turn of the millennium and an invitation to a presidential inauguration that she turned down because of the weather.

She resided at Goodwater (Alabama) Health Center Nursing Home up until Friday, March 29, 2025, when she passed from this life.

There are no near of kin to mourn her passing. There are cousins and friends.

Graveside services were held at Hillside Cemetery located at E. 10th St. in Anniston, Alabama, on Tuesday April 1, 2025.

PICTURES COURTESY OF MISS EMMA HELEN DIANE BARCLAY