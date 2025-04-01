Matt Cain appointed as Auburn Fire Chief

CONTRIBUTED BY CITY OF AUBURN

AUBURN — Longtime Auburn firefighter Matt Cain stepped into a new role as the city’s next fire chief on April 1, following the retirement of former chief John Lankford on March 31.

Cain began his career with Auburn Fire as a student firefighter in 2006. Over the last 19 years, he climbed to the rank of battalion chief, holding nearly every position in the department along the way.

“Chief Cain has a proven track record of leadership, dedication and commitment to the city of Auburn, the Auburn Fire Department and Auburn residents,” said Auburn City Manager Megan McGowen Crouch. “I have no doubt that he will lead the Fire Department to new heights.”

Cain most recently served as the city’s first EMS officer, leading the department’s efforts to equip personnel and emergency vehicles to better serve the community’s medical rescue needs.

“I’ve experienced the joys of saving lives as well as the tragedy that goes along with losing them,” Cain said. “It has been an honor to contribute to Auburn Fire’s growth, enhancing our ability to make a difference when timeliness and proper training can mean the difference between life and death.”

Since the department received its Advanced Life Support (ALS) license in October 2023, Cain helped grow the city’s ALS response by equipping fire trucks with more licensed paramedics, upgrading medical equipment and implementing new procedures.

Cain holds a bachelor’s degree in science from Auburn University and has been an on-shift training officer for the Fire Department since 2014. He is a Certified Advanced EMT and has extensive technical rescue and leadership training.

Alongside his duties with the Auburn Fire Department, Cain has volunteered with Southwest Lee County Fire Department since 2006. He has served as Southwest’s board treasurer for 10 years, managing the department’s annual budget, purchasing decisions and accounting.

Looking ahead, Cain said he hopes to carry forward the vision that has been cast and carried out by those who came before him.

“Chief Lankford did a phenomenal job a decade ago of casting a vision and putting it in motion,” Cain said. “Now, we’re living in the benefits of his hard work. My goal is to take his vision and keep it going.”

Part of that, he said, will be continuing to foster a culture that looks at every opportunity as a chance to make a difference.

“Each day, we may have five or 10 opportunities to change a person’s world. If you can take that opportunity and not just treat it as a task, you have an opportunity to not only make someone’s day better but potentially change the course of their life,” Cain said.

Looking back on his career, Cain said one of his proudest accomplishments is the relationships he’s built — not only within the department but with the Auburn community. He looks forward to expanding that as he takes on the title of chief.

“For me, the city of Auburn is more than just a place to live, it’s a place I proudly call home,” Cain said. “I’ve committed most of my adult life to serving Auburn residents by pouring my heart into a department that I truly believe to be the finest group of men and women in our region.

The role of fire chief is bigger than a single person. Much like an ambassador, it’s a symbol of an entire cause. Its job is to advocate for what it represents. The Fire Department, but more importantly, the citizens it’s sworn to protect. I’m honored to serve in this distinguished and influential role in our city, and I look forward to our future.”