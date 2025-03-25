Calendar of events | March 25, 2025

MARCH 29 — BOOK IT FOR DRAKE

The 6th annual Book It for Drake 5K and Fun Run will take place on Saturday, March 29, at Town Creek Park in Auburn. The Fun Run will begin at 8:30 a.m., followed by the 5K at 9 a.m. Pre-register at the website: runsignup.com/Race/AL/Auburn/BookItForDrake.

APRIL 4 — DANCE PRODUCTION

The Gogue Performing Arts Center will present “The Center Will Not Hold” by Ephrat Asherie and Michelle Dorrance on Friday, April 4, at 7 p.m. Tickets vary from $30-$65. Learn more at www.goguecenter.auburn.edu.

APRIL 5 — PANCAKE JAMBOREE

The Opelika Lions Club’s annual Pancake Jamboree will be held Saturday, April 5, from 6 to 11 a.m. at Opelika Middle School. Tickets are $7, which include free vision screening. To purchase tickets, contact Junior Morgan at (256) 307-3749 or Jim Allen at (334) 444-0126.

APRIL 5 — ON TAP: A CRAFT BEER EVENT

Opelika Main Street will host On Tap: A Craft Beer Event on Saturday, April 5, from 1 to 6 p.m. in historic downtown Opelika. Tickets are on sale now at www.eventbrite.com.

APRIL 5 — GLOBAL COMMUNITY DAY

The Auburn University Office of Outreach will present the 4th annual Global Community Day on Saturday, April 5, from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Cater Lawn. This festival is a free, family friendly event open to the community that showcases global cultures through music and dancing, local and international vendors, a fashion exhibition, food and drink tasting, special performances and the Parade of Flags. More information about the 2025 Festival can be found at the website: aub.ie/globalfestival.

APRIL 6 — CATAPULT

The Gogue Performing Arts Center is presenting “Catapult” on Sunday, April 6, at 3 p.m. Tickets are $10 and available at www.goguecenter.auburn.edu.

APRIL 11 — BRIAN ASHLEY JONES & MELANIE

Musicians Brian Ashley Jones and Melanie Jean will make their Sundilla debut on Friday, April 11, at 450 E. Thach Ave in Auburn. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Advance tickets are $20 and can be purchased at Spicer’s Music, Ross House Coffee, Foodies and on the Sundilla website. Admission at the door is $25 and $15 for students. Attendees are welcome to bring their own food and drinks to the show. For more information on the artists, venue and ticket sales, go to www.sundillamusic.com.

APRIL 12 — 24th ANNUAL OLD 280 BOOGIE

The 24th annual Old 280 Boogie, a festival of music, art, food and Southern culture is set for Saturday, April 12, on the grounds of Standard Deluxe in Waverly. Featuring performances by David Ramirez, Carolyn Wonderland, Chatham County Line, Sweet Lizzy Project and The Pine Hill Haints. Advance tickets are $40 ($50 beginning April 1) with kids 12 and under admitted free. Veterans and students receive 20% off — for a discount code email: peepaw@standdeluxe.com. Bring your own lawn chairs and blankets; empty water bottles allowed. No outside alcohol and no dogs. For more information, visit the website: standarddeluxe.com/shop/boogie2025.

APRIL 12 — BEULAH FAMILY DAY CAR SHOW

Beulah Friends of the Community announced the date for the annual car show is April 12 at 4747 Lee Road 270 in Valley. Admission to Family Day is free. Participation in the car show is $25 if pre-registered by April 1. Day-of registration will be $30. For more information, call (334) 744-9144, email jwfindley7944@gmail.com or visit Beulah Family Day Top 20 Car Show on Facebook.

APRIL 12 – SECOND SATURDAY @ PIONEER PARK

The Lee County Historical Society will host Second Saturday at Pioneer Park on 6500 Stage Road in Loachapoka. Historical reenactors will showcase their blacksmith, textiles and gardening skills and participants of any age level will experience hands-on history demonstrations and entertainment. For more information visit www.leecountyhistoricalsociety.org.

APRIL 25 — ABBY POSNER

The Sundilla Acoustic Concert Series will welcome Abby Posner back on Friday, April 25, at 7:30 p.m. on 450 E. Thach Ave. in Auburn. Advance tickets are $20 and can be purchased at Spicer’s Music, Ross House Coffee and on the Sundilla website. Admission at the door is $25 and $15 for students. Attendees are welcome to bring their own food and drinks to the show. For more information on the artist, venue and ticket sales, go to www.sundillamusic.com.

APRIL 26 — AUBURN CITYFEST

Auburn Cityfest is set for Saturday, April 26, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Kiesel Park, featuring food, entertainment and community fellowship. Vendor and volunteer applications are available at www.auburncityfest.org.

APRIL 28-30 — HADESTOWN

The Gogue Performing Arts Center will present the musical “Hadestown” April 28-30 at 7 p.m. Tickets vary from $60-$95. Learn more at www.goguecenter.auburn.edu.

MAY 2 — MIKE KINNERBREW

Musician Mike Kinnerbrew will perform at the Sundilla Acoustic Concert Series on Friday, May 2, at 450 E. Thach Ave in Auburn. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Advance tickets are $20 and can be purchased at Spicer’s Music, Ross House Coffee, Foodies and on the Sundilla website. Admission at the door is $25 and $15 for students. Attendees are welcome to bring their own food and drinks to the show. For more information on the artist, venue and ticket sales, visit www.sundillamusic.com