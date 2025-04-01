A groundbreaking way to feed hungry families

Last week the community celebrated a groundbreaking ceremony for the Food Bank of East Alabama’s new Community Market building — a transformational space that will nourish lives and expand access to healthy, fresh food across Lee County and beyond. This state-of-the-art facility under construction at 1600 First Ave. in Opelika will deepen the food bank’s mission to build a stronger, more equitable hunger relief network, powered by the generosity of a caring community. Launched in January of 2003, the Community Market functions as an extension of the Food Bank of East Alabama, distributing food in a friendly, grocery store environment for Lee County families in need. The Community Market is a client-choice food pantry that allows people to select the food that best fits their needs. Thanks to the support of community sponsors and volunteers, we’re building a future where no one goes hungry. PHOTOS CONTRIBUTED BY AUBURN AND OPELIKA CHAMBERS OF COMMERCE

