The LaFayette Sun Legals | Week of March 30, 2025

Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale

State of Alabama, County of Chambers

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by John Edward Hartman and Emma Jean Hartman, originally in favor of Charter Federal Savings and Loan Association, on March 13, 1997, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Chambers County, Alabama, in Mortgage Book 620, Page 171; the undersigned SouthState Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Chambers County, Alabama, on May 1, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Chambers County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number 12, in Block Number 16, of the Langdale Mill Village, according to a plat of the same prepared by Clarence J. White, Jr., Engineer, and recorded in Map Book 3, Pages 23, 24 and 25, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Chambers County, Alabama. Said plat is included herein by reference. The above described property is situated in Langdale, Chambers County, Alabama.

Subject to those certain restrictions, reservations, terms and conditions contained in that certain deed from West Point Manufacturing Company to Edward L. Hartman, which said deed is recorded in Deed Volume 163, Page 1, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Chambers County, Alabama.

Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as: 5802 22nd Avenue, Valley, AL 36854.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Three Thousand Dollars ($3,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be overnighted in certified funds to the Law Office of Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC at 339 Heyward Street, 2nd floor, Columbia, SC 29201. Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

If the sale is set aside, the Purchaser may be entitled to only a return of any tendered purchase funds less any applicable fees and costs and shall have no other recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC. 2100 Southbridge Pkwy, Suite 650, Homewood, AL, 35209. www.bellcarrington.com. File Number: 25-40895.

LEGAL RUN 03/19/2025, 03/25/2025 & 04/02/2025

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a mortgage from JOSHUA H FLURRY AND WIFE, JESSICA A FLURRY to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC. AS MORTGAGEE, AS NOMINEE FOR CHARTERBANK, on the 20th day of April, 2017, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Chambers County, Alabama, on April 24, 2017, in Deed/Mortgage Book 2017, Page 1566, Chambers County, Alabama Records, said Mortgage having subsequently been transferred and assigned to CITIZENS BANK NA f/k/a RBS CITIZENS NA, by instrument recorded in the aforesaid Probate Office; notice is hereby given that the undersigned CITIZENS BANK NA f/k/a RBS CITIZENS NA, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Lafayette, Chambers County, Alabama, on April 24, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Chambers County, Alabama, to-wit:

BEGIN AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY OF BLAND STREET AND THE WEST RIGHT OF WAY OF MORGAN STREET; THENCE SOUTH 03 DEGREES 52 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST FOR 429.40 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE SOUTH 03 DEGREES 17 MINUTES 48 SECONDS EAST FOR 1.99 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE SOUTH 03 DEGREES 47 MINUTES 58 SECONDS EAST FOR 74.90 FEET TO AN IRON PIN FOR A CORNER; THENCE NORTH 83 DEGREES 44 MINUTES 02 SECONDS WEST FOR 137.22 FEET TO AN IRON PIN FOR A CORNER, THENCE NORTH 03 DEGREES 45 MINUTES 12 SECONDS WEST FOR 11.30 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 03 DEGREES 09 MINUTES 35 SECONDS WEST FOR 39.46 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 02 DEGREES 19 MINUTES 02 SECONDS WEST FOR 3.03 FEET TO AN IRON PIN FOR A CORNER; THENCE NORTH 86 DEGREES 34 MINUTES 21 SECONDS EAST FOR 134.60 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AND THE BEGINNING POINT. THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS KNOWN AS LOT 9, AND A PORTION OF LOTS 8 AND 10, BLOCK 33, FAIRFAX MILL VILLAGE, BEING IN CHAMBERS COUNTY, ALABAMA.

SUBJECT TO THOSE CERTAIN COVENANTS AND RESTRICTIONS MORE PARTICULARLY SET OUT IN DEED VOLUME 142, PAGE 596, DEED BOOK 158, PAGE 211 AND DEED BOOK 156, PAGE 505, ALL IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF CHAMBERS COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 212 MORGAN STREET, VALLEY, AL 36854.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate in the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto and subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable). This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

CITIZENS BANK NA f/k/a RBS CITIZENS NA, Mortgagee/Transferee

THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin, LLC, Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

3145 Avalon Ridge Place, Suite 100, Peachtree Corners, GA 30071

Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. CBN-25-00772-1

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Ad Run Dates: 03/19/2025, 03/26/2025, 04/02/2025

PROBATE COURT COUNTY OF CHAMBERS

IN RE: Estate of Emogene Smith, deceased

NOTICE OF HEARING TO PROBATE WILL

TO: Mary Rogers

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: 1335 Co. Rd. 235, Roanoke, AL 36274

TO: Brian Mitchell

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: unknown

TO: Keith Mitchell

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: unknown

TO:Sarah Mitchell

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: unknown

TO: Meagan LuAnn Mitchell

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: unknown

You are hereby notified that on this day came Christina Hawthorne and filed in this Court a petition to be appointed Executrix of the Estate of Emogene Smith, deceased. The 14th day of April, 2025, at 10:00 o’clock a.m. at the Probate Office in the courthouse in said County has been appointed as the date, time, and place for hearing said petition, at which time you may appear and contest the same, if you see proper.

Given under my hand this the 3rd day of March, 2025.

Paul Story, Judge of Probate

Legal Run 03/26/25, 04/03/25 & 04/10/25

IN THE CIRCUIT FOR CHAMBERS COUNTY COURT

IN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF WILNER TITTLE (Plaintiff)

v. DARLENE TITTLE (Defendant)

CIVIL ACTION – DR 2025 – 6.00

NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION

DARLENE TITLE whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer WILNER TITTLE’S, complaint for Divorce and other relief by the 19th day of APRIL, 2025, or thereafter a judgement by default may be rendered against DARLENE TITTLE in CIVIL ACTION DR 2025-6.00.

In the Circuit Court of Chambers County, Alabama

Done this the 19th day of MARCH, 2025

WILNER TITTLE

Legal Run 03/26/25, 04/2/25, 04/9/25, & 04/16/25

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated May 17, 2017, executed by Arthur Dunn, Jr. surviving spouse of Ollye Shaver Dunn who passed away 11/16/2009, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc., solely as nominee for Citibank, N.A., which mortgage was recorded on May 24, 2017, in Instrument Number 2017 2014, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Chambers County, Alabama and which mortgage was duly transferred and assigned to CitiMortgage, Inc., notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Chambers County Courthouse at Lafayette, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on May 15, 2025, the following described real estate, situated in Chambers County, Alabama, to-wit:

Property Address: 2749 16TH Avenue SW, in the City of Lanett, County of Chambers, State of Alabama.

Commencing at a 1 1/2 inch open top pipe at the Southwest corner of Lot 1, Circle Drive

Subdivision on the Easterly right of way of 16th Avenue S. W., as recorded in Map Book 4, Page 40, Chambers County, Alabama Records and this also being the point of beginning. From said point of beginning thence continue along said right of way North 00 degrees 30 minutes 11 seconds West a distance of 105.00 feet; thence leaving said right of way North 89 degrees 51 minutes 05 seconds East a distance of 170.21 feet to a 1 1/2 inch open top pipe; thence South 00 degrees 30 minutes 11 seconds East, a distance of 105.29 feet to a 1 1/2 inch open top pipe; thence South 89 degrees 57 minutes 01 seconds West a distance of 170.21 feet to the point of beginning. Said property containing 0.411 acre, more or less, and being part of Lot 15, Subdivision of J. Sam Ragland Property, Map Book 3, Page 12 and Lot I, Circle Drive Subdivision, Map Book 4, Page 40, being located in Section 2, Township 21 North, Range 28 East, City of Lanett, Chambers County, Alabama.

Assessor`s Parcel Number(s): 12 17 01 02 1 004 006.000

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender full funds at the conclusion of the sale in the form of a certified check made payable or endorsed to Padgett Law Group. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded. Padgett Law Group reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidders should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

CitiMortgage, Inc.

PADGETT LAW GROUP

6267 Old Water Oak Road, Ste. 203

Tallahassee, FL 32312

LaFayette Sun

April 2, 2025, April 9, 2025, April 16, 2025

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF CHAMBERS COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CATHERINE H. CLINE, deceased

CASE NO.:00071

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 15TH day of November 2024, by the Judge of Probate Court of Chambers County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate are

hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

GRADY HAROLD CLINE, II, Executor

Lauryn A. Lauderdale Attorney for Executor Lauderdale & Lauderdale, P.C. 700 Avenue D

Opelika, Alabama 36801

Telephone: (334) 749-5196

Facsimile: (334)749-5532

Legal run 04/2/25, 04/9/25 & 04/16/25

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF CHAMBERS

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage and security agreement executed by AMY LORAINE SIGGERS AKA AMY L. SIGGERS, a single person, and WILLIAM BRADFORD FULFORD, a single person, on the 29th day of September 2021, to VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., as recorded in Book 2021, Page 4720, in the office of the Probate Judge of Chambers County, Alabama; VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., as Mortgagee, by reason of such default having declared all of the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and security agreement due and payable and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage and security agreement, and as authorized by Section 7-9A-604(a)(2) of the Code of Alabama of 1975 as amended, VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., as Mortgagee, will sell at public outcry, for cash to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door, in the City of LaFayette, Chambers County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on April 23, 2025, the following described real and personal property situated in Chambers County, Alabama, to-wit:

Begin at the Northwest corner of Lot 160 of Subdivision No. 2 of the W.E. Barrow Estate as shown on Plat Book 2, Page 76 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Chambers County, Alabama; thence South 68°00’ West, and along the North property line of Lot 160 of said Subdivision, for ten (10) feet to the Point of Beginning of the parcel to be described; thence continue South 68°00’ West, and along North property line of said Subdivision, for 210 feet to a point for a corner (said point also being 20 feet beyond the Northwest corner of Lot 164 of said Subdivision); thence North 22°00’ West for 210 feet to a point for a corner; thence North 68°00’ East for 210 feet to a point for a corner; thence South 22°00’ East for 210 feet to the point of beginning, comprising approximately one (1) acre of land and 14 x 40 Ft. Building.

INCLUDING a security interest in one (1) 2021 Southern Energy manufactured home, Serial Nos. SAD031101ALA and SAD031101ALB;

together with the hereditaments and appurtenances thereunto belonging and all fixtures now attached to and used in connection with the premises herein described.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made subject to any existing Federal Tax Lien, if any, and/or Special Assessments, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the subject property.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above-described mortgage, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of the said mortgage. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation; contact Margery Oglesby at the phone number shown below prior to attending the sale.

Lori C. Baird

Attorney for Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc.

ROSEN HARWOOD, P.A.

2200 Jack Warner Pkwy Ste 200

P.O. Box 2727

Tuscaloosa, AL 35403

(205) 344-5000

Legal Run 04/2/25, 04/09/25, 04/16/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF CHAMBERS COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: ELIZABETH JUANITA FARRAR , DECEASED

CASE NO. 2025-00036

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration on the Estate of Elizabeth Juanita Farrar, deceased, having been granted to Peggy Lindsay on the 19th day of March, 2025, by the Honorable Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate, are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

s/Peggy Lindsay

Peggy Lindsay, Administratrix

s/John A. Tinney

Attorney – John A. Tinney

Legal Run 04/02/25, 04/09/25 & 04/16/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF CHAMBERS COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: DOROTHY JEWELL FARRAR, DECEASED

CASE NO. 2025-00037

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration on the Estate of Dorothy Jewell Farrar, deceased, having been granted to Peggy Lindsay on the 19th day of March, 2025, by the Honorable Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate, are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

s/Peggy Lindsay

Peggy Lindsay, Administratrix

s/John A. Tinney

Attorney – John A. Tinney

Legal Run 04/02/25, 04/09/25 & 04/16/25