Humane Society addresses concerns over strays

BY JOHN BRICE

THE LAFAYETTE SUN

VALLEY — Concerns over potential dangers to the public by stray dogs running loose have been raised at the most recent council meetings in Lanett and LaFayette due to a number of dog attacks over the past several months across Chambers County. The Chattahoochee Humane Society (CHS) operates the only animal shelter in Chambers County, and is working to help solve this issue. The facility is located on Fairfax Bypass in Valley. CHS Board President Dantz Frazer and CHS Board Member Shante Huguley provided insight into the complex nature of the loose dog dilemma.

“The Chattahoochee Humane Society partners with the cities of LaFayette, Lanett, Valley and Chambers County to manage stray animals,” Frazer said. “We work with each of the animal control officers employed by the cities who actively patrol for stray animals, respond to dispatch calls and address citizen alerts. The county does not have any animal control officers, but we set appointments to accept animals to be turned in by Chambers County citizens and on emergency basis accept animals in the county that have been discarded and abandoned. To combat the animals being dumped we need to have stricter enforcement of laws concerning the abandoned, abused and neglected animals and draw attention to those who commit these violations. We urge citizens to exercise extreme caution when approaching unfamiliar animals and encourage contacting the police and sheriff departments to report aggressive, abused and abandoned animals.”

Frazer also mentioned ways in which both the cities and county commission can protect citizens in the face of a loose dog epidemic.

“To ensure public safety amidst the growing concern of loose dog incidents, the cities and county must take a proactive approach,” Frazer said. “The county needs to have dedicated animal control officers, and all animal control officers must have the necessary training and resources to enable them to properly fulfill their duties. Additionally, existing laws must be enforced to the full extent of the law with swift, costly and publicized penalties for those convicted of abuse, neglect and abandonment. Animal restraint laws need to be revisited making chaining illegal and requiring reasonable shelter, pet registrations, microchipping, spaying and neutering, business licenses for animal breeders and insurance for ownership of dangerous breeds are just a few of the initiatives that could help solve these problems. We at the Chattahoochee Humane Society are here to help by providing shelter and adoption services, support for spaying and neutering and animal training education. Ultimately, a comprehensive and united approach will be the key to accomplishing these goals.”

Frazer also suggested ways private citizens can help to resolve the loose dog issue.

“Private citizens will play a key role in supporting our mission.”

Frazer suggested the following ways the community can help.

Foster/adopt — providing a temporary or permanent home reduces the burden placed on our shelter, the staff and gives animals another chance at a full life.

Volunteer — offer your time and skills to assist the day-to-day shelter operations, organizing and/or helping at adoption events and raising awareness in the community.

Donate — financial contributions go a long way but pet food, bedding, leashes and even old towels and blankets are helpful and appreciated.

Promote Spaying & Neutering — this is the most effective way to reduce unwanted animals ending up at the shelter.

Educate and Advocate — the animals can’t speak for themselves, it is up to the community to be their voice.

Organize workshops, social media campaigns and community meetings — this is how to inform others about responsible pet ownership, and the importance of microchipping.

Reporting — Inform the authorities of stray dogs and animal abuse, neglect and abandonment.

Political — Reach out to city, county and state representatives asking them to support the efforts to hold animal owners responsible for their treatment and to ensure a safe community for all.

“To everyone in Chambers County, the Chattahoochee Humane Society is deeply committed to fostering a safer and more humane environment for both residents and animals,” Frazer said. “Our ongoing efforts to address the stray dog issue is vital to ensure public safety and promote responsible pet ownership. Through our shelter services, adoption programs and support for spay and neuter initiatives, we aim to continue to make strides towards reducing the stray population and improving the well being of our community. Together, the team at Chattahoochee Humane Society and the citizens of LaFayette, Lanett, Valley and Chambers County, we can accomplish these goals.”