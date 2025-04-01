State grants $2.85 million for expansion of Auburn Technology Park West

CONTRIBUTED BY CITY OF AUBURN

AUBURN — The state of Alabama has awarded Auburn a $2.85 million grant to support the expansion of Auburn Technology Park West.

The grant is funded through the Site Evaluation and Economic Development Strategy (SEEDS) Act, which supports the development of industry-ready sites across Alabama. Auburn, receiving SEEDS funding for the first time, is one of 29 recipients of this round of funding from the State Industrial Development Authority.

Ellen McNair, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, said the SEEDS grant for Auburn Technology Park West is a strategic investment that will enhance the industrial site and strengthen Auburn’s ability to attract high-caliber companies.

“Gov. Ivey and the Alabama Legislature have been steadfast in their support of programs like SEEDS, which play a vital role in ensuring our communities are well-positioned for new business opportunities,” McNair said. “By improving infrastructure and site readiness, we are laying the foundation for long-term economic growth and job creation in the region.”

The Industrial Development Board of the city of Auburn, as the grant applicant, will provide matching funds, bringing the total funding to $5.7 million for the infrastructure package.

“This funding will allow us to finish a crucial section of the expansion of the Auburn Technology Park West,” said Mayor Ron Anders. “We appreciate the leadership Gov. Ivey and state legislators provided in making it a legislative priority to make this local funding possible. The impact of these new jobs and investment will be felt throughout East Alabama.”

Projections from the city’s economic development team show that the resulting industrial sites will trigger approximately $400 million dollars of private investment in Auburn and create an estimated 600 jobs in the first 10 years.

“We have 12 industries, representing the aerospace, automotive and medical industries, occupying the primary sites of Auburn Technology Park West,” said Auburn Economic Development Director Phillip Dunlap.

“The city of Auburn recognized the need for additional industrial land and provided the funding to secure the tract of land that this grant will help bring online,” he said.

Infrastructure construction for the expansion is scheduled to begin this summer.