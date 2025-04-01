Making the Grade | Durango Mexican Grill

OPINION — When Mike and I decided to move to Auburn in November of 2015, the next important decision after finding a house was to find the church God wanted us to join. We visited various churches in Lee County for about a year. Finally, in 2016, God led us to Central Baptist Church in Opelika, located only about four miles from our home. Our church family is made up of the most godly, friendly and service-minded people we have ever met in Lee County.

Now, everyone one knows Southern Baptists love to eat out after Sunday services, and since Central Baptist Church has services at 10 a.m., we beat Methodists, Presbyterians, other Baptists, etc., to lunch. Recently, a group of 19 of us planned to eat at a restaurant after church. Two of our members even went to the restaurant the day before to make arrangements. However, when we arrived at the restaurant, the young girl at the podium looked like a deer caught in headlights. She told us that there would be a 50-minute wait. (I think that restaurant needs a new manager, and it will be a long time before Mike and I go there again.)

Someone from our church then called Durango Mexican Grill, which is located at 1706 Frederick Road in Opelika, and asked if the restaurant could accommodate our group. The restaurant’s manager said they could, so our lunch bunch headed there.

The restaurant, which opened in 1997, has a bright, welcoming interior. Nina, our primary server, was outstanding and gets an A+ from this retired English teacher. Nina was a champ, looking after everyone with patience and a smile.

Mike and I ordered a cheese dip, which we really love. I usually end up dripping, no matter how hard I try to be neat. For entrées, Mike chose the burrito supreme, and I selected the chicken quesadilla with a side order of guacamole. Now, I have had an almost life-long love for guacamole — when I was a kid, my sweet Mama would cut up an avocado, mixing in diced onion and a little mayonnaise. We would eat this delicious concoction on saltines. I didn’t learn until much later that this treat was called guacamole. But I digress.

Our food was really great, and my guacamole was so fresh. Since 17 other people were with us, I don’t have room in this column to write about their selections. However, everyone agreed that Durango Mexican Grill serves fresh, amazing food.

Durango has a very extensive menu. Besides Mike’s and my delectable dishes, the restaurant also offers salads, soups, quesadillas, tacos, enchiladas, vegetarian meals, combination dinners and specialty dishes.

A few months ago, the ladies of our church held a surprise birthday party for a wonderful lady at Durango Mexican Grill. And just like this time, the food and restaurant’s staff were the best.

So trust me, whether you’re with a small, medium or large group, run and do not walk to this restaurant.

Durango Mexican Grill is open Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Monday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and on Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Durango Mexican Grill makes the grade with an A+ from this retired English teacher. Remember, “Pooh-sized” people NEVER lie about food. Enjoy!

Stacey Patton Wallace, who retired from teaching language arts for 30 years, is a professional diner. Her column, “Making the Grade,” will appear every other week in The Observer. Stacey may be reached at retiredlangartsteacher2020@gmail.com