On the Mark | A flurry of activity in spring Opelika High School athletics

OPINION —

Tennis Updates

The Opelika girls tennis team swept LaGrange 9-0 during an away match. Key victories came from JoAnne Smith T (10-0), Addison Bryan (10-2), Avery Massey (10-4), Emma Brown (10-4), Stella George (10-4) and Abney Massey (10-6) in singles. Doubles matches also showcased dominance, with wins from Smith T/Bryan (8-2), Massey/Brown (8-2) and George/Eve Gholston (8-0).

The boys tennis team edged out LaGrange in a 5-4 nail-biter. Singles wins came from Paxton Blackburn (10-4), Conner Mullins (10-7) and Dru Gagliano (10-5), while doubles pairs Gagliano/Caldwell and Tatum/Melnick secured the victory.

Track and Field at FSU Relays

Opelika’s track and field teams traveled to Tallahassee for the FSU High School Relays, with several Bulldogs making their mark. Alieah Nelms delivered stellar performances, finishing second in the 200-meter dash (24.54) and fourth in the 400-meter dash (56.44). Serenity Rufus claimed sixth in the 100-meter dash (12.28) and third in the 200-meter dash (25.30). Ava Thomas and Caroline Couey also stood out in their respective events.

For the boys, Tyrese Pitts sprinted to a first-place finish in the 400-meter dash (49.39), with Jalen Thomas close behind in third (49.51). Brantley Turnham excelled in distance events, securing fourth in the 3200-meter run (9:47.16).

Soccer Highlights

The boys soccer team faced off against Lee-Scott in a tightly contested match, resulting in a 1-1 draw. David Cruz scored Opelika’s only goal, assisted by Tristan Tatum, while Lee-Scott managed to equalize in the closing minutes.

Soccer for a Cure

Mark your calendars for April 4 as Auburn and Opelika soccer teams come together for the annual Soccer for a Cure event at Auburn’s Duck Samford Stadium. Junior Varsity girls kick off at 3 p.m., followed by JV boys at 4:30 p.m., Varsity girls at 6 p.m., and Varsity boys at 8 p.m. Admission is $5 for students and $7 for adults, with proceeds benefiting the East Alabama Spencer Cancer Center. Don’t miss this special opportunity to support a great cause while cheering on the Bulldogs!

Softball Highlights

Opelika’s softball team extended their winning streak to nine games, improving to 14-11 for the season. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Russell County 13-2 in a game powered by an 11-hit offensive. McCall Clayton led with three hits, while Jas Smith, Jade Jones, and JZ Agee contributed two hits each. Opelika’s five-pitcher effort sealed the win.

Later, the team triumphed over Alabama Christian Academy 7-1 at West Ridge Park, scoring seven runs on eight hits. Clayton and Jones again shone offensively, with Foley delivering four hits, one run, and three strikeouts.

Baseball Victories

Opelika’s baseball team (16-8) claimed three wins last week, defeating Pike Road twice and Pike Liberal Arts. In a thrilling 11-inning opener against Pike Road, Opelika emerged victorious 11-10 with a stellar 20-hit performance. Slade Clayton smashed a home run and contributed three RBIs. Ty Hudson and Will Brannon added two hits each, while Whit Cooper impressed in his first varsity start. Brannon earned the win in relief.

In game two, Opelika scored nine runs on nine hits to beat Pike Road 9-3. Brody Jones and Hank Hudson led with three hits each. Landon Rudd pitched four innings to secure the win.

Against Pike Liberal Arts, Opelika eked out a 2-1 victory, scoring the game-winning run in the seventh inning. Clayton drove in the decisive run, with additional hits from Caleb Peoples, Jones, Clayton, Hudson, McDonald and Hank Hudson.

The Bulldogs will host Auburn on April 9 at 5 p.m. before heading to Auburn High for a double-header on April 10.

OPELIKA DIXIE BOYS BASEBALL REGISTRATION

Opelika DBB Baseball registration for ages 13 through 15 continues through April 15 at the Opelika Sportsplex and online at opelikasportsplex.com/athletics. Cost is $50 per player, which assures team placement with jersey and cap. Anyone interested in coaching please email D. Mark at dmitchell2@iheartmedia.com.

D. Mark Mitchell is the sports director at iHeartMedia and host of “On the Mark” on Fox Sports the Game 910-1319.