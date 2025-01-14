Taste of Grace | Jan. 16, 2025

Blessing or Burden

OPINION —

When we think about obedience, it’s helpful to recognized that there’s the common definition of it and the biblical definition—and the two are not the same. Dictionary Online tells us obedience is “the act or quality of being obedient,” and obedient is “complying with or submissive to authority.” We might be obeying a traffic law, a local ordinance, our employer, or something else. Love and trust may be involved—but they are not necessary to the definition—obedience is doing what you’re told regardless of how you think or feel.

Fair enough.

However, when we come across obedience in the biblical witness it’s important to recognize that’s not the definition—there’s something critical that is missing. Obedience in the Scripture is a submissive response to God that is prompted by love and trust. Jesus told His disciples, “If you love Me, keep My commands” (John 14:15). Hebrews 11 is filled with examples of faith prompted obedience in everything from the boat building Noah to the spy welcoming Rahab.

This provides the context for understanding God’s commands and His call to obey them. If we don’t understand obedience to be rooted in our trust and love, not only do we not understand obedience—we don’t understand love! John wrote, “In fact, this is love for God: to keep His commands. And His commands are not burdensome” (1 John 5:3).

Craig Groeschel made this helpful observation:

I believe Christians often perceive obedience to God as some test designed just to see if we’re really committed to Him. But what if it’s designed as God’s way of giving us what’s best for us?

His last sentence is what I’m after, but his first statement is true (but only part of the story). God does test us. He tested Abraham (Genesis 22:1). He tested Israel in the wilderness (Deuteronomy 8:2). He tested Job. So, as with any good teacher, God tests His students.

Why does He do this? Why does any good teacher test? In order to bring out the best in their students—and that brings us to Groeschel’s second statement. Obedience is a major way that God directs us into His blessings. This is the context for understanding obedience in the Scripture.

This is why John proclaimed that “His commands are not burdensome.” From the perspective of loving trust, we understand obedience is about blessings, not burdens.

