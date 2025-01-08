Classroom Observer – Winter fun for children

Burr! It is definitely winter in Lee County, as we welcome in freezing temperatures.

I absolutely LOVE teaching children in wintertime. As an early childhood teacher, every year right after Christmas I love to go shopping, not just because winter items have been marked down but because I love to decorate my classroom, plan fun lessons and serve warm treats around the winter theme.

Even though it may be warmer in central Alabama versus Grand Rapids, Michigan, where my son and his wife experience negative-degree temperatures, early childhood teachers can create a “Winter Wonderland” of learning in their classrooms day after day to teach our young students about this season. On those icy, cold winter days or if it’s “yucky” outside, call all your little chefs to the kitchen. Moms and dads, take time with your child — have them prepare special treats like chili, soup, spaghetti, pizza, cookies or just any concoction you want to come up with.

Let your youngest of children have a part in preparing the meal.

Cooking in the kitchen can teach math lessons on measurements, lessons on health and safe cooking habits, as well as cleanup time that can be a learning experience. In preparing hot chocolate, use teaspoon measurements when putting the cocoa in the cold milk. Teachers and parents need to heat up the hot chocolate. Talk about the safety lessons involved in preparing the hot chocolate of not touching a food that is too hot. Children can count out the marshmallows for the top of the hot chocolate.

Central Alabama offers some unique lessons that children and their families can enjoy. So many different birds congregate in our pleasant climate during the winter. You and your child can help our feathered friends by throwing pieces of bread out for the birds. Too, hanging up inexpensive bird feeders where children can observe them coming and going during the day is a science observing lesson that can last for several hours. Also, pick up pine cones (being careful not to let the sharp pricks hurt you or your child’s hands) to use to make a nature bird feeder. Put small spoonfuls of peanut butter in between the small cone leaves and sprinkle bird seeds in the peanut butter. Hang the pine cone bird feeder by string or yarn, and you and your children can watch the birds fly in. Talk about the different kinds of birds by color and size. Count the different kinds of birds.

Since we are focusing on animals during the winter, point out to your child that many animals hibernate or sleep during the winter. In Alabama, with our rivers and bays, point out that alligators, turtles, snakes, etc., are not as active during the winter. Other animals that hibernate are bats, bears, bumblebees, chipmunks, ground squirrels, groundhogs, etc.

Walking outside on winter field trips provide fun and a lot of learning. Point out to your children that many of the trees lack leaves. Take the time to show your child the knobs on the sticks or branches where new leaves will be bursting forth in the spring.

The season is a wonderful time to check out books on winter themes. Ask the children’s librarian to give you a list of suggestions of stories. Try to make an effort to visit the weekly “free” story times. Our local libraries do a wonderful job of providing creative activities to support the story time. Two of my favorite books to read to children in the winter are “Stone Soup” by Marcia Brown and “But No Elephants” by Jerry Smith. With “Stone Soup” you can make a crockpot of soup and vegetables after you read the book. “But No Elephants” emphasizes how the cold weather caused the elephant and his family to move to Miami where it remains warm. This is such a funny book that your child will want to hear it over and over.

Winter is a good time to offer creative times for your children. Children love to make snowflakes from round circles folded then guide them how to cut out. When children open up the folded snowflakes, they are so excited at the design they have created. Hang them up all over their rooms. Also, acting out stories with puppets made out of socks or paper bags can provide an afternoon of warm family fun.

In the winter it is important to truly focus on keeping your children healthy. “Early to bed, early to rise, makes a man healthy, wealthy and wise!”

Hand-washing is so important in reducing the chance that germs will be passed to you and your family. Use lukewarm water, not too hot or not too cold. Use soap to wash hands and fingernails. Wash hands for at least 20 seconds, rinse hands and dry them thoroughly. Gently remind your child to wash their hands after going to the bathroom and right before meals.

Make sure the nutritional needs of your child are met. Eating good nutritional foods helps your child to better be able to fight cold and flu viruses. Eating vegetables, fruits and a well-balanced meal can be modeled by parents and adults — eat the right foods in front of your children. Children love to imitate their parents. What better way than have your child imitate you by eating good foods.

Even though it is cold in the winter, children still need outside play if the temperature is not too cold. If it is to cold, have them exercise indoors.

Please make sure your child gets adequate rest. Rest is such a good medicine for growing bodies. Resting is so necessary for children to develop normally on the physical side, as well as the mental and emotional sides.

I always mention in Classroom Observer to not forget the car picnics. It may be cold outside but warm as toast inside your car. Children can enjoy their favorite foods while driving by their favorite sights. Talk to your child during these special picnics about what they like most about winter.

I hope this winter article provides you creative starters in having warm fun during the winter.

Happy Winter 2025!

Beth Pinyerd has taught in the early childhood classroom for many years. She holds a master’s degree in education.