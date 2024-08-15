Commission grants promotional space for political parties

Democrat and Republican parties ask for permission to use meeting space

BY HANNAH GOLDFINGER

HGOLDFINGER@

OPELIKAOBSERVER.COM

LEE COUNTY — Monday night, the Lee County Republican Party and Lee county Democratic Party joined hands to make a request of the Lee County Commission.

Jamie Lowe, chair of the Lee County Democratic Party and Lee Vanoy for the Lee County Republican Democratic Party were in agreement as they asked for use of the Lee County Meeting Center.

Lowe expressed gratitude to the commission for allowing the parties to use the commission chambers for their monthly meetings but also requested use of the meeting center for two table set ups.

“It is incumbent upon both of us to increase public access to both of our executive committees and as such we are asking the county commission grant us limited space in the meeting center across the street to achieve that goal,” he said.

The two groups want to set up a table in the lobby from mid September through the end of October that would display more information on the two groups and how to get involved.

Currently, policy dictates that any group that is not a 501c3 cannot use the meeting center and that no campaigning is allowed.

The groups specified they would not be campaigning.

While they are not nonprofits, the commission granted a one time exemption for the two groups given the tables will be unmanned and no one will be campaigning.

“[This is] just so people realize there are Republican and Democratic parties in our county and we find this to be a great location for that in that the absentee office and the board of registrars offices are [in that meeting center],” Vanoy said.

Many members of both parties were in attendance to lend support and District 2 Commissioner Ross Morris commended the two groups for working together in such harmony.

“If America could be like y’all two, it would be a much better place,” he said.

OTHER BUSINESS:

The commission heard an update and request from the Horseshoe Bend Regional Library.

The commission heard an update on the Employee Life Insurance Benefit Provider.

The commission approved the request to join an Employee Assistance Program.

The commission heard an update on the July Free Disposal Day and PALS Participation.

The commission heard the second reading for an opening on the East Alabama Health Care Authority Board

The commission had no action to be taken on the Appointing Authority Evaluations.

The commission approved an inmate housing agreement with Autauga County.

The commission held a discussion of a chief operating officer for the county.

The commission approved a Valorem Tax Abatement for WM Renewable Energy LLC.

The commission approved a special event license application for three events at Twenty-One Acres.

The commission approved an educational reimbursement request for the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The commission voted to approve an amendment to the Level II Advancement Program.

The commission approved the Rebuild Alabama Act and the County Transportation Plan.

The commission postponed a vote on the contract renewal for Residential Solid Waste Collection and Transport.

