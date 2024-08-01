Solid waste disposal hot topic at Lee County Commission

BY MICHELLE KEY

OPELIKA — Prior to the official start of Monday night’s Lee County Commission meeting, there was a time for public comments.

Lee County resident Lance Farrar addressed the commission regarding a records request that he made one year ago.

“July 31, 2023, Lee County Administrator Holly Leverette informed the Lee County Commission there were 6,818 delinquent — your words, not mine — solid waste customers for the monopoly Arrow Disposal Services bills that Lee County Commission were collecting for,” Farrar said. “I immediately gave notice of a public records request for the names and addresses for those so-called delinquent solid waste customers. I have yet to receive that [information] one calendar year later.”

Farrar also discussed requesting a copy of a letter sent by Commission Chairman Bill English to the Alabama Attorney General’s office pertaining to the legality of Farrar’s original request for the names and addresses of the solid waste customers. Farrar said that he made a public records request for that letter in April of this year, again with no response.

Others that made public comments included John Sophocleus, requesting a copy of a customer contract associated with his name and address for the solid waste pickup. Elias Card spoke on issues with Lee Road 56 and 57, requesting that the city consider paving the section that is still a dirt road. Steve Causey thanked Commission Richard LaGrand on assisting his mother with an issue with her billing, and he stated that he was angry that the county sent his mother’s account into collections for an error that was [allegedly] made by the county.

RECOGNITIONS

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones recognized Lt. Pam Revels for being installed as the National Association of School Resource Officers (NASRO) President. She is the first woman ever installed in this position.

Jones said that Revels has distinguished herself as being one of the most dedicated people that he has ever known in regards to working in the school system and looking after the children.

“No more important of a job will you find, in my opinion,” Jones said. “Not only has she done pretty well at it, she has exceeded any expectations that anybody would have as far as a positive effect she has had.”

Speaking of the SROs working within the county Jones had high praise for them.

“A more dedicated group you will not find, they will put their life down to save a child, there is no doubt in my mind,” Jones said. “God forbid something were to happen here, but if it did, you [would] have to go through them first … and they are not going to get out of the way.”

Revels spoke about the leadership she has experienced.

“I have learned along the way there are doers and there are sayers,” she said. “We have doers. Doers that care so much, that don’t just talk the talk, but walk the walk. This is not my accomplishment — this is our accomplishment, in hopes that I will do a job that is reflective of the heart, the passion, the kindness, the respect and all those other words that should follow that is reflective of this community that I love so much.”

Keith Barnett president of the Alabama Association of Emergency Managers recognized the Lee County Emergency Management Agency team. The LCEMA team all achieved certifications which is considered to be an outstanding feat according to Barnett. Just the basic certification requires a minimum of 300 hours of training in addition to other public service requirements while the advanced certification requires 1,350 hours of training.

Laureen Jeffers earned a basic certification, Nicholas Glover, Austin Jones, Steven Holden, Michael Holden and Clint Knox all earned the advanced certification and EMA Director Rita Smith was re-certified at the master level which is required every five years.

“She is one heck of (take out an) a director,” Burton said of Smith. “She has held a master levels certificate for years now and she was able to accomplish the hours again, the continued education, the continued training and public service that you have to do every five year. She has probably forgotten more about emergency management that I will ever learn.”

The commission heard a presentation from the Lee County Historical Society.

Commissioners Cannon and Morris as well as other county employees spoke on their experience on attending the National Association of Counties annual conference last month.

County administrator Holly Leverette delivered an update on the Loachapoka Broadband Phase III ARPA Grant Project. According to Leverette, two applications have from providers have been received and the committee expects to have a recommendation for the commission to consider by the Aug. 12 meeting.

IN OTHER BUSINESS

The commission approved the minutes of the July 8 meeting.

The commission approved a motion to ratify and approve claims and procurement card transactions

The commission approved the appointment of Vertrina Grubbs to the East Alabama Health Care Authority Board and also held a first reading for an additional appointment to the same board.

Morris put forth the suggestion that the commission consider adopting an operating model that would include the hiring of a Chief Operating Officer.

The commission sent an Inmate Housing Agreement with Autauga County to the county attorney for further review.

The commission approved a motion to reduce the Speed Limit and to erect a No Truck Route sign on Lee Road 267. The new speed limit will be 15 miles per hour.

The commission approved the final plat for the property division of Parcels 5 and 6 located adjacent to Lee Road 183.

The county approved the Final Plat for the Cherry Hill Subdivision.

Leverette gave an update for the county’s COVID-19 Policy and the commission voted to approve the revised policy. The biggest changes involve removing the automatic 40 hours of sick leave for new hires following changes to recommendations fro the Centers of Disease Control (CDC) that no longer require patients with COVID-19 to be in isolation, the maximum cap for sick leave will be adjusted back down to the pre-covid amount of 1,040 hours.

The commission approved Commissioner Tony Langley to be the next Representative on ACCA’s Legislative Committee.

The commission approved five work session dates to work on the fiscal year 2025 budget. The work sessions will be held on Aug. 12 following the regularly scheduled meeting, Aug. 13 at 5 p.m., Aug. 26 following the scheduled commission meeting, Aug. 27 at 5 p.m. and Aug. 28 at 5 p.m.

WORK SESSION

Following the meeting, the commission held a work session to discuss dirt road paving and the solid waster contracts with Arrow and GFL.

During the work session, Leverette produced reports showing that the Simplified Sellers Use Tax (SSUT) for the current year has already generated excess revenue of budgeted amounts by $353,235. It was proposed that the excess funds be earmarked and split evenly between the general fund/personnel, dirt road paving projects and public safety.

During the discussion on the county’s trash pickup services, a plan to possibly shift the bulk trash pickup which is currently on a call in to schedule basis to regular routes that would run once a month was discussed. Leverette asked the commissioners if the county should start requesting that Arrow start picking up the trash cans of customers who’s accounts are delinquent for failure to pay the quarterly bill and there was a discussion on whether or not the county should open up a bidding process for a new contract or decide to renew the contract with Arrow. LaGrand suggested that officials from Arrow be invited to the next meeting on Aug. 12 to discuss some of the problems with service that have been reported to the commission.