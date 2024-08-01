On the Mark | Aug. 1, 2024

BY D. MARK MITCHELL

OPINION — Opelika football coach Bryan Moore starts fall practice Monday Aug. 5, in preparation for the 2024 season.

Moore spoke to the media last week at FOX Sports the Game High School Media Days presented by Orthopedic Clinic at the Bottling Plant Event Center.

Coach Moore started by saying, “I am so grateful to return to Opelika where this system took a chance on a 20-year old to coach. To give back, wow. it is awesome.

“Time has gone by fast, we have come along way, we have a long way to go. I am proud of the guys that have stuck it out, all 111 of them.” Moore said. “I enjoy seeing guys that were babies, now playing on the team. (as he pointed to Brody Jones, son of coach Billy Jones, on stage as a bulldog player). I have a good group of coaches, I brought in JD Atkins (OHS graduate) as offensive coordinator, Chad Mchee our new strength and conditioning coach for all sports, not just football.

“I added co-defensive coordinator Tyler Dawkins to go along with those that were on staff. Mike Murry joined the staff as well. I like guys that played at OHS to coach here.” Moore said.

“The team has played in more 7 v7 and OTA than ever before and it is time to keep score and WIN. We must learn how to win. This is going to help us on Friday night.”

Moore asked fans to join the new Bulldog Quarterback Club to help football team. Membership is $100 per individual or $150 for two, membership comes with one or two Opelika polo shirts, depending on the package purchased. Members of the Quarterback Club will be privy to inside information, game to game updates and a steak diner prior to the season. Contact OHS at 334-745-9715.

Moore brings a 86-21 overall record in eight years as head football coach.

OHS MEET AND GREET NEW TRACK COACHES

Opelika High will hold a meet and greet for the new Track and Field coaches at 6 p.m. on Aug. 25, in Bulldog Cafe. OHS hired Tiera Harris to coach the girls and Randy Gillion as boys head coach. The two coaches will be on hand to meet the public from 6 to 8 p.m.

AHSAA RETURNS $2.25 MILLION TO MEMBER SCHOOLS

The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Central Board of Control, voted to return $2.25 million dollars as apart of the Steve Savarese School Athletics Grant Program. The board approved to waive membership dues for the 33rd straight year, saving members schools $85,000.

The program is named in honor of Steve Savarese, who started the revenue sharing program in 2010, after the building was paid for and the AHSAA had one year of operating funds in reserve.

AHSAA 7A FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS CHANGE

The AHSAA Central Board of Control voted to approve to change the 7A football playoff bracket, allowing the four areas to cross over and play instead of having a north/south bracket. This year’s bracket calls for one region to cross over and play region 4, the Huntsville area teams.

The change allows two teams to play in the Super 7 Football Championship at Protective Stadium in Birmingham.

iHEARTRADIO FOX SPORTS THE GAME HIGH SCHOOL MEDIA DAYS

Last week, iHeartRadio completed its annual " FOX Sports the Game High School Media Days presented by the Orthopaedic Clinic" at the Bottling Plant Event Center. This year's Media Days was the largest, featuring 24 high school football teams over a two day period.

Auburn Mayor Ron Anders, Lee County Revenue Commissioner Oline Price, Auburn Bank, Auburn-Opelika Tourism, Friends of Eddie Smith, Bubba’s Medicine Shop, H and S Raven Harvis, Kenny Knox, Opelika Power Services, Auburn University Credit Union, Plaza Body Works, Beauregard Drugs, Reynolds Outdoors, First Baptist Church of Opelika, Southeastern Land Group, Chambers County Sheriff Jeff Nelson, SUSCC, Valley-Point Funeral Home, Watson Brothers, The Observer and The Wisdom Firm.

Over the two day event, more than 30 media representatives attended to cover the schools.

D. Mark Mitchell is the sports director at iHeartMedia, host of “On the Mark” Fox Sports the Game 910-1319, co-chair of the Auburn-Opelika Sports Council, chairman of the Super 7 and Dixie Boys Baseball state director.