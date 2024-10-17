On the Mark | Oct. 17

BY D. MARK MITCHELL

OPINION —

Opelika (7-1, R 4-1) moved a step closer to clinching a playoff berth after beating Enterprise 30-13 last Friday at Homecoming at Bulldog Stadium.

EHS head coach Ben Blackmon did not coach the Wildcats nor make the trip, due to being suspended one game by the AHSAA for a rules violation. Blackmon spoke to me via telephone last week, confirming the suspension by the AHSAA and accepting responsibility for breaking the rule.

Opelika dominated the first half, scoring 17 points in the first quarter and 10 points in the second quarter, then adding three points in the fourth quarter while the defense held the Wildcats to seven points in the second quarter and six points in the fourth.

The Bulldogs scored three TDs, three PATs and two field goals. Javari “Blake” Johnson scored two TDs on two 2-yard runs. Calvin Hughley ran 10 yards for the third TD of the game with 7:48 left in the third quarter. Placekicker Reese Beasley made both PATs and field goals of 33 and 40 yards to cap off the OHS scoring.

This was a good win for the Dogs and coach Bryan Moore. Opelika has won seven games, including four region games, keeping their playoff hopes alive. The Dogs can clinch a No. 2 seed in 7A Region 2 this week with a win over Central and a Carver loss to Auburn.

Opelika hosts Central (6-1, R 4-1) Friday night at Bulldog Stadium. The Red Devils enter the game with one region loss, 38-33 to Auburn at Wayne Trawick Field in Phenix City. Central has won nine out of the past 10 region championships while beating OHS eight out of the past 10 games.

Central leads the series against Opelika with 48 wins and 33 loses. The Red Devils beat Opelika 28-18 in Phenix City last year.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Bulldog Stadium. Tickets can be purchased at Bubbas Medicine Shop and Victory Design through noon Friday and at the Bulldog ticket office beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Listen to the OHS vs Central football game on WKKR 97.7 KICKER FM, online at kickerfm.com and on the iHeartRadio app beginning at 6 p.m. with the Bullog Tailgate Show presented by Opelika Enviromental Services at 6:30 p.m. The Bryan Moore Show and live kickoff is set for 7 p.m. with Van Riggs and his crew.

D. Mark Mitchell is the sports director at iHeartMedia and host of “On the Mark” on Fox Sports the Game 910-1319.