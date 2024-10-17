Recaps from local government meetings | Oct. 17, 2024

Auburn Council approves $1.5 million contract for Outer Loop Project design

BY ANITA STIEFEL

AUBURN — At its regularly scheduled meeting on Oct. 15, the Auburn City Council approved at $1.5 million contract with Sain Associates Inc. for design services of 1.6 miles of the Outer Loop Project from Richland Road to Mrs. James Road (total cost: $1,510,200).

The council also approved entering into contracts and agreements with:

Alabama Power for lighting services at Lake Wilmore Lake Multi‐Purpose Fields, ($89,541.26).

Bobcat of Dothan for the purchase of a 2024 Bobcat MT100 mini track loader for the Parks and Rec Department ($44,794.45).

Bucher Municipal North America Inc. for the purchase of a sewer easement machine ($39,200).

Dyna‐Lift Inc. for the purchase of a 2024 UniCarriers forklift for the Water Resource Management Department ($32,727).

Stivers Ford Lincoln for the purchase of a 2025 Ford F150 pick‐up truck for the Fire Department ($47,798); two Ford Transit 150 cargo vans for the Parks and Rec Department ($89,038); and four 2024 Ford F150 pickup trucks, two for the Parks and Rec Department and two for the cemetery ($165,348).

Sunbelt Fire Inc. for the purchase of 15 sets of Globe Apparel turnout gear for the Fire Department ($51,225).

Toter LLC for the the purchase of 624 garbage carts ($35,452) and 624 recycling carts ($40,880.80).

University Ace Hardware for the purchase of eight Exmark mowers and one Billy Goat ride on blower for Parks and Rec ($133,187).

Veolia North America for the lease of a 2008 Ford F550 regular cab 4×4 pickup, a 2016 Ford F250 Supercab 4×4 pickup, a 2019 Ford F250 Supercab 4×4 pickup, a 2024 Ram 1500 Quad Cab 4×4 truck for the Water Resource Management Department.

Voyles Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Birmingham for the purchase of a Dodge Ram 3500 Tradesman Crew Cab 4×4 for Parks and Rec ($84,170.50).

The council approved an agreement with East Alabama EMS for the fiscal year 2025 emergency response, rescue and ambulance service ($447,781.97).

The council made three appointments to the city’s Tree Commission for terms beginning Nov. 8 and ending Nov. 7, 2027.

The council passed an ordinance to establish a “No Parking” zone along the north and east sides of Warrior Court.

Following Planning Commission recommendations, the council passed ordinances to annex three acres of land in the 2600 Block of Lee Road 56 (Wimberly Road) as well as to annex approximately 108 acres at 943 Lee Road 57 (Willis Turk Road).

The council approved cottage housing development and commercial and entertainment uses for property located at the intersection of Judd Avenue and Richland Road.

The council approved a tax abatement extension for I‐PEX USA Manufacturing Inc., located at Auburn Technology Park South.

The council approved an alcohol beverage license for Café de Fleur, located at 2272 Moores Mill Road.

The council authorized temporary street closure for the Downtown Auburn Holiday Fair on Dec. 1.

The council approved the renaming of a portion of Lee Road 677 within the Auburn city limits to Woodward Oaks Trail.

At the next scheduled meeting on Nov. 5, the council will hold a public hearing regarding annexation, rezoning and development of 3.79 acres located at the southeast corner of East Farmville Road (Lee Road 72) and U.S. Highway 280.

Lee County Commission to negoiate bids for landscape services

BY MICHELLE KEY | PUBLISHER

LEE COUNTY — The Lee County Commission met on Tuesday, Oct. 15, instead of its normal Monday night meeting due to the recent federal holiday.

During the meeting, the commission approved a motion to reject the sole bid on the Loachapoka Community Park Landscape Services as it exceeded the estimated bid bracket. Rejecting the high bid allows for the Parks Department to negotiate for the work through the receipt of informal bids and in order to get a lower price than the bid that was received.

In Other Business