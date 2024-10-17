Spring Villa Park to get new lodge

Opelika’s Spring Villa is set to get a new lodge. Pictured left is an architectural rendering of the proposed facility. For more information read the recap of Tuesday night’s Opelika City Council meeting below.

Opelika approves $3.2 million bid for lodge

BY MICHELLE KEY | PUBLISHER

EDITOR@

OPELIKAOBSERVER.COM

OPELIKA — The Opelika City Council approved a $3.2 million bid by Toland Construction LLC for the new Spring Villa Park Lodge. This new facility will replace the current manufactured building that serves as a meeting space at Spring Villa Park.

The facility will include a venue space, two multi-purpose rooms and a kitchen. City Manager Joey Motley said he believes the new facility could be used as a wedding venue in the future and that the historic Penn Yonge House could be restored and used as a second option for community meetings.

Spring Villa Park is a 350 acre recreation area that has 30 campground hookups, a community archery park, two 18-hole disc-golf courses, a volleyball court and more.

Awards and

Recognitions

The council recognized Opelika Police Department personnel with Life Saver, Meritorious Service and Attaboy Awards.

Officers Jeremiah Gooden and CJ Rodgers were recognized for their life-saving efforts during a recent call. Upon arriving at the scene the officers found an unresponsive person, suspected of having a heart attack. They successfully deployed an automated external defibrilator (AED) and helped to stablize the person until paramedics arrived on scene. Their quick efforts resulted in a positive outcome for the individual. The officers were presented with Life Saver Awards.

Johnathan Whaley received a Meritorious Service award for his work with the training division.

Officer Charlton Martin received an Attaboy award for his quick-thinking actions that led to saving the life of an individual who was experiencing suicidality.

The council recognized the Executive Director of O Grows, Dr. Sean Forbes.

The council recognized Ike Scott, III as the Character Council Citizen of Excellent Character. The trait for October is respect.

The council presented Employee Service Awards to city employees including a 30-year award to Marty Ogren from the planning department.

In Other Business

The council held a public hearing for the demolition of property located at 110 Jeter Ave., and later approved a resolution to approve the demolition.

The council approved a request for a restaurant retail liquor and retail beer on premise alcohol license for Don Miguel Mexican Bar & Grill.

The council approved a request for a restaurant retail liquor and retail beer on premise alcohol license for Gohyong Gardens Koren Restaurant.

The council approved a request for a restaurant retail liquor and retail beer on premise alcohol license for Phoenix Senior Living DBA The Phoenix at Opelika.

The council approved a request for a downtown street closure for the 4th Annual Glow for Epilepsy event to be held on Nov. 3.

The council approved a request for a street closure for the Victorian Front Porch Walking Tour to be held Dec. 14.

The council approved expense reports from various departments and personnel.

The council approved the purchase of extrication tools for $41,723.20 utilizing the HGACBuy Contract No. EE08-19 for the Opelika Fire Department (OFD).

The council approved a purchase agreement for nearly $56,000 with GeoMarvel LLC for the IT Department.

The council approved a purchase agreement in the amount of just under $128,000 for the renewal of Fortinet equipment and software with SHI International utilizing the state of Alabama Contract No. MA 9992100000000 for the IT Department.

The council approved the purchase of a fire and burglar alarm system for Public Works for a price not to exceed $221,451.91.

The council approved the $340,000 purchase of a 2026 Freightliner M2 106 Plus for Opelika Environmental Services.

The council approved the annual subscription renewal in the amount of $63,576 for the AED Sentinel Monitoring System for OFD.

The council approved a resolution authorizing the Opelika Police Department (OPD) to participate in a research program with Auburn University.

The council approved a request for a refund of occupational taxes paid in error.

The council approved the fiscal year 2025 annual appropriation contract for $8,500 with American Red Cross.

The council approved the fiscal year 2025 annual appropriation contract for $2,000 with ARC of the Chattahoochee Valley.

The council approved the fiscal year 2025 annual appropriation contract for $42,500 with Boys & Girls Clubs of East Alabama.

The council approved the fiscal year 2025 annual appropriation contract for $141,875 with CARE Humane Society.

The council approved the fiscal year 2025 annual appropriation contract for $3,500 with Christian Care Ministries.

The council approved the fiscal year 2025 annual appropriation contract for $2,500 with Christian Women’s Job Corps of Lee County.

The council approved the fiscal year 2025 annual appropriation contract for $22,000 with Circles Opelika.

The council approved the fiscal year 2025 annual appropriation contract for $20,000 with Employers’ Child Care Alliance.

The council approved the fiscal year 2025 annual appropriation contract for $25,000 with Envision Opelika.

The council approved the fiscal year 2025 annual appropriation contract for $7,500 with Esperanza House.

The council approved the fiscal year 2025 annual appropriation contract for $17,500 with Frazelma Teaching Parents.

The council approved the fiscal year 2025 annual appropriation contract for $12,500 with Girls’ STEPS.

The council approved the fiscal year 2025 annual appropriation contract for $6,000 with the Lee County Rabies Officer.

The council approved the fiscal year 2025 annual appropriation contract for $40,000 with Lee County Youth Development Center.

The council approved the fiscal year 2025 annual appropriation contract for $125,000 with Opelika Industrial Development Authority.

The council approved the fiscal year 2025 annual appropriation contract for $78,000 with PRF Teaching Ministry.

The council approved the fiscal year 2025 annual appropriation contract for $20,000 with The Curtis House.

The council approved the fiscal year 2025 annual appropriation contract for $25,000 with The Food Bank of East Alabama.

The council approved the fiscal year 2025 annual appropriation contract for $250,000 with The Fuller Center for Housing.

The council approved the fiscal year 2025 annual appropriation contract for $30,500 with The Museum of East Alabama.

The council approved the fiscal year 2025 annual appropriation contract for $7,500 with Twin Cedars Child Advocacy Center.

The council approved a special appropriation contract for $2,500 for the Dream Day Foundation.

The council approved an ordinance to amend the City Code of Ordinances for a Speed Limit Change on Society Hill Road.

The council approved an ordinance to amend the master plan for the Ballfields Planned Unit Development (PUD) located at Pepperell Parkway and North 30th Street. This change will change the development from townhomes to apartments.

The council approved an ordinance to amend the Zoning Ordinance & Map to rezone 5. 7 acres of land located in the 3900 block of Waverly Parkway from M-2 to C-2.

The council introduced an ordinance to amend Chapter 26 of the City Code of Ordinances: Boundaries of the Downtown Entertainment District for its first reading.

The council introduced an ordinance to amend Chapter 26 of the City Code of Ordinances: Relating to OPD Wrecker Services and Rates for its first reading.