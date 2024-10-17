Fall festivals, Halloween events coming up this month

OCT. 17-19 — HALLOWEEN ENCHANTED FOREST

Auburn University’s Kreher Preserve and Nature Center will host the 2024 Halloween Enchanted Forest on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 17, 18 and 19 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. each evening. Wear your costume to this educational, family-friendly Halloween adventure in which visitors will be guided through the glowing trails full of costumed actors, dressed as native wildlife. Expect songs, storytelling and a few surprises. After your hike, the fun continues with crafts, games and a roaring campfire. Hot chocolate and s’mores kits available for purchase. Tickets are $12 (children 2 and under free) and are available at https://aub.ie/enchantedforest.

OCT. 18-19 & 25-26 — POPE’S HAUNTED FARM

Pope’s Haunted Farm (450 Lee Road 724 in Salem) will host Halloween tours of its Haunted Barn, Haunted Forest and Haunted Hayride on Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 18-19 and 25-26. Admission (all ages) is $20 for one attraction, $35 for two attractions and $45 for all three attractions ($2 per ticket charge for credit and debit card purchases (Visa and Mastercard only). No advance or online sales. Tours occur from 6:30 to 10 p.m. and contain high-impact scares, fog, strobe lights, theatrical odors and may not be suitable for epileptics, pregnant women or those with a heart condition. Not recommended for children under age 10. For more information, visit popeshayride.com.

OCT. 18-19 & 25-27 — SLEEPY HOLLOW HAUNTED FARM

Sleepy Hollow Haunted Farm (929 Lee Road 14 in Auburn) will host tours on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 18 & 19, and Friday through Sunday, Oct. 25-27, featuring the Clown Cabin, RIP Ride and brand new Psycho Path. Tickets are $25 for each attraction, cash or credit cards accepted on-site ($17.50 in advance at https://sleepyhollowauburn.com). Not recommended for children under age 13.

OCT. 18-19 & 25-27— HAUNTED WALKING TOURS

Join local folklorist, paranormal investigator, artist, and professional actor Brandon Stoker (Walking Dead, Zombieland 2), and historian, local author and paranormal investigator John-Mark Poe to get the scoop on several mysterious local phantoms. The 8 p.m. walking tour of Auburn, rated PG-13, is approximately 1.5 hours long. The 6 p.m. walking tour of Opelika is rated PG and is approximately 30-40 minutes long. Perfect for agesb12 and up. For more information call (344) 444-1422.

OCT. 21 – LCSO TRUNK OR TREAT

Join the Lee County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, Oct. 21, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for a festive and fun Trunk-or-Treat with deputies, members of the Lee County District Attorney’s Office and other community partners. During the event, to be held at 2311 Gateway Drive in Opelika, enjoy getting up close to law enforcement vehicles while showing off your Halloween costumes. Toys will be available for children with food sensitivities. There is no cost for this event. To help purchase treats for this event, visit lcsofoundation.org/donate.

OCT. 22 — GHOULISH GALA @ AUBURN LIBRARY

Bring the whole family to the Auburn Public Library for a ghoulishly grand time on Tuesday, Oct. 22, starting at 5:30 p.m. Dress up in your favorite costumes, register for the costume contest and enjoy music, games, treats and more.

OCT. 22 — TEXAS ROADHOUSE TRUNK OR TREAT

Texas Roadhouse, located at 1611 Capps Drive in Opelika, will host a free Trunk or Treat event on Tuesday, Oct. 22 4-7 p.m.

OCT. 25 — 36th ANNUAL PUMPKIN CARVE

Check out the creativity of Auburn University students competing in the 36th annual Pumpkin Carve on Friday, Oct. 25, at Dudley Courtyard (361 Graves Drive) on campus. Carving will begin at 9 a.m. and last through the day. There will be entertainment, lunch (hall-o-weiners and boo-urgers), therapy dog demonstrations, a scavenger hunt, a silent auction, raffles and more. Jack-O-Lanterns will be lit at 5:30 p.m. and winners will be announced at 7 p.m. At 7:30 p.m., any remaining carved and uncarved pumpkins will be auctioned off starting at $5.

OCT. 25 — TOUR DE FRIGHT

Opelika Parks & Rec invites parents and children of all ages to bring their bikes and take a ride on the haunted walking trail behind the SportsPlex on Friday, Oct. 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. Meet in the rear parking lot behind the Opelika SportsPlex. Bikes, trikes, scooters, strollers, etc. are welcome. This event is free and open to the public.

OCT. 26 — ZOOLOWEEN

Celebrate Halloween animal style at the Opelika Public Library on Saturday, Oct. 26. Inspired by the picture book Zooloween, families will be able to create animal-inspired crafts and have fun safari style. Come in your costume and celebrate Halloween with a zoo twist. Families will rotate along the green space at their own pace and visit stations as they go.

OCT. 26 — VILLAINS BALL

The 3rd annual Opelika Villains Ball will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, from 7 to 11 p.m. at The Railyard at John Emerald Distilling Company, 706 Railroad Ave. in Opelika, featuring food and drink, music, dancing, performances and a costume contest with a $100 prize. Ages 19 and up. Tickets available at www.tixtree.com/e/opelika-villains-ball-937367deede6.

OCT. 27 — FALL FESTIVAL ON THE SQUARE

First Baptist Church Opelika will host the 4th Annual Fall Festival on the Square on Sunday, Oct. 27, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. The event will be held on the Courthouse Square in historic downtown Opelika and will feature candy for the kids, inflatables, live entertainment, food trucks, fireworks and more. Admission is free.

THRU OCT. 27 — ROCKY TOP PUMPKIN PATCH

The Farm at Rocky Top offers family fun every weekend at its Pumpkin Patch (2910 Lee Road 145, Salem) now through Oct. 27. Activities include wagon rides, a jump pad, inflatables, an animal barn, barnyard games, duck races, hay bale mountain, pumpkin bowling and more. Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $12 for ages 2-64, $7 for seniors 65+ and free for children under 24 months.

THRU OCT. 27 — CHOCTAFAULA PUMPKIN PATCH

The pumpkin patch at Choctafaula Farm (929 Lee Road 14 in Auburn) is open Fridays from 1 to 5 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct 27. $12 admission includes safari tour, petting zoo, new playground, bounce pillow, corn crib, fall activities and more; $15 kids pass includes unlimited rock wall climbs and mechanical bull rides. Add-on tickets available for pony rides, private animal encounters and feed buckets. Choctafaula offers a full-service café, adult beverages in the Watering Hole bar, gift shop and country store. Cash and credit/debit cards accepted.

OCT. 27 & 28 — NATURE NIGHTMARES

The Nature Nightmares haunted forest experience returns to Auburn University’s Kreher Preserve and Nature Center on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 27 & 28. Hikes will leave from the main parking lot at 7-minute intervals starting at 7:30 p.m. The last hike will head out at 11 p.m. Tickets are $12 per person, and participants must be at least 13 years old (guests under 19 must be accompanied by an adult). For more information and to secure your tickets, visit https://aub.ie/naturenightmares.

OCT. 29 — HALLOWEEN CANDY CHALLENGE

Teens are invited to the Opelika Public Library’s Halloween Candy Challenge on Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 6 to 7 p.m.

OCT. 29 — FALL FESTIVAL & CHILDREN’S CARNIVAL

Opelika Parks & Rec will host a Fall Festival and Children’s Carnival on Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the SportsPlex Soccer Fields. This event is for children ages 12 and younger. Admission is free, but activities (carnival games, inflatables, candy and prizes, food vendors and entertainment) require the purchase of a wristband or tickets. All-access wristbands are $10; a bag of 20 tickets is $5; and individual tickets are available for 25 cents each. Activities cost 1 to 3 tickets each. Wristbands and tickets may be purchased in advance at the Opelika SportsPlex front desk (cash/check/credit/debit). All ticket/wristband purchases at the event are CASH ONLY.

OCT. 31 — AUBURN TRICK OR TREAT

Auburn Parks and Rec will host Downtown Trick or Treat on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m., a fun alternative to going door-to-door. Local businesses will hand out candy while a DJ provides a lively soundtrack with spooky tunes at the corner. Event will feature five costume contests: Most Original, Spookiest, Best Group, Best Individual and Best Pet Costume. Judging for the contests will take place from 6:30 to 7 p.m.

OCT. 31 — 2024 FEAR FEST

Sleepy Hollow Haunted Farm (929 Lee Road 14 in Auburn) will host Fear Fest on Halloween night. Doors open at 6 p.m. Live music provided by Blane Rudd, Rachael Wilson and headliner Corey Smith. Discounted presale tickets are $35 until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, at https://sleepyhollowauburn.com. Starting Oct. 19, tickets are $45 in advance and $50 onsite.