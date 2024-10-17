Calendar of Events | Oct. 17, 2024

OCT. 17 — BOOK TALK BY KATHRYN BRAUND

Auburn University’s Caroline Marshall Draughon Center for the Arts & Humanities will host a book talk on Thursday, Oct. 17, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Pebble Hill, 101 S. Debardeleben St., Auburn. Dr. Kathryn H. Braund, Hollifield Professor of Southern History Emerita at AU, will discuss her new book, Mapping Conquest: The Battle Maps of Horseshoe Bend. Mapping Conquest provides a revealing look at the many aspects of war and how battle maps shape our collective memory.

OCT. 17 — THE SOUND WALL CONCERT

See songwriters Jill Sobule and Jesse Lynn Madera live at The Sound Wall in Opelika on Thursday, Oct. 17. Doors open at 7 p.m., Show starts at 7:30 p.m. *BYOB. Tickets available at theswmi.org.

OCT. 17-20 — WIZARD OF OZ

Opelika Community Theatre will present the iconic 85-year-old classic The Wizard of Oz on Oct. 17, 18 & 19 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 20 at 2:30 p.m. at 1220 Fox Run Ave., Suite 216 at the USA Town Center Plaza. Tickets are $20 and are available at opelikatheatrecompany.com.

OCT. 18 — FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY

Food Truck Friday will be held in downtown Opelika from 5 to 11 p.m.

OCT. 18 – ALLEY ART WALK

The Fired Fox Art Studio will hosts its montly Alley Art Walk in the breezeway on S. 8th Street during the Food Truck Friday event.

OCT. 19 — AUBURN OKTOBERFEST

Auburn’s Oktoberfest: The South’s Favorite Craft Beer Festival will return on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Ag Heritage Park, located at 620 S. Donahue Drive. The event will feature live music from Kidd Blue and The War Damn Polka Band, tastings from more than 70 breweries, wineries and homebrewers, educational tents from Auburn University’s AU BREW and a HOP presentation by Auburn’s Horticulture Department. Activities will include naming of Mr. & Mrs. Oktoberfest, stein hoisting contest, wiener dog races, barrel racing, a Chicken Dance competition and more. There will be food trucks, along with several large TV’s highlighting the day’s football games. Tickets are on sale now at Eventbrite.com.

OCT. 19 — LOCAL AUTHORS AT THE LIBRARY

The Auburn Public Library will host local author Jeff Barry on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 2 p.m. to discuss his book, “Go to Hell Ole Miss.” Set in Mississippi in the early 1970s, it’s the story of a father’s willingness to do almost anything to save his daughter from the Southern gentleman he had pressured her to marry. Almost. Barry’s book “Go to Hell Ole Miss” has been named a Top 20 National Bestseller, Barnes and Noble Bestseller and Amazon Bestseller since its May 7 publication date. Audience: Adults.

OCT. 19 — STANDING ROCK FISH FRY

The Standing Rock Fish Fry & Bake Sale is set for Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the old Standing Rock Community Center on Chambers County Road 278. Tickets are $15 for a plate of fried catfish fillets, French fries, hush puppies, coleslaw, lemons, pickles and onions. Plates are available for dine in or carry out, rain or shine. For tickets call (706) 333-8559 or (334) 234-1095. Proceeds benefit the Standing Rock Community Center Building Project.

OCT. 22-23 — OPELIKA COMMUNITY THEATRE AUDITIONS

On Wednesday, Oct. 22, and Thursday, Oct. 23, Opelika Community Theatre will hold auditions for Ozzie Davis’ Purlie Victorious (directed by Dr. Beatrice Allen and Marty Moore) and for the 1996 rock musical Rent (directed by OCT’s new music director Bruce Patterson. For more information, visit opelikacommunitytheatre.com.

OCT. 23 — NOON TUNES CONCERT

Every Wednesday in October from noon until 1:00 p.m. at Opelika’s Courthouse Square, bring a brown bag lunch (or purchase lunch from a local restaurant), a quilt or lawn chair and relax by the fountain for an hour of unforgettable musical entertainment. Performing on Oct. 23 is Murray Brown (Richard Murray and Rusty Brown) playing country, rock and easy listening.

OCT. 25 — HEY DAY MOVIE NIGHT

Come enjoy great films, tasty food and unforgettable fun on the Hey Day Market Greenspace on Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. The featured movie is Scooby-Doo (2002).

OCT. 26 — LOCAL AUTHORS AT THE LIBRARY

The Auburn Public Library will host Brandy Anderson on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 2 p.m. to discuss her book, “Through the Veil: A Glimpse into the Afterlife,” Anderson shares her miraculous story about her contact with those on the other side of the veil and the insight that it brought concerning what happens when we die and how that should impact how we live now. Anderson is a spiritual coach, Jungian coach and author. Audience: Adults

OCT. 30 — NOON TUNES CONCERT

Every Wednesday in October from noon until 1:00 p.m. at Opelika’s Courthouse Square, bring a brown bag lunch (or purchase lunch from a local restaurant), a quilt or lawn chair and relax by the fountain for an hour of unforgettable musical entertainment. Performing on Oct. 30 is Mark True, an accomplished songwriter with 40+ recorded songs and two #1 country and adult contemporary songs.

NOV. 1 — CHARITY CLAY SHOOT

The inaugural Mercy Medical Charity Clay Shoot will be held Friday, Nov. 1, at Auburn Oaks Farm, where shooters of all skill levels are welcome for a day of fun, friendly competition and community spirit. Shotgun starts are at 9 a.m and 1 p.m. Teams can register for $1,000, and all proceeds will benefit Mercy Medical Ministry. Sponsors are needed. To register and find out more about sponsorships, visit www.mercymedicalministry.org/clayshoot.

NOV. 2 — LOCAL AUTHORS AT THE LIBRARY

The Auburn Public Library will host local children’s book author Tammie Barnett Hughley on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 2 p.m. for a special story time event. Hughley’s children’s and family books come from the stories that she has created for her daughter. Hughley enjoys writing humorous children’s stories that enhance the imagination of a child — inspirational stories that will encourage others as they travel through the unpredictable journey of life.

NOV. 2 — FOOTBALL, FANS & FEATHERS

The Auburn University Raptor Center’s Football, Fans and Feathers — offers fans the opportunity to see a raptor show where they will experience birds of prey eye-to-eye and watch as they swoop overhead. Shows are held at 4 p.m. on Fridays before Auburn home games. Tickets can be purchased in advance; there is no charge for children age three and under. The hour-long program is presented at the center’s the 350-seat Edgar B. Carter Educational Amphitheater.

NOV. 2 — COME HOME TO THE CORNER

Join the Auburn Downtown Merchants Association for Come Home to the Corner every Friday night before a home football game. There will be live music from 6-9 p.m., extending shopping hours and more. Entertainment district from 5-10 p.m.

NOV. 4 & 6 — OPELIKA COMMUNITY THEATRE AUDITIONS

The Opelika Community Theatre will hold auditions for its upcoming play version of The Outsiders, S.E. Hunter’s biographical coming-of-age drama. This show is open to grades 7 and up and will be directed by Alysa Richards. Visit opelikacommunitytheatre.com for information.

NOV. 9 — LIVE ON THE PLAINS

The inaugural Live on the Plains music festival is set for Saturday, Nov. 9, at Sistrunk Farms, featuring Tyler Childers, Mountain Grass Unit, Braxton Keith, Bayker Blankenship and Hudson Westbrook. More information and tickets are available at www.liveontheplains.com.

NOV. 10 — 50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

The Auburn Heritage Association will mark its 50th anniversary with an open birthday party on Sunday, Nov. 10, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the historic Scott-Yarbrough House (Pebble Hill) located at 101 S. DeBardeleben St. in Auburn. The program is free, the public is invited, and refreshments will be served.

NOV. 17 — 18th ANNUAL HOLIDAY ART SALE

The Auburn Arts Association and Auburn Parks and Rec will host the 18th Annual Holiday Art Sale on Nov. 16. Get a head start on your Christmas shopping while meeting local and regional artists handmade works, including pottery, paintings, personalized items, photography, handmade soap, jewelry, gourmet food items, scarves, hats, candles and more. Admission is free and open to the public. Proceeds support the Auburn Arts Association and their many art education programs. Vendor applications are available online at https://auburnal.myrec.com/info/activities/program_details.aspx?ProgramID=30729.

THRU NOV. 19 — FALL FARMERS MARKET

The O Grows Fall Farmers Market is held from 4 to 7 p.m. each Tuesday through Nov. 19 at Courthouse Square in Opelika, featuring local growers, bakers and makers, live music and more. Free and open to the public.